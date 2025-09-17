RADICAN’S TAKE: Brief results & analysis of NJPW G1 Climax 35: Nights 15-Finals

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Note: This is the final installment of my brief results & analysis of each G1 Climax 35 event.

Radican’s G1 Climax 35: Night 15 (8/10) brief results & analysis

Announcers: Walker Stewart and Hartley Jackson.

(5) TAICHI (6) vs. BOLTIN OLEG (8) – A Block match

Oleg is still alive to qualify for the playoffs. Taichi has had good matches in the tournament, but does not have much to show for his efforts in the scoreboard. Oleg really put a hurting on Taichi’s ribs. At one point Taichi no-sold a Kamikaze and got to his feet and hit a super kick, but he couldn’t make the cover and both men were down.

Taichi got desperate after taking The Verdict. He hit an eye rake and got a pinning combination for a near fall. Oleg was just too much for Taichi, as he hit Kamikaze a short time later for the pin.

Both men showed each other respect after the match. The announcers hinted this might be Taichi’s last G1. He was given the ring after the match and he bowed to the crowd.

WINNER: Boltin Oleg (10 pts) at 12:27. (***1/2)

(Radicans Analysis: This was a great showing for Oleg, as Taichi sold for him and made him look like an absolute beast. Taichi did everything he could to try to win and even resorted to cheating, but Oleg was just too much.)

(6) RYOHEI OIWA (8) vs. SANADA (6) – A Block match

Oiwa has had a good showing in G1. The match was pretty good until Sanada ran Oiwa into the ref and hit a low blow. Sanada got the guitar and tossed it to Oiwa when the ref woke up and took a bump. The ref questioned Oiwa and Sanada pushed him into the ref. Sanada then hit a guitar shot to Oiwa’s head and made the cover for the pin.

WINNER: Sanada (8 pts) at 10:54. (**)

(7) YOTA TSUJI (8) vs. CALLUM NEWMAN (8) – A Block match

Newman’s body has worn down on him as the tournament has progressed and that came back to bite him as he attempted to stay alive in this match. Newman has already been eliminated even though he can get to 10 points here.

Newman went right after Tsuji, as the announcers sold his frustration at being eliminated on commentary. Ultimately Tsuji was too much for him and he stayed alive after hitting the Gene Blaster and a new finish called 17 Crosses that almost looks like a modified blue thunder bomb.

Tsuji’s win eliminates Boltin Oleg from the playoffs.

WINNER: Yota Tsuji (10 pts) at 11:19. (***)

(8) HIROSHI TANAHASHI (8) vs. EVIL (10) – A Block match

They wrestled a clean match up until Tanahashi missed a High Fly Flow. House of Torture then got involved and cost Tanahashi the match. This was same old same old from HOT except they gave us a decent chunk of action before HOT interfered. Evil eventually hit Everything is Evil for the win.

WINNER: Evil (12 pts) at 13:06. (**1/2)

(9) YUYA UEMURA (10) vs. DAVID FINLAY (8) – A Block match

Tsuji and Evil are into the playoff round. Uemura and Finlay are vying for the final spot here. Uemura can advance with a draw. Finlay powerbomed Uemura into the ringpost in brutal fashion after they went to the floor shortly before the 10 minute mark. Finlay tried to powerbomb Uemura over the top to the floor, but Uemura turned it into a hurricanrana.

They battled for position inside the ring and traded counters until Finlay hit a big back breaker. Finlay then hit a dominator for a two count. Uemura fired back and began to target Finlay’s arm with submissions. Uemura got a double arm submission at one point. Finlay tried to get to the ropes and Uemura grabbed one of his legs in a submission as well. Finlay finally managed to free himself and he got to the ropes.

Uemura hit a new double under hook suplex. He went for The Grip, but Finlay countered and hit a pair of powerbomb as for a two count. He then hit Oblivion for a near fall. Uemura went for The Grip again, but Finlay escaped. Uemura went for The Grip again, but Finlay escaped and hit a short Overkill. He then hit the full overkill for the win.

This was pretty darn good, although Finlay’s tournament storyline so far has been repetitive. Finlay is into the playoff round. Uemura lost and is eliminated, but he definitely made his mark in the G1 this year.

WINNER: David Finlay (10 pts) at 22:36 to advance to the playoff round. (****)

Finlay showed Uemura respect after the match. He got on the mic and said this would be the year he takes his crown. Gedo then did Finlay’s sign off.

