FREE PODCAST 9/16 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Wells talk NXT Homecoming, Wrestlepalooza, Cena’s impact this year, Cody, New Japan, Vaquer, Tiffany, Bayley, more (124 min.)

September 16, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch columnist and PWTorch podcast host Kelly Wells. They discuss these topics:

  • NXT Homecoming
  • Bayley’s current storyline
  • WrestleMania going to Saudi Arabia
  • A preview of Wrestlepalooza
  • Tiffany Stratton’s progress since NXT days
  • Evidence and indications of John Cena being ungracious or self-centered or off-course if his goal is to leave WWE better of in 2026 than it was in 2024 including Cody Rhodes being overshadowed to the detriment of WWE
  • The progress of Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker on the main roster compared to their time in NXT
  • New Japan G1 and House of Torture
  • AEW All Out brief thoughts including Toni Storm
  • AEW’s residency at 2300 (ECW) Arena
  • And more!

