A big name removed from tonight’s NXT Homecoming due to not being medically cleared, substitute announced, updated list of guest stars

Tiffany Stratton won’t be on tonight’s episode of NXT Homecoming, despite being part of the advertised line-up recently. NXT’s on-air G.M. Ava announced today on social media that Stratton wasn’t medically cleared.

Lyra Valkyria will take her place in the six-woman tag match, teaming with Rhea Ripley & Stephanie Vaquer against Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne & Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx).

The show tonight is loaded with former NXT stars now part of the main roster including Bianca Belair, Finn Balor, Sami Zayn, Carmeloo Hayes, Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Grayson Waller, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and others.

