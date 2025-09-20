VIP PODCAST 9/19 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Was CM Punk deliberately poorly booked? Cruiserweight Classic memories? Netflix vs. HBO Max, Reigns-Jey, more (76 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Does it seem C.M. Punk was being punished this summer and is that time period over?

If Punk felt he was being intentionally poorly booked, would he have any legal recourse?

Are there things wrestlers do that are annoying such as Dominik constantly adjusting his ring gear during matches?

Who would you give a huge push to who is on the undercard and why?

Reflections on the Cruiserweight Classic?

Thoughts on the Alvarez-Crawford fight

Thoughts on the trend of TKO using friendly compliant sycophantic media

Thoughts on AEW creating an alternative wrestling weekend when WWE takes WrestleMania to Saudi Arabia

Why was Brock Lesnar even on Smackdown last week, storyline-wise?

Why did Kazuchika Okada need to quality for his own title match?

Is Netflix better at promoting WWE than HBO Max has been promoting AEW, and if so, why?

Could Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso work at WrestleMania next year?

Is WWE being deceptive in their explanation for getting ESPN Unlimited or will the confusion lead to resentment?

Did WWE announce WrestleMania in 202 this early to test fans tolerance for that location?

Could wrestlers in WWE rebel and refuse to go to Saudi Arabia?

A dream match with Kings

