FREE PODCAST 9/20 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: Zilem & Radican discuss AEW All Out including “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Kyle Fletcher, Kris Statlander becomes new Women’s Champion, more (165 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch’s Brian Zilem and Sean Radican discuss the AEW All Out PPV. “Hangman” Adam Page retains against Kyle Fletcher for the AEW World Title, Kris Statlander becomes new Women’s Champion in the four-way clash with Toni Storm, Hayter, and Thekla, Okada retains Unified Title over Takeshita & Máscara Dorada, Brodido holds on to Tag Team gold in a wild ladder match vs. Young Bucks, JetSpeed, and others, Jon Moxley beats Darby Allin in a Coffin match, Mark Briscoe defeats MJF in a brutal Tables ‘n’ Thumbtacks match, Adam Copeland & Christian Cage take down FTR, plus surprise returns from Pac, Jack Perry, and Eddie Kingston, and the debut of Beth Copeland.

