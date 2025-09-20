Digital Dabblings #48 – Stadium Club Returns, AJ LEE Debuts, Wrestlepalooza and MORE!

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
By William M. Noetling – Specialist
Uh yeah, missed another date. Oops. The fact that my inbox isn’t blistering red with “where is your article” is telling. All good. Anyway, here’s the update since August 2:
AJ Lee
I would have to say the biggest news to happen to Slam since the last update has been the debut of AJ Lee cards in the app. Lee was already retired from WWE in 2016 when the app launched thus there haven’t been any cards of her previously.
Her first card appropriately was a Topps Now that was released shortly after her appearance on the September 5 Smackdown. The paywalled Legendary version quickly started selling for between $40 and $50 on ebay. The Black Iconic topped out at about $8. Since then she’s appeared on a scant number of cards, but they all seem to be very desirable, especially the cards where she appears with her husband CM Punk.
Too Many Sets
Fatigue is still a huge problem. Every day there are at least two different releases, the daily Main Event (which has now expanded to the weekends) and a weekly set. Then there’s the early week set release, where a small set drops and finally the Friday big box set. Sometimes there’s a PLE release in there too. The sheer number of cards is overwhelming to many and the drops are coming far too quickly.
Plus the odds are getting really bad for Legendary pulls. The latest set, Museum, has 1:60 Legendary odds for 1000 Diamonds. YIKES! Meanwhile practically EVERY Legendary is paywalled (meaning you can buy them only with Diamonds).
Museum hits way too closely to the last major set, Stadium Club, which as a brand that dates back to 1989, has some cache with older collectors.
Then there’s the Event Fatigue. No I’m not talking about the Topps 100 event which has been going since day one of 2025, no, I’m talking about things like Clash at the Castle and the current one Wrestlepalooza. We have now had three straight events in a row, going on at least 60 days in a row (I’ve actually lost track).
Plus many of the sets are utilizing the same renders over and over and aren’t changing up designs enough. Will equilibrium happen? The current number of active accounts in the app appears to be in the 25K range which is down slightly from the peak of over 30K accounts when the app first came back. The attrition rate isn’t strong enough for Topps to care yet, so they’ll most likely continue to keep long odds and Legendary cards paywalled.
Wrestlepalooza
Which brings us to the PLE later today. I have to say I’m not all that excited about it, though I will enjoy watching it on the ESPN App, which I’ve had access to for Formula 1 for a while now. Here’s my predictions:
John Cena goes over Brock Lesnar
CM Punk & AJ Lee will defeat Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch
Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed will beat the Usos
Stephanie Vaquer will defeat Iyo Sky for the Women’s Championship
Cody Rhodes will retain over Drew McIntyre
It has the potential for being a sleeper show, but somehow I doubt it. The set released was lackluster and the event being two weeks long was unnecessary.
Demonito
Where’s my Finn Balor Demonito card?
New Sets August/September 2025
Event/Prize Wheel/Season Reward Sets
- Event – Wrestlepalooza (10 cards, 4 tiers, U to I) 1 Award
- Event – Clash of Champions (10 cards, 4 tiers, U to I) 1 Award
- Prize Wheel Series 3
- Base (50 cards, 2 tiers U & R) 1 Award
- Diamond Signature Crafting Exclusives (50 cards, I) 1 Award
- Hoard Challenge Idol Card (1 card, 3 tiers U to SR)
- Hoard Reward Idols (1 card, 4 tiers I & L)
- Season Rewards – Alumni (20 cards, 4 tiers. U to Icon) 1 Award
Topps Now
- September 17 Roundup
- Base (2 cards, U)
- September 5 Smackdown
Base (2 cards, 5 tiers U to L)
- Clash in Paris Weekend
- Base (2 cards, 5 tiers U to L)
