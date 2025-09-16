With MJF advertised, Collision still drops back down after last week’s surge – Top Takeaways from AEW Collision Ratings (9/13)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TOP THREE TAKEAWAYS

•AEW wasn’t able to carry the momentum from the surge last week of 300,000 viewers even with an advertised MJF appearance and a Kazuchika Okada singles match. Instead, it drew the second-lowest viewership of the year. It isn’t doing well up against college football on Saturdays.

•This episode was newsworthy, but unless AEW follows up everything on Dynamite and lets regular Dynamite users really get a sense that they’re missing out by not watching Collision, AEW won’t be able to shed the image that Collision is a skippable show that largely just features a stripped down show in terms of star power with a series of matches that are sometimes quite good, but rarely relevant to the main event scene or essential to following the product.

•Collision two years ago was still new and it averaged more than double the key demo and 200,000 more viewers in the same ten week period. On the bright side, compared to last year, Collision is only down about 21,000 on average over the last ten weeks. So maybe it’s found its basement as long as they keep producing the same type of show consistently. Ideally, though, they’d grow the viewership by making it feel more essential, but Saturday night is a tough night to get viewers back after losing them gradually over the last two years.

RATINGS DETAILS – THE NUMBERS

Saturday night’s (9/13) episode of AEW Collision on TNT averaged 235,000 viewers, compared to 300,000 the prior week and the 195,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 313,000. Additional viewers watch AEW Dynamite on Max streaming service as of Jan. 1, 2025, and those viewers are not part of the TBS data.

One year ago this week, it drew 268,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 334,000.

Two years ago this week, it drew 467,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 515,000.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the “All Elite Conversation Club” with Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.05 rating, compared to 0.07 and 0.04 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.07.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.08 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.11.

Two years ago, it drew a a 0.15 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.17.

Attendance: WrestleTix reported 916 tickets distributed. The arena has a capacity of 1,300 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Segments

Kazuchika Okada vs. Michael Oku – AEW Unified Championship match

Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Jon Moxley & Daniel Garcia

Jamie Hayter & Tay Melo & Anna Jay & Kris Statlander & Harley Cameron vs. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford & Triangle of Madness (Thekla & Julia Hart & Skye Blue) (with “Timeless” Toni Storm on commentary) – $500K 5-on-5 Collision match

Adam Priest & “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Anthony Bowens – AEW Unified Championship Eliminator match

MJF to appear

Mark Briscoe to make a choice

Check out our RATINGS HEADQUARTERS PAGE for more ratings reports.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: AEW Dynamite rebounds after sub-500,000 viewership last week, details on where it landed and how it compares to past years

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Booker T appearance at an NFL Monday Night Football game

•You can always reach PWTorch editor Wade Keller at kellerwade@gmail.com. You can also send live event results and news tips to pwtorch@gmail.com. Also, we’re always looking for volunteer contributors to help us round out of coverage of the pro wrestling scene.

•Did you know you can read an ad-free, lighting-fast version of this website with a PWTorch VIP Membership? Also, unlock 35+ years of archives including nearly 2,000 PWTorch Weekly Newsletters dating back to the late 1980s, hundreds of retro radio shows from the 1990s, and two decades of podcasts including Post-PPV Roundtable Podcasts dating back to the mid-2000s. Plus, new VIP-exclusive articles and podcasts throughout the week, fully compatible with the native Apple Podcasts app.

CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS ON VIP MEMBERSHIP

Follow us on Blue Sky, a great Twitter alternative, as we shift away from TwitterX…