Evil advances straight to the semi-finals. Finlay finished second due to tie breakers and Tsuji finished third.

Radican’s G1 Climax 35: Night 16 (8/13) brief results & analysis

Announcer: Walker Stewart

(6) SHINGO TAKAGI (8) vs. DRILLA MALONEY (8) – B Block match

This was a good hard-hitting match right from the start. These two have had good chemistry in their previous matches and that continued here. It was nice to see them kick off the night in this fashion. Takagi got a near fall late with a Pumping Bomber and then won with Last of the Dragon. Maloney gave Takagi about all he could handle tonight.

WINNER: Shingo Takagi (10 pts) at 12:06. (***3/4)

Takagi needs help to advance to the playoff round, but he’s still alive.

(7) YOSHI-HASHI (8) vs. ZACK SABRE JR. (12) – B Block match

Yoshi-Hashi has been eliminated, but Stewart said he was out for revenge against Sabre for hurting his tag team partner Hirooki Goto. Sabre is guaranteed to advance it’s just a matter of whether he will get a bye to the semi-finals or be in the playoff, Sabre had control of the match during the early going, but Hashi countered him on the floor and hit a neck breaker.

Hashi was on a roll dominating the action and doing damage to Sabre’s neck, but Sabre hit a spinning Zack Driver out of nowhere and both men were down. Sabre had Hashi all tied up in knots at one point and it looked like he was going to tap and Sabre just let him go.

Sabre and Hashi went back and forth on the mat trading pinning combinations. Sabre eventually got the double arm submission against and Hashi verbally submitted.

WINNER: Zack Sabre Jr. (14 pts) at 17:36 to advance to the semi-final round. (****)

(Radican’s Analysis: Hashi did his best to avenge Goto here, but Sabre was just too good for him in this occasion.)

(8) GREAT-O-KHAN (8) vs. SHOTA UMINO (10) – B Block match

O-Khan went for a quick Dominator but Umino rolled to the floor. Umino needs a win to get into the playoff round. O-Khan needs a win and some help to get in.

This was fine, but not much drama to Umino getting the win. O-Khan went for the Eliminator late and Umino countered it into the second chapter. Umino is through to the playoff round with the win.

WINNER: Shota Umino (12 pts) at 12:05 to advance to the playoff round. (**3/4)

Takeshita vs. Narita is going to now be for the last playoff spot.

(9) KONOSUKE TAKESHITA (10) vs. REN NARITA (10) – B Block match

HOT jumped Takeshita and Rocky Romero as they made their entrance. Takeshita had to overcome tons of outside interference during the match. The finish saw Kanemaru accidentally spit whisky into Narita’s face. Takeshita then used a cross face chicken wing to get the win via ref stoppage.

WINNER: Konosuke Takeshita (12 pts) at 20:50 to advance to the playoff round. (***)

The matches for the playoff round are:

(1) Shota Umino vs. Yota Tsuji (winner faces Evil in semi-final round)

(2) Kosuke Takeshita vs. David Finlay (winner faces Zack Sabre Jr. in semi-final round)

Radican’s G1 Climax 35: Night 17 (8/14) – Playoff Round matches brief results & analysis

Announcers: Walker Stewart, Chris Charlton

(6) KONOSUKE TAKESHITA vs. DAVID FINLAY – G1 Climax 35 Playoff round match

The fans were fired up for the bell to start the match. Finlay speared Takeshita right over or through the guardrail during the early stages of the match. WOW! Takeshita returned the favor a short time later, but he hit a running boot the head to send Finlay over the guardrail. Takeshita missed a running kick inside the ring and he stumbled and favored his leg. Finlay connected right away with a chop block.

Finlay continued to target Takeshita’s leg which was injured from a storyline standpoint going into the match. Takeshita eventually countered Finlay and hit a brainbuster. Takeshita went up top, but Finlay got his knees up and hurt his knee in the process. He hit a Northern Irish Curse backbreaker and did more damage to his knee.

They ended up going back and forth on the apron next to a pair of tables. Finlay ended up hitting a nasty looking powerbomb off the apron through the tables on Takeshita.

The action picked up and Takeshita mounted a comeback and hit a Powerdrive knee for a near fall. Finlay hit Oblivioin and Takeshita got right up and walked right into a stacked powerbomb for a near fall. Takeshita blocked an overkill attempt. He then caught Finlay with a big boot to the head as he came off the ropes.

