WWE RAW PREVIEW (9/22): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Monday, September 22, 2025 – Special start time 7 pm ET

Where: Evansville, Ind. at Ford Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 5,975 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 7,125. The arena has a capacity of 11,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

No matches announced

