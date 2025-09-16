FREE PODCAST 9/16 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Wells talk NXT Homecoming, Wrestlepalooza, Cena’s impact this year, Cody, New Japan, Vaquer, Tiffany, Bayley, more (124 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch columnist and PWTorch podcast host Kelly Wells. They discuss these topics:
- NXT Homecoming
- Bayley’s current storyline
- WrestleMania going to Saudi Arabia
- A preview of Wrestlepalooza
- Tiffany Stratton’s progress since NXT days
- Evidence and indications of John Cena being ungracious or self-centered or off-course if his goal is to leave WWE better of in 2026 than it was in 2024 including Cody Rhodes being overshadowed to the detriment of WWE
- The progress of Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker on the main roster compared to their time in NXT
- New Japan G1 and House of Torture
- AEW All Out brief thoughts including Toni Storm
- AEW’s residency at 2300 (ECW) Arena
- And more!
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.