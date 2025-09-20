News Ticker

VIP 2005 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #879 (September 17, 2005): WWE and UFC go to war on Monday night, Molly Holly Torch Talk, Daniel Puder insider news, Hardy-Lita-Edge updates, TNA PPV report

SUMMARY of #879 cover-dated September 17, 2005: The expanded cover story looks at the major developments in the WWE-UFC and USA-Spike TV war over Monday night, Oct. 3 with analysis of the long-term prospects of the war and its ramifications, plus where TNA stands to benefit greatly… James Caldwell and Pat McNeill each write feature columns based on TNA Breakdown in general and the standout main event in particular… TNA Breakdown Roundtable Reviews, Reader Reax, and Keller’s Star Ratings… The fifth and final installment of the Nora “Molly Holly” Greenwald “Torch Talk” series with her thoughts on Steve Austin, Rock, Undertaker, the Dudleys, and others, plus her future… WWE Newswire packed with insider news on Daniel Puder, the fired creative team member, Summerslam’s buyrate, WrestleMania 22, more on Hardy-Lita-Edge, Dave Chapelle and Vince McMahon, and much more… Also TNA Newswire, Top Five Stories of the Week, The Raw Big Story, The Smackdown Big Story, The TNA Impact Big Story, Backtracks on the start of the Monday Night War in 1995, and more…

