FREE PODCAST 9/16 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Wells talk NXT Homecoming, Wrestlepalooza, Cena’s impact this year, Cody, New Japan, Vaquer, Tiffany, Bayley, more (124 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch columnist and PWTorch podcast host Kelly Wells. They discuss these topics:

NXT Homecoming

Bayley’s current storyline

WrestleMania going to Saudi Arabia

A preview of Wrestlepalooza

Tiffany Stratton’s progress since NXT days

Evidence and indications of John Cena being ungracious or self-centered or off-course if his goal is to leave WWE better of in 2026 than it was in 2024 including Cody Rhodes being overshadowed to the detriment of WWE

The progress of Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker on the main roster compared to their time in NXT

New Japan G1 and House of Torture

AEW All Out brief thoughts including Toni Storm

AEW’s residency at 2300 (ECW) Arena

And more!

