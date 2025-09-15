WWE RAW PREVIEW (9/15): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, September 15, 2025

Where: Springfield, Mass. at MassMutual Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 6,957 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 7,199. The arena has a capacity of 8,300 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez

Penta vs. Kofi Kingston

Dragon Lee vs. El Grande Americano

CM Punk & AJ Lee will go face-to-face with Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch

John Cena to appear