- TripleMania XXXIII
- Base (2 cards, U)
- SummerSlam Weekend
- Base (5 cards, 5 tiers U to L)
- Poster (1 card, 2 tiers U & L)
“Boxed” Insert Sets
- Museum Collection
- Archival Signature (25 cards, 4 tiers R to L) 1 Award
- Momentous Material Jumbo Relic (25 cards, 4 tiers, R to L) 1 Award
- Dual Signature (25 cards, 3 tiers SR to L) 1 Award
- Triple Signature (15 cards 2 tiers I & L) 1 Award
- Limited Edition Momentous Material Jumbo Relic Booklet (21 cards, L) 1 Award
- Stadium Club
- Horizontal Base (50 cards, 5 tiers, U to L) 1 Award
- Vertical Base (50 cards, 5 tiers, U to L) 1 Award
- Power Packed (15 cards, 3 tiers, R to L) 1 Award
- Say Cheese (15 cards, 3 tiers, R to L) 1 Award
- Title Holders Honor (15 cards, 3 tiers, R to L) 1 Award
- Limited Edition Co-Signers (21 cards, 3 tiers, SR to L) 1 Award
- Limited Edition Silver Lone Star Signature Motion (25 cards, 3 tiers, SR to L) 1 Award
- Behind the Lens Signature (15 cards, 3 tiers, SR to L) 1 Award
- Beam Team (15 cards, 2 tiers, I & L) 1 Award
- Superfractor Horizontal 1/1 (51 cards, Legendary)
- Superfractor Vertical 1/1 (51 cards, Legendary)
- Championship Contributions Bundle Exclusive (7 cards, all tiers) 1 Award
- Masterpieces
- Base (20 cards, 3 tiers, U to SR) 1 Award
- Motion (15 cards, 3 tiers, R to I) 1 Award
- Signature (15 cards, 3 tiers SR to L) 1 Award
- Championship Relics Series 2 (2 drops)
- Base (16 cards, 2 tiers, R & SR) 1 Award
- Signature (16 cards, 2 tiers SR & I) 1 Award
- Five Star (2 Series Released)
- Signature (25 cards, 3 tiers R + 2xL) 1 Award
- Silver Signatures (25 cards, 3 tiers SR + 2xL) 1 Award
- Golden Graphs (25 cards, 3 tiers I + 2xL) 1 Award
- Parchment
- Base (50 cards, 4 tiers U to I) 1 Award
- Relic (30 cards, 3 tiers R to I) 1 Award
- Signature (30 cards, 2 tiers SR to I) 1 Award
- LE Signature Motion (25 cards, 2 tiers I & L) 1 Award
- LE Signature Relic (25 cards, 2 tiers I & L) 1 Award
Normal Insert Sets
Apex
- Base (20 cards, 3 tiers, U to SR) 1 Award
- Motion (15 cards, 2 tiers, R to SR) 1 Award
- Relic (15 cards, 3 tiers, R to I) 1 Award
- Signature (15 cards, 3 tiers, SR to L) 1 Award
- Limited Edition Signature Relic (15 cards, 3 tiers, SR to L) 1 Award
Exuberance
- Base (30 cards, 3 tiers U to SR) 1 Award
- Motion (15 cards, 3 tiers R to I) 1 Award
- Relic (15 cards 3 tiers R to I) 1 Award
- Signature (15 cards, 3 tiers SR to L) 1 Award
- Signature Relic (15 cards, 3 tiers SRL to L) 1 Award
Splatter
- Base (30 cards, 3 tiers U to SR) 1 Award
- Relic (20 cards, 3 tiers R to I) 1 Award
- Signature (20 cards, 3 tiers SR to L) 1 Award
- Signature Relic (15 Cars, 3 tiers SR to L) 1 Award
Tag Team Turmoil Series 2
- Base (31 cards, 4 tiers U to I) 1 Award
- Motion (31 cards, 4 tiers R to L) 1 Award
Glow (2 Series)
- Base (20 cards, 4 tiers U to I) 1 Award
- Motion (20 cards, 3 tiers R to L) 1 Award
PLE Based Sets
- Wrestlepalooza
- Base (40 cards, 4 tiers, U to L) 1 Award
- Signature (25 cards, 4 tiers, R to L) 1 Award
- Light Show Motion (20 cards, 4 tiers, R to L) 1 Award
- Jumbo Mat Signature (20 cards, 3 tiers SR to L) 1 Award
- Headliners (15 cards, 3 tiers, SR to L) 1 Award)
- 1/1 Superfractor Setlist Showstoppers (12 cards) 1 Award
- NXT Heatwave
- Base (17 cards, 3 tiers U to SR) 1 Award
- Motion (17 cards, 3 tiers R to I) 1 Award
- Clash in Paris
- Base (30 cards, 3 tiers U to SR) 1 Award
- Signature (20 cards, 3 tiers R to I) 1 Award
- Signature Motion (20 cards, 3 tiers SR to L) 1 Award
- Limited Edition Dual Signature (20 cards 3 tiers SR to L) 1 Award
- From Paris With Pain
- Base (15 cards, 1 var Rare) 1 Award
- Signature (15 cards, 2 tiers, R & SR) 1 Award
- SummerSlam Matchups
- Base (11 cards, SR) 1 Award
- LE (150) Motion (Base (11 cards, I) 1 Award
New Additions to Ongoing Sets
Monthly:
VIP September
Stephanie Vaquer (Unc) Randy Orton (Rare) Lyra Valkyria (Iconic)
Ascendency
This is a monthly set that began in February – features 5 different cards, each a different rarity, in two colorways. One is always a coin only exclusive, the other is a diamond only tiersion.
