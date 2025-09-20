Digital Dabblings #48 – Stadium Club Returns, AJ LEE Debuts, Wrestlepalooza and MORE!

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

By William M. Noetling – Specialist

Uh yeah, missed another date. Oops. The fact that my inbox isn’t blistering red with “where is your article” is telling. All good. Anyway, here’s the update since August 2:



AJ Lee

I would have to say the biggest news to happen to Slam since the last update has been the debut of AJ Lee cards in the app. Lee was already retired from WWE in 2016 when the app launched thus there haven’t been any cards of her previously.

Her first card appropriately was a Topps Now that was released shortly after her appearance on the September 5 Smackdown. The paywalled Legendary version quickly started selling for between $40 and $50 on ebay. The Black Iconic topped out at about $8. Since then she’s appeared on a scant number of cards, but they all seem to be very desirable, especially the cards where she appears with her husband CM Punk.

Too Many Sets

Fatigue is still a huge problem. Every day there are at least two different releases, the daily Main Event (which has now expanded to the weekends) and a weekly set. Then there’s the early week set release, where a small set drops and finally the Friday big box set. Sometimes there’s a PLE release in there too. The sheer number of cards is overwhelming to many and the drops are coming far too quickly.

Plus the odds are getting really bad for Legendary pulls. The latest set, Museum, has 1:60 Legendary odds for 1000 Diamonds. YIKES! Meanwhile practically EVERY Legendary is paywalled (meaning you can buy them only with Diamonds).



Museum hits way too closely to the last major set, Stadium Club, which as a brand that dates back to 1989, has some cache with older collectors.

Then there’s the Event Fatigue. No I’m not talking about the Topps 100 event which has been going since day one of 2025, no, I’m talking about things like Clash at the Castle and the current one Wrestlepalooza. We have now had three straight events in a row, going on at least 60 days in a row (I’ve actually lost track).

Plus many of the sets are utilizing the same renders over and over and aren’t changing up designs enough. Will equilibrium happen? The current number of active accounts in the app appears to be in the 25K range which is down slightly from the peak of over 30K accounts when the app first came back. The attrition rate isn’t strong enough for Topps to care yet, so they’ll most likely continue to keep long odds and Legendary cards paywalled.

Wrestlepalooza

Which brings us to the PLE later today. I have to say I’m not all that excited about it, though I will enjoy watching it on the ESPN App, which I’ve had access to for Formula 1 for a while now. Here’s my predictions:



John Cena goes over Brock Lesnar

CM Punk & AJ Lee will defeat Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch

Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed will beat the Usos

Stephanie Vaquer will defeat Iyo Sky for the Women’s Championship

Cody Rhodes will retain over Drew McIntyre

It has the potential for being a sleeper show, but somehow I doubt it. The set released was lackluster and the event being two weeks long was unnecessary.

Demonito

Where’s my Finn Balor Demonito card?

New Sets August/September 2025

Event/Prize Wheel/Season Reward Sets

Event – Wrestlepalooza (10 cards, 4 tiers, U to I) 1 Award

Event – Clash of Champions (10 cards, 4 tiers, U to I) 1 Award

Prize Wheel Series 3 Base (50 cards, 2 tiers U & R) 1 Award Diamond Signature Crafting Exclusives (50 cards, I) 1 Award Hoard Challenge Idol Card (1 card, 3 tiers U to SR) Hoard Reward Idols (1 card, 4 tiers I & L)



Season Rewards – Alumni (20 cards, 4 tiers. U to Icon) 1 Award

Topps Now

September 17 Roundup Base (2 cards, U)

September 5 Smackdown

Base (2 cards, 5 tiers U to L)

Clash in Paris Weekend Base (2 cards, 5 tiers U to L)

TripleMania XXXIII Base (2 cards, U)

SummerSlam Weekend Base (5 cards, 5 tiers U to L) Poster (1 card, 2 tiers U & L)



