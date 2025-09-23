FREE PODCAST 9/22 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Cadet: Cody-Seth face off to build Crown Jewel, Asuka vs. Ripley, Wrestlepalooza-ESPN reaction (124 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Kurt Cadet to discuss the Sep. 22 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix including an opening segment with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins to build their champ vs. champ match at Crown Jewel, a Rhea Ripley vs Asuka main event with a big angle afterwards, more of Jey Uso displaying a prickly attitude, and much more including a discussion on the Wrestlepalooza-ESPN dynamic and the event itself including some mediocre reviews.