August – Bray Wyatt
September- Tiffany Stratton
Daily:
Main Event Daily Sets
Each has two tiers (U & R) 5 Daily cards, 1 Award
- SummerSlam Stars
- Managers Spotlight (2 weeks)
- Talking Smack
- Stubs (Month long)
Tuesday:
Icons of Attitude (3 tiers, Rare to Icon, 1 award)
- Ken Shamrock
- X-Pac
- Jerry the King Lawler
- Undertaker
- Triple H
- Dudley Boyz
- Brian Pillman
Wednesday:
Clash of Eras 25 (1 Rare card plus 1000 Diamonds for $4.99)
- Chad Gable vs. Kurt Angle
- Alexa Bliss vs. Trish Stratus
- Seth Rollins vs. Shawn Michaels
- Chyna vs. Rhea Ripley
Thursday:
Legends (2 tiers U & R) 1 Award
- Lita
- Goldberg
- The Rock
- Stone Cold Steve Austin
- Trish Stratus
- Bret Hart
- Bray Wyatt
Friday:
Free Pack Friday (2 tiers, U & SR, 1 award)
- 9-19-25 Damien Priest
- 9-12-25 Roxanne Perez
- 9-5-25 Chelsea Green
- 8-29-25 Chad Gable
- 8-22-25 Lexis King
- 8-15-25 Kevin Nash
- 8-8-25 Finn Balor
Sunday
Refractor (3 Variants Rare to Icon, 1 Award)
- Seth Rollins
- LA Knight
- Charlotte Flair
- Sami Zayn
- Jacob Fatu
- Jade Cargill
- Penta
Secondary Market Update
All verified eBay Sales of 1/1s (data collected 8-3-25 to 9-19-25 from eBay and 130 Point)
|Rank
|Performer
|Sold Price
|Date Sold
|1
|Iyo Sky
|$500
|9-12-25
|2
|Kelani Jordan
|$400
|8-25-25
|3
|Bret The Hitman Hart
|$300
|8-13-25
|4
|Stone Cold Steve Austin
|$200
|8-5-25
|5
|Shawn Michaels
|$178
|9-5-25
|6
|Alba Fyre
|$100
|8-2-25
|7
|Jimmy Uso
|$80
|8-11-25
|8
|Giovanni Vinci
|$50
|8-18-25
As far as other non-elite cards are concerned, the market is still extremely robust. There are over 11,000 listings for Slam cards currently. The major change recently was of course the death of Hulk Hogan. There was an almost immediate effect with at least 30 of the 50+ Hogan singles that have sold on ebay in the last 90 days being sold ON the day he died. And those sales were definitely inflated due to the passing. It’s a common phenomenon when someone of note passes, so this isn’t surprising.
There was a sale for the 1/1 AJ Lee Topps Now Hoard Challenge card for $950, but I didn’t include it on the chart because it wasn’t available in packs and thus isn’t a normal 1/1. I won’t include any of the hoard challenge or award 1/1 cards in future either, but will perhaps keep a separate listing.
I’ll be shooting for the last week of October, until then if you have any comments, questions or concerns, send me an email to wmnoe@yahoo.com, or hit me up u/wmnoe on Reddit.com. Remember, I’m GRENDELSEN in the app if you wanna trade!