They traded counters and Takeshita hit a last ride and a power drive knee. He then hit Raging Fire for the win.

WINNER. Konosuke Takeshita to advance to the semi-final round against Zack Sabre Jr. (****1/2)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was a tremendous match. The limb work never really went anywhere, but that’s a small quibble as both men sold their leg injuries until the very end of the match. It’s a shame to see Finlay lose. I didn’t think he was going to win the tournament, but his performances throughout the tournament as a whole have been really good. The final few minutes of this match were electric.)

(7) YOTA TSUJI vs. SHOTA UMINO – G1 Climax 35 Playoff match

Tsuji countered an arm drag and posed arrogantly while standing on Umino’s neck during the early stages of the match. Tsuji was dominating most of the action until Umino cut him off with a basement drop kick to the knee. Umino hit several dragon screws and finally applied a STF, but Tsuji was close to the ropes.

Tsuji took control of the action and plastered him with a series of hard chops to the chest that eventually sent Umino down to the mat. Tsuji set up for a Marlowe Crash and his leg gave out. Umino immediately went after his leg again. They went to a big strike exchange and Tsuji connected with a headbutt to the chest and both men were down.

Tsuji worked a Boston Crab. Umino struggled to the ropes, but Tsuji dragged him back to the middle of the ring. Umino struggled before eventually getting to the ropes. Tsuji went for the Marlowe Crqsh again and connected. Umino plastered Umino with a knee to the head and hen he went for a Gene Blaster and hit Strike Knee, but it wasn’t enough.

Tsuji fired back and hit the alley oop, but Umino blocked another Gene Blaster with a lariat. He hit another big lariat for a two count. They had a crazy exchange where Tsuji no-sold a lariat and hit a Gene Blaster for a great near fall. WOW! Tsuji hit another big lariat inverted avalanche suplex and then a Gene Blaster for the win.

WINNER: Yota Tsuji at 28:18 to advance to the semi-final round of G1 Climax 35. (****1/2)

(Radican’s Analysis: There’s a lot to unpack here. Tsuji has seemingly found a new gear. He’s just working at a higher level than before and his pacing is tremendous in terms of his ability to tell a story and dial up the intensity while varying his offense.

It’s the same tale we’ve seen from these too in the past. Tsuji has fared well in NJPW and put himself in position for title shots whereas once again Umino has fallen short in a big spots. On the other hand, during the tournament Umino demonstrated a marked improvement inside the ring in terms of how he carried himself with a new intensity and a believability to his offense while developing a connection with the fans.

This was a great match. It just lacked some drama as Umino never went for his Second Chapter finisher. Umino’s work on Tsuji’s leg throughout the match didn’t play a factor either in the finish either.)

Tsuji has beaten Uemura, Oiwa, and Umino during the tournament.

After the match, he told Umino he needs to believe in himself. He said if Umino kept his individuality, he will be among the best. He said he knew Umino would have to be up there with him and they would have to do this again.

Tsuji said he has chosen this life and he puts his life on the line every time he gets into the ring. He said he will carry NJPW before tossing the mic to the floor.

The semi-final round is now set:

(1) Konosuke Takeshita vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

(2) Evil vs. Yota Tsuji

Radican’s G1 Climax 35: Night 18 (8/16) – Semi-Final round matches – brief results & analysis</strong

(7) EVIL vs. YOTA TSUJI – G1 Climax 35 Semi-Final Round match

Tsuji came out with Shingo Takagi and Daiki Nagai for backup against HOT. This was about exactly what you would imagine it to be. There was loads of interference and Evil eventually managed to successfully drag the ref in front of a Gene Blaster attempt from Tsuji.

A new ref eventually came to the ring. He got distracted and Fale hit the Don Fall on Tsuji. Evil then put the Darkness Scorpion on and Tsuji quickly submitted. Wow! Disappointing.

WINNER: Evil at 18:03 to advance to the G1 Climax 35 Final. (**)

(Radicans Analysis: I definitely wasn’t expecting Evil to go all the way to the final, but here we are. This was a disappointing conclusion to Tsuji’s strong run through the tournament running into the booking of HOT. I can’t see Evil winning the whole thing, so I suspect our winner will come from the other semi-final match.)