“Boxed” Insert Sets

Museum Collection Archival Signature (25 cards, 4 tiers R to L) 1 Award Momentous Material Jumbo Relic (25 cards, 4 tiers, R to L) 1 Award Dual Signature (25 cards, 3 tiers SR to L) 1 Award Triple Signature (15 cards 2 tiers I & L) 1 Award Limited Edition Momentous Material Jumbo Relic Booklet (21 cards, L) 1 Award



Stadium Club Horizontal Base (50 cards, 5 tiers, U to L) 1 Award Vertical Base (50 cards, 5 tiers, U to L) 1 Award Power Packed (15 cards, 3 tiers, R to L) 1 Award Say Cheese (15 cards, 3 tiers, R to L) 1 Award Title Holders Honor (15 cards, 3 tiers, R to L) 1 Award Limited Edition Co-Signers (21 cards, 3 tiers, SR to L) 1 Award Limited Edition Silver Lone Star Signature Motion (25 cards, 3 tiers, SR to L) 1 Award Behind the Lens Signature (15 cards, 3 tiers, SR to L) 1 Award Beam Team (15 cards, 2 tiers, I & L) 1 Award Superfractor Horizontal 1/1 (51 cards, Legendary) Superfractor Vertical 1/1 (51 cards, Legendary) Championship Contributions Bundle Exclusive (7 cards, all tiers) 1 Award



Masterpieces Base (20 cards, 3 tiers, U to SR) 1 Award Motion (15 cards, 3 tiers, R to I) 1 Award Signature (15 cards, 3 tiers SR to L) 1 Award



Championship Relics Series 2 (2 drops) Base (16 cards, 2 tiers, R & SR) 1 Award Signature (16 cards, 2 tiers SR & I) 1 Award

Five Star (2 Series Released) Signature (25 cards, 3 tiers R + 2xL) 1 Award Silver Signatures (25 cards, 3 tiers SR + 2xL) 1 Award Golden Graphs (25 cards, 3 tiers I + 2xL) 1 Award

Parchment Base (50 cards, 4 tiers U to I) 1 Award Relic (30 cards, 3 tiers R to I) 1 Award Signature (30 cards, 2 tiers SR to I) 1 Award LE Signature Motion (25 cards, 2 tiers I & L) 1 Award LE Signature Relic (25 cards, 2 tiers I & L) 1 Award



Normal Insert Sets

Apex

Base (20 cards, 3 tiers, U to SR) 1 Award

Motion (15 cards, 2 tiers, R to SR) 1 Award

Relic (15 cards, 3 tiers, R to I) 1 Award

Signature (15 cards, 3 tiers, SR to L) 1 Award

Limited Edition Signature Relic (15 cards, 3 tiers, SR to L) 1 Award

Exuberance

Base (30 cards, 3 tiers U to SR) 1 Award

Motion (15 cards, 3 tiers R to I) 1 Award

Relic (15 cards 3 tiers R to I) 1 Award

Signature (15 cards, 3 tiers SR to L) 1 Award

Signature Relic (15 cards, 3 tiers SRL to L) 1 Award

Splatter

Base (30 cards, 3 tiers U to SR) 1 Award

Relic (20 cards, 3 tiers R to I) 1 Award

Signature (20 cards, 3 tiers SR to L) 1 Award

Signature Relic (15 Cars, 3 tiers SR to L) 1 Award

Tag Team Turmoil Series 2

Base (31 cards, 4 tiers U to I) 1 Award

Motion (31 cards, 4 tiers R to L) 1 Award

Glow (2 Series)

Base (20 cards, 4 tiers U to I) 1 Award

Motion (20 cards, 3 tiers R to L) 1 Award

PLE Based Sets

Wrestlepalooza Base (40 cards, 4 tiers, U to L) 1 Award Signature (25 cards, 4 tiers, R to L) 1 Award Light Show Motion (20 cards, 4 tiers, R to L) 1 Award Jumbo Mat Signature (20 cards, 3 tiers SR to L) 1 Award Headliners (15 cards, 3 tiers, SR to L) 1 Award) 1/1 Superfractor Setlist Showstoppers (12 cards) 1 Award

