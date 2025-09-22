FREE PODCAST 9/22 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: WWE Wellness Policy changes, TNA or ROH better off than 5 years earlier, Jeff Hardy, Nash, Miz-Bryan, more (186 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Sept. 15 and 16, 2010.

On the Sept. 15, 2010 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch Nostalgia columnist Brian Hoops includes discussion with live callers on Tuesday night’s NXT, Michael Cole conspiracy theories on why he could be the Raw GM and/or the Nexus leader, why the logic could fall apart on Cole, the future of NXT, the NXT Gong, Chris Jericho’s future, Matt Hardy’s situation, whether TNA would put the TNA Title on Jeff Hardy with his legal issue, a theory on why TNA might have stretched out the TNA Title tournament, Kevin Nash’s TNA future, independent contractor vs. employee latest, The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan being the top feud going into Night of Champions, why the Hell in a Cell PPV could be a factor in the NOC PPV booking and outcomes, and much more.

Then in the previously VIP Aftershow, they discussed NXT’s future and whether it will continue past the final week on Syfy, Kane vs. Undertaker build-up and likely NOC and HIAC outcomes, a bio review of Mike Shaw, the 1990s WWF characters, plus the weekly 20-years-ago Torch Newsletter Flashback review of a potential WWF-Fox TV deal, USWA, and Herb Abrams’s UWF. With that, Fun With Herb playing Beach Brawl ’91 PPV trivia, and more.

On the Sept. 16, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and Greg Parks includes discussion with live callers on TNA Impact tonight, the TNA Title tournament and RVD’s first promo tonight on Impact since the storyline write-off, WWE’s Wellness Policy change this week with in-depth discussion on whether it addresses the real issue, the Night of Champions PPV, and many more topics covered.

Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss in-depth whether WWE, TNA, and ROH are better off/worse off compared to five years ago. Also, how to rebuild the WWE tag division.