(8) ZACK SABRE JR vs. KONOSUKE TAKESHITA – G1 Climax 35 Semi-Final Round match

The announcers talked about Takeshita’s bad knee and how he could go after it here, but he might not even choose to. Sabre focused his attack on Takeshita’s arm. Sabre got a nasty looking arm submission on Takeshita, but he managed to get quickly get to the ropes.

Takeshita hit a DDT on the floor and the announcers mentioned the wear and tear on Sabre neck from his previous three matches. Takeshita missed a running kick in the corner and Sabre finally went after his bad knee with a kick.

They had a nice back and forth sequence where Takeshita countered the Zack Driver and hit one of his own for a near fall. Sabre hit a Zack Driver a short time later. Takeshita kicked out right into an arm bar from Sabre. He got an arm triangle, but Takeshita fell into the ropes to break the hold.

They battled up top and Takeshita hit an avalanche Raging Fire. He hit a power drive knee and another Raging Fire for the win. Wow!

WINNER: Konosuke Takeshita to advance to the G1 Climax 35 Final at 26:46. (****1/2)

(Radicans Analysis: This was a great match. It took a little bit to get going, but once it did they told a great story with Sabre going after Takeshita’s arm and eventually his injured leg as well. The final minutes of the match were tremendous.

I’m not thrilled with the final match, as it makes the winner obvious and it means we’re just not going to have a great final either with House of Torture involved.)

House of Torture came down and surrounded the ring. Takeshita and Rocky Romero were facing bad odds here. Takeshita went over to Evil and glared at him. Evil smiled and backed off.

Takeshita got on the mic after the match. He said that the fans need to keep his eyes on him. He said he will make this interesting. Takeshita then left the ring with Romero’s help.

Radican’s G1 Climax 35: Night 18 (8/17) – Final round results & analysis

Announcers: Walker Stewart, Chris Charlton

(8) KONOSUKE TAKESHITA vs. EVIL – G1 Climax 35 Final

Masa Chono came out to introduce the match. He is a five time winner of the tournament. Evil sent House of Torture away and they went behind the guardrail. The ref made Rocky Romero leave ringside as well before the match began. It wasn’t long before Evil distracted the ref and HOT put the boots to Takeshita on the outside. Evil got the G1 trophy from Dick Togo and posed the it in the ring and the fans booed.

Evil went after Takeshita’s Injured leg. House of Torture continued to interfere and eventually the Young Lions came out and brawled with them to the back. Ren Narita ran down to interfere, but Zack Sabre Jr. grabbed him by the ankle and dragged him to the back. The announcers pointed out the fans liked Evil when he was winning, but not when House of Torture helped him out.

Takeshita missed a running knee in the corner and spilled over the top to the floor. Evil applied the Darkness Scorpion, but Takeshita got his hand on the bottom rope. The action got quite good for a long stretch without any outside interference. Evil eventually got the Darkness Scorpion again, but Takeshita managed to get to the ropes again. Takeshita collapsed when Evil went for EIE.

Evil hit straight murder a short time later, but Takeshita blocked EIE and turned it into an electric chair suplex. He then hit a power drive knee, but Evil kicked out at the last second. He went for another, but his leg gave out. The ref checked on him and Evil snuck in and hit a low blow and a big lariat for a near fall.

Takeshita hit a Last Ride, but Evil blocked Strike Knee. Takeshita hit Straight Murder and then Raging Fire for the win.

WINNER: Konosuke Takeshita at 26:26 to win G1 Climax 35. (***1/4)

(Radican’s Analysis: This wasn’t the final most people wanted, but it was better than I expected once Evil was forced to wrestle without the help of his HOT stablemates during the second half of the match. Takeshita was the clear favorite to win once Evil got through in the other semi-final.)

Takeshita was emotional when he was presented with the G1 trophy and flag after the match. He cried and got on the mic and said that he was glad he became a professional wrestler. The fans applauded loudly. He talked about following his dream and said the fans at home could become wrestlers too if they follow their dreams. He said that people have to know if they do become a professional wrestler, he is the best there is. Takeshita said to make a dream out of him, as he’s something they’ve never seen before. Takeshita said fans haven’t seen anything yet.

In his post match comments backstage, Takeshita said he wants to win the IWGP World Hvt. Championship from Zack Sabre Jr. and walk in and out of Wrestle Kingdom as champion on Jan. 4.