NXT Heatwave Base (17 cards, 3 tiers U to SR) 1 Award Motion (17 cards, 3 tiers R to I) 1 Award

Clash in Paris Base (30 cards, 3 tiers U to SR) 1 Award Signature (20 cards, 3 tiers R to I) 1 Award Signature Motion (20 cards, 3 tiers SR to L) 1 Award Limited Edition Dual Signature (20 cards 3 tiers SR to L) 1 Award



From Paris With Pain Base (15 cards, 1 var Rare) 1 Award Signature (15 cards, 2 tiers, R & SR) 1 Award



SummerSlam Matchups Base (11 cards, SR) 1 Award LE (150) Motion (Base (11 cards, I) 1 Award



New Additions to Ongoing Sets

Monthly:

VIP September

Stephanie Vaquer (Unc) Randy Orton (Rare) Lyra Valkyria (Iconic)

Ascendency

This is a monthly set that began in February – features 5 different cards, each a different rarity, in two colorways. One is always a coin only exclusive, the other is a diamond only tiersion.

August – Bray Wyatt

September- Tiffany Stratton

Daily:

Main Event Daily Sets

Each has two tiers (U & R) 5 Daily cards, 1 Award

SummerSlam Stars

Managers Spotlight (2 weeks)

Talking Smack

Stubs (Month long)

Tuesday:

Icons of Attitude (3 tiers, Rare to Icon, 1 award)

Ken Shamrock

X-Pac

Jerry the King Lawler

Undertaker

Triple H

Dudley Boyz

Brian Pillman

Wednesday:

Clash of Eras 25 (1 Rare card plus 1000 Diamonds for $4.99)

Chad Gable vs. Kurt Angle

Alexa Bliss vs. Trish Stratus

Seth Rollins vs. Shawn Michaels

Chyna vs. Rhea Ripley

Thursday:

Legends (2 tiers U & R) 1 Award

Lita

Goldberg

The Rock

Stone Cold Steve Austin

Trish Stratus

Bret Hart

Bray Wyatt

Friday:

Free Pack Friday (2 tiers, U & SR, 1 award)

9-19-25 Damien Priest

9-12-25 Roxanne Perez

9-5-25 Chelsea Green

8-29-25 Chad Gable

8-22-25 Lexis King

8-15-25 Kevin Nash

8-8-25 Finn Balor

Sunday

Refractor (3 Variants Rare to Icon, 1 Award)

Seth Rollins

LA Knight

Charlotte Flair

Sami Zayn

Jacob Fatu

Jade Cargill

Penta

Secondary Market Update

All verified eBay Sales of 1/1s (data collected 8-3-25 to 9-19-25 from eBay and 130 Point)

Rank Performer Sold Price Date Sold 1 Iyo Sky $500 9-12-25 2 Kelani Jordan $400 8-25-25 3 Bret The Hitman Hart $300 8-13-25 4 Stone Cold Steve Austin $200 8-5-25 5 Shawn Michaels $178 9-5-25 6 Alba Fyre $100 8-2-25 7 Jimmy Uso $80 8-11-25 8 Giovanni Vinci $50 8-18-25

As far as other non-elite cards are concerned, the market is still extremely robust. There are over 11,000 listings for Slam cards currently. The major change recently was of course the death of Hulk Hogan. There was an almost immediate effect with at least 30 of the 50+ Hogan singles that have sold on ebay in the last 90 days being sold ON the day he died. And those sales were definitely inflated due to the passing. It’s a common phenomenon when someone of note passes, so this isn’t surprising.

There was a sale for the 1/1 AJ Lee Topps Now Hoard Challenge card for $950, but I didn’t include it on the chart because it wasn’t available in packs and thus isn’t a normal 1/1. I won’t include any of the hoard challenge or award 1/1 cards in future either, but will perhaps keep a separate listing.

I’ll be shooting for the last week of October, until then if you have any comments, questions or concerns, send me an email to wmnoe@yahoo.com, or hit me up u/wmnoe on Reddit.com. Remember, I’m GRENDELSEN in the app if you wanna trade!