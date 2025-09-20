FREE PODCAST 9/19 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Barnett: Lesnar angle, Cody-Drew contract signing, ESPN Unlimited confusion (111 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jake Barnett to review WWE Smackdown including their reactions to the Brock Lesnar attack on Corey Graves and how the crowd reaction is a side effect of WWE’s poor framing of their product for decades. Also, Cody Rhodes-Drew McIntyre contract signing and a discussion of whether Cody has received the respect and top star framing he has earned. A review of WWE’s attempt to clear up how people can watch Wrestlepalooza that might have made things word, and the comical decision to have easily-confused R-Truth character deliver the instructions. Plus reactions to all of the other segments on the show with live chat interaction throughout.

