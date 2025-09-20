News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 9/19 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Was CM Punk deliberately poorly booked? Cruiserweight Classic memories? Netflix vs. HBO Max, Reigns-Jey, more (76 min.)

September 20, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

  • Does it seem C.M. Punk was being punished this summer and is that time period over?
  • If Punk felt he was being intentionally poorly booked, would he have any legal recourse?
  • Are there things wrestlers do that are annoying such as Dominik constantly adjusting his ring gear during matches?
  • Who would you give a huge push to who is on the undercard and why?
  • Reflections on the Cruiserweight Classic?
  • Thoughts on the Alvarez-Crawford fight
  • Thoughts on the trend of TKO using friendly compliant sycophantic media
  • Thoughts on AEW creating an alternative wrestling weekend when WWE takes WrestleMania to Saudi Arabia
  • Why was Brock Lesnar even on Smackdown last week, storyline-wise?
  • Why did Kazuchika Okada need to quality for his own title match?
  • Is Netflix better at promoting WWE than HBO Max has been promoting AEW, and if so, why?
  • Could Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso work at WrestleMania next year?
  • Is WWE being deceptive in their explanation for getting ESPN Unlimited or will the confusion lead to resentment?
  • Did WWE announce WrestleMania in 202 this early to test fans tolerance for that location?
  • Could wrestlers in WWE rebel and refuse to go to Saudi Arabia?
  • A dream match with Kings

