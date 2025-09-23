VIP PODCAST 9/22 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: “What’s on the Telly?” WWF Raw brings us “Championship Friday” from 1996 and five years on, a look at wXw’s attempt at episodic wrestling during pandemic. HBK vs. Goldust, a Disco Brawl, a Dog Collar match, more (103 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by European wrestling expert Ian Hamilton for the September edition of “What’s on the Telly?” In this monthly series, Alan and his guest will each pick an episode of wrestling TV from that month in the past and break it down. This month we check in on a transition period for the WWF in 1996 and a transition period for the whole of society in 2020! With one foot still in the “New Generation,” Raw was beginning to move to “the Attitude Era” on a show deemed “Championship Friday” with a WWF title defense for Shawn Michaels against Goldust and multiple bouts in an Intercontinental title tournament. Plus, Jim Ross and Brian Pillman have scoops, Sid faces a unique challenge, Ahmed Johnson on the shelf, and more. From there, we tentatively open up the archives to 2020 (shudder) and look back at a tough time for us all and a challenging time for people trying to produce wrestling television. We look at how wXw approached their episodic Shotgun program, focusing on Season 2 Episode 4 with wacky skits aplenty and some interesting matches. Sit back, relax, and check out what’s on the telly with us this month!

