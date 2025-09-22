Drew McIntyre vents about Randy Orton and vows to destroy him at Summerslam, Michaels encourages him – 5 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (8/17/2020)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

AUGUST 17, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA. AT PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Announcers: Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, Samoa Joe

[HOUR ONE]

-The WWE brand-stamp “Then, Now, Forever” glitched a bit, likely the handiwork of those Retribution rascals. Then the Raw opening theme played.

-They went to the announcers at ringside. They caught viewers up on the Asuka battle royal win to earn a Smackdown Title shot against Bayley last Friday. They announced Asuka would team with Shayna Baszler against Sasha & Bayley on Raw. They also hyped that Shawn Michaels would be there to respond to what Randy Orton did to Ric Flair last Monday on Raw.

-Drew McIntyre made his entrance. He threw to a video package on what happened with Orton and Flair last week. Drew had a serious expression as he reacted to the video package. He said for 20 years, Flair was his mentor and protector and friend, and last week “with a tear in his eye, he told you he wanted you to break his legendary record, he loved you. You are pure evil, man.”

He said at Summerslam (Orton) is not facing a defenseless old man, he’s facing a pissed off six-foot-five Scottish fire-breathing dragon “and I am going to severely hurt you.” He said he’s doing it for everyone he ever wronged in his life, including Flair. The screen started flashing to other graphics packages rapid-fire including images of Summerslam’s graphic and Shawn Michaels. The camera caught up with Retribution who went into their TV truck and began throwing equipment around. As Drew was still talking, they cut to a commercial break. [c]

-Phillips talked about the takeover of the production by Retribution, with their graphics going haywire and then knocking Raw off the air in the middle of a segment.

-They cut backstage to Titus O’Neal talking to a group of Raw wrestlers backstage. Drew walked up to them. Titus asked if he’s heard how Ric is doing. Drew said he’s heard he’s going to be okay. He said Randy Orton won’tbe okay at Summerslam. He said he doesn’t appreciate when someone comes into his backyard “and craps all over the place.” He said they can band together and stomp out this group.

Seth Rollins and Murphy walked in. Seth mock-applauded and condescendingly said he likes how he’s firing everyone up. He said the locker room already has a leader, though. Drew said if the locker room doesn’t respect him now, they’ll never respect him. Seth said he was the first one to teach him how to be a leader. He said he taught Dominik Mysterio what it takes to be a WWE Superstar last week.

Ricochet got Seth’s attention and said a little birdy said Rey Mysterio will be there later. Seth said after what he did to his eye, he won’t be showing up. Drew asked if he’s scared. Seth said he’s not, and last week Drew couldn’t even protect Flair from Orton. He told him to get his priorities straight or he’ll leave Summerslam without his title. Drew threatened to drop him. Murphy shoved him. Titus and Ali stepped between them. Ricochet said he’s not worth it. Seth and Murphy left.

(Keller’s Analysis: At least they’re not having heels put their differences aside to defend Raw. This was just a group of babyfaces, with Seth being a self-centered agitator. Good to see Drew acting as a locker room leader, too. November each year is about all the “brand loyalty” nonsense I can handle from WWE.)

-MVP’s music played. They went to a wide shot of the announcers who talked about Retribution some more. The Hurt Businesss – MVP, Shelton Benjamin, Bobby Lashley – entered the ring. MVP said The Hurt Business is ready for business. He mocked people being flustered by Retribution. He said they’re not tough by terrorizing people in the shadows. He said tough is the three of them. He said he’s learned in his life to follow the money. He asked who benefits the most from the actions of Retribution. He said follow the trail to catering where you’ll find Apollo Crews “and his band of merry pranksters” – Cedric Alexander, Ricochet, and Ali. One camera guy at ringside started holding the camera unsteadily. MVP accused Crews of hatching the whole idea when he was recovering from the Lashley attack. MVP said Retribution showed up about the same time he showed up to challenge Crews for the U.S. Title, and in his match the lights flickered, which was a ploy to help Crews steal his U.S. Title belt “that I paid thousands of dollars for.”

Crews came out. The camera guy at ringside was wobbly again. Crews said MVP can’t beat him without help. MVP said until Crews won the U.S. Title, his career has had more starts and stops than a raggedy old used car. MVP said he sees fear in Crews’s eyes said Crews is worried that when he loses his U.S. Title belt to him at Summerslam, “it’s back to catering for you.” Crews said he is right, he fears that, that’s why he fights so hard to remain the U.S. Title. He said if he was anything like him, he would have accepted his offer to join The Hurt Business. MVP said this is a business. Crews said if he beats Shelton tonight, that means Shelton and Lashley have to watch his match at Summerslam in catering. He said then he will show him he can’t beat him without help. MVP said at Summerslam he’ll put him on his back. He sent Shelton and Lashley after Crews. Crews ducked them and leaped into the ring. [c]

(1) APOLLO CREWS vs. SHELTON BENJAMIN (w/MVP, Bobby Lashley)

They joined the match in progress after the break. Shelton was in control, stomping away at Crews. R-Truth ran into the ring, being pursued by Ninjas. Shetlon threw one of the Ninjas out of the ring, but Crews then jackknife pinned Shelton.

WINNER: Crews in roughly 2:00.

-The Hurt Business attacked Crews. Ricochet, Ali, and Cedric ran out to save Crews. Lashley put a Full Lashely on Credric. Ali leaped onto Lashley’s back and applied a sleeper. Ricochet sueprkicked Lashley and then Crews kicked him, which finally led to Lashley losing his grip. The heels retreated to ringside. The babyfaces gathered at ringside. Truth ran past them with the 24/7 Title. Shelton kicked Truth as he ran around ringside and won back the 24/7 Title. Phillips said that’s a statement from The Hurt Business, bringing gold back to the group. MVP said they won’t let this end this way. He told Crews to find “two idiots stupid enough to team with him” against The Hurt Business in a six-man elimination tag match. Crews liked that ideas.

-Backstage Angel Garza was chatting with the woman, Demi Burnett, from “The Bachelor.” Ivar walked in and gave her a rose. He asked her to be his plus-one to Raw Underground later. She was flattered by the offer and said sure. Garza didn’t like what he was hearing. He then presented her with a turkey leg as a thank you. Ivar said Garza didn’t poison that one. Demi asked Garza if he really poisoned Montez Ford. Garza said no, he didn’t. He said Ford is just trying to get out of defending the Raw Tag Team Titles at Summerslam. Garza told Ivar he will take him out next and then shoved the turkey leg out of Debbie’s hands. Ivar huffed and puffed. He held out his hand and someone put the turkey leg back in his hands. He handed it back to Demi and told Garza he should put respect on that name.

(Keller’s Analysis: There sure was a lot going on there in rapid-fire sequence. Their lack of faith in viewers thinking the athletic competition in the ring between wrestlers they’ve hired to be on the roster is important enough to watch for the sake of the match outcome mattering seems to be near a low point.) [c]

-Phillips commented on graphics of headlines Sports Illustrated, Variety, ESPN, CBS Sports, and Yahoo reporting on ThunderDome debuting on Smackdown. He touted some of the special effects planned.

(2) ANGEL GARZA (w/Andrade, Zelina Vega) vs. IVAR (w/Erik)

Early in the match they showed Debbie Burnett cheering while watching on a monitor backstage. Then Angelo Dawkins walked in and flirted with her. She smiled and turned away from the screen to chat with him. Ivar tossed Garza around ringside. Andrade created just enough of a distraction to open up Ivar for a blindside attack by Garzao. He kicked him and then dropkicked the side of his head while he was kneeling and got a sudden three count.

WINNER: Garza in under 4:00.

-Afterward, Dawkins and Demi appeared on the big screen. Dawkins congratulated “Romeo” on the big win. Garza looked irritated. Demi said they were just talking about watching their tag team title match on Sunday. Dawkins brought up Charly Caruso. An irked Garza told him to mind his own business. Dawkins said they’re about to find out a lot about him. Garza ran to the back.

-At ringside, Samoa Joe said he’s heard about a video that’s going to reveal some things very interesting. He was nearly giddy. Vega demanded to know what he knew. Joe said due to Retribution, security has been going over a ton of video footage. He said security happened to show him some interesting footage which he forwarded to Dawkins because he thought he’d be interested. He said it shows how far people are willing to go when they think nobody is watching. Vega walked away with Andrade, concerned with what this could be.

(Keller’s Analysis: The in-ring pro wrestling on Raw has rarely felt as incidental as the first 45 minutes of this episode. That said, I’m curious what’s coming up on this video. Demi feels wedged into a show in a way that would suggest she’s much more of a celebrity than she is. What’s the reason or justification? What’s the payoff?) [c]

-They showed photos of Dominik Mysterio’s chest and back all batteredfrom the beatdown last week. Saxton said you can’t imagine what reaction Rey Mysterio would have to this.

-Backstage, Garza approached Demi and Dawkins. He told her to delete Dawkin’s number. Caruso entered the scene as Andrade and Dawkins began arguing. Dawkins yelled for someone to run the video. Vega said, “Or don’t!” The footage showed Vega apparently poisoning Ford’s drink after all. Andrade and Garza reacted as if they had no idea. Caruso asked if that’s what it looks like. Vega said the video doesn’t prove anything and has been messed with. She said Charly is behind it because she’s jealous Garza has “upgraded to Demi.” Dawkins yelled at Vega and said Montez is family and it’s taken every bit of restraint to not give them what they’re owed. Ford showed up and joined Dawkins and beating up Andrade and Garza briefly, who then fled.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good to see this get paid off with some proof. They worked quite hard to come up with a believable backst0ry for Joe seeing the footage and giving it to Dawkins.)

(3) MICKIE JAMES vs. NATALYA (w/Lana)

Mickie turned her back to yell at Lana as the bell rang, so Natalya jumped her. Mickie made a comeback a short time later. Less than two minutes in, Seth and Murphy walked up to Joe and demanded to know how he knows Rey is showing up tonight. He demanded to know his sources. Joe asked why he seems so shook up. As they talked, Mickie rallied in the ring. She climbed to the top rope, but Lana distracted her, so Natalya knocked her off the top rope to the floor. Mickie ended up being counted out just before she was able to get back into the ring.

WINNER: Natalya in 3:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Again, the wrestling in the ring is being treated as just a backdrop for the soap opera stuff more than ever so far on this episode. That felt like a defining-down return for Mickie.)

-As Lana taunted Mickie, Mickie superkicked her. Seth then told Joe that if Rey and Dominic have the audacity to show up on his show tonight, it will be the last mistake either of them make and neither of them will make it to Summerslam. Phillips was scared and stood up from his chair. Joe laughed and told him to sit down.

-Saxton hyped the Asuka & Baszler vs. Sasha & Bayley match later. [c]

-A commercial aired that Peacock streaming network now has WWE Network specials and documentaries in its library on demand.

[HOUR TWO]

-Sasha and Bayley made their ring entrance. Sasha said they’re the hardest working Superstars in WWE with all the gold. She said they deserve a break after being on Raw, NXT, and Smackdown. Sasha said they deserve a break at Summerslam. Bayley then said they actually are excited about Summerslam because it’s basically a night off. She laughed at Asuka for being the Empress of Stupidity. Sasha said there’s no chance Asuka can beat both of them in one night. Sasha said who gets to beat Asuka first. Bayley said she should.

They went back and forth. Bayley said she’ll carry the heavy load to Sasha can easily tap her out and retain her Raw Title without breaking a sweat. Sasha thanked her and said they’ll celebrate the next night and celebrate again after defending their tag team titles at Payback. “Who will be the losers?” Bayley asked. Sasha listed several teams. They laughed when they suggested Asuka & Kairi Sane, because Sane isn’t there anymore.

Baszler walked out to her music and said she has just one thing to say. She said whoever has the Raw Women’s Title after Summerslam, “I got next.” Asuka came out next. Asuka came out and did her thing on the mic. She told Baszler she has to team with her tonight before she wrestles against her after Summerslam. They entered the ring. Sasha and Bayley bailed out.

(4) SASHA BANKS & BAYLEY vs. ASUKA & SHAYNA BASZLER

The heel duo took over on Asuka early with double-teaming in their corner. Sasha knocked Baszler to the floor. Nia Jax popped up on the other side of the plexiglass and knocked it into Baszler. Jax went after Baszler with a stomp. Pat Nick and three referees came to ringside and ordered her to retreat. Phillips said Jax was suspended two weeks ago. Baszler broke free and then she and Jax fought at ringside. Meanwhile, Asuka made a comeback and knocked Sasha and Bayley off the ring apron with a hip attack. They cut to a break. [c]

Bayley was in control of Asuka after the break. Phillips hyped ThunderDome again. Bayley went for a top rope elbow, but Asuka raised her boot and rolled up Bayley for a near fall. Asuka landed a spinning back elbow after she tagged in Sasha. Sasha gave Asuka a Back Stabber and applied the Bank Statement. Baszler returned and made the save. Phillips asked Joe if he’s surprised she saved Baszler. Joe said he was. Asuka crawled over and lunged to hot-tag in Baszler. She went to work with strikes against Banks.

Baszler set up an elbow stomp, but Banks broke free and rolled up Baszler for a quick two count. Bayley tagged in. Baszler put her in a Kirafuda Clutch. Sasha broke it up with a back stabber. Bayley then hit her Bayley-to-Belly for a near fall. Bayley was frustrated. Sasha and Bayley set up a double-team move on Baszler, but Baszler broke free, threw Sasha out of the ring, and dropped Bayley with a gut-wrench and a knee to the head followed by the Kirafuda Clutch. Sasha made the save. Asuka re-entered and went after Sasha, putting her in an Asuka lock at ringside. Baszler then put the Kirafuda Clutch on Bayley, who tapped out. Joe said Baszler put in a dominating performance that showed she’s a force serious about becoming Raw Champion.

WINNERS: Asuka & Baszler in 12:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: It’s good to see Baszler in the mix here. So far, Baszler is working in her best interest, so I’d considered her a tweener who is likely to break full heel once she goes after Asuka’s Raw Title if Asuka wins it at Summerslam. She could also break babyface if Sasha retains her title at Summerslam and Baszler faces her next.)

-Phillips hyped Michaels coming up later.

-A Takeover XXX ad aired. [c]

-Saxton congratulated Titus O’Neal for winning a Cynopsis Sports Media Award for his community work. Phillips said they’ve learned Rey is there tonight. He threw to a video package on the Dominik beatdown last week.

-Backstage Ali, Ricochet, and Cedric were chatting backstage. Crews walked up and thanked them for their help earlier. He said he’s sick of those guys. He revealed he chose Ali and Ricochet. Cedric, who had been rubbing his shoulder, was upset. Crews said he didn’t mean anything by it and he just thought he needed a break after Lashley had him the full nelson for so long. Ricochet talked to Cedric who seemed to accept it just fine. The camera stayed in place and in walked Orton after they left the area.

(Keller’s Analysis: I’m not against a Cedric heel turn, if that’s the start of one.) [c]

-Michaels walked up to Drew and said he understands how much Flair meant to him. He told Drew that Orton will use the frustration that he feels inside against him. He said he needs to refocus because he’s traveled too rough of a road to give up now. Drew said he appreciates it. He said he’s been reflecting on his journey. He reminisced on Michaels encouraging him in NXT when he first returned and telling him he wouldn’t be defined on his past. He said Randy has taken out Edge, Show, and Flair on his watch, so he feels he’s let Michaels down. Michaels said he could never let him down. He said nothing can stop him. He said there will be hills and mountains to climb, and he can face all that adversity and come out on top. He said after he tore his tricep, he still drove five hours to study tape with him and train every day. He said that’s the Drew he knows. He said he set the WWE Title free from Brock Lesnar holding it hostage. He said he has earned where he is at. He told him to show everybody who he is at Summerslam. He then told Drew to promise him that he will give him his space when he faces Orton later. Drew thanked Shawn, and soaked up the gravity of everything he said.

(Keller’s Analysis: Not only was Michaels good here in hyping his confrontation with Orton later, but he added another chapter to Drew’s story as being a high-character, hard-working champion.)

-They went back to the announcers at ringside who hyped the Summerslam main event.

-Backstage, Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan were chatting when the IIconics walked up to them. They taunted Riott Squad about whether they trust each other. Kaye broke news to Royce that her shoulder isn’t feeling well, so she’ll be replacing her in the scheduled match. Royce said she’d do anything for her. Kaye said that’swhat best friends do. When Royce called Livtrash, Ruby said she’ll drop them both where they stand if they call her that again. The camera showed Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir chatting with Baszler off to the side.

(Keller’s Analysis: Did they just drop a hint of a Kaye-Royce break-up with Kaye taking advantage of Royce by opting out of her scheduled match without telling Royce ahead of time. Are they doing the same thing with them that they’ve been milking off and on with Sasha and Bayley for a long time?)

(5) PEYTON ROYCE (w/Billie Kaye) vs. RUBY RIOTT (w/Liv Morgan)

Riott went after Royce aggressively early. Royce came back with a running knee to the side of Riott’s face for a near fall. Phillips talked up the “state of the art fan experience” debuting on Friday with ThunderDome. Riott came back and leaped off the ring apron onto Royce after knocking her to the floor. What was strange is Riott set up the move off the ring apron before Royce even moved to that side of the ring, which looked peculiar. Riott threw Royce back inyto the ring. Kaye walked over and yelled at Liv and Riott. Royce knocked Riott into Liv. Liv went down like she was hit by a cannonball. Royce threw Riott into the ring and finished her with the Deja Vu to win. Phillips said there’s still a lot of mending that needs to take place between Morgan and Riott. (Huh? Can’t they just check the tape and agree there’s no reason to be mad at each other?)

WINNER: Royce in 2:00

(Keller’s Analysis: The quantity of wrestling and match length along with distractions tonight really jumps out compared to usual. WWE has figured they lose viewers when wrestlers are wrestling, apparently. But tune in Sunday for four hours or so of in-ring wrestling, everybody!)

-Shane McMahon walked up to the tall security guy outside the door to Raw Underground and fist-bumped him. [c]

-Raw Underground: Erik from Viking Raiders was battling some guy with long blond hair that Shane simply called “kid.” It was stopped by the ref after about ten seconds when Erik kneed him in the head over and over. Shane asked Dolph Ziggler for his thoughts on Erik’s performance. He said he’d give it a four out of ten. Shane said he’d have rated it higher. Erik called Ziggler into the ring. Ziggler accepted. Shane said, “This is going to be sick!” Ziggler went for a single-leg takedown. Erik sprawled and then punched Ziggler. Shane’s face got reder than usual. Erik tossed him down hard. Ziggler came back with a sleeper. Erik tried to somersault out of it, but Ziggler held on. Ziggler gave Erik a thumb to the eye and then he put Erik to sleep. Ivar charged into the ring and knocked Ziggler out of the ring onto a crowd at ringside. Shane said they’d be back with more Raw Underground later.

-Rey Mysterio’s music played. Rey and Dominik walked to the ring together. Dominic walked gingerly to the ring, holding his abdomen the whole way. When they entered the ring, Rey talked about the pain he felt after what he witnesses Seth do to his own flesh and blood and not being able to do anything about it. He said he needed to be there to protect him and stop the beating. “I needed to take the beating myself so I wouldn’t have to watch you suffer,” he said. He said he may never fully recover, but there’s no doctor on this planet that will stop him from protecting his son. He told Seth to listen to him because he’s going to be in Dominik’s corner and watch his son kick his ass in a street fight.

[HOUR THREE]

Dominik thanked his dad for his words. He told him he knew what he was in for when he signed the contract to become a WWE Superstar. He said he knows what he has to do to defend his family’s honor and he will be ready. Rey hugged him and said he has no idea how proud of a father he is. He said he loves him so much and admires his fight and determination and will to defend the family name. He said if Seth gets anywhere near them tonight, he’ll be the one who won’t make it to Summerslam. Seth showed up on the big screen with Murphy.

Seth said he cannot believe they had the audacity to show tonight. He said he didn’t take Rey for an idiot, yet he’s standing inside “my ring” putting his son in harm’s way just six days before their match. He said Rey is doing it for himself and his own personal glory because he’s so selfish making it about him as always. He asked what kind of father he is. He said this all could have been prevented all this. He said he and his son got hurt and he still hasn’t learned. He said it is the Mysterio legacy that will end up being the ultimate sacrifice to the greater good.

Rey told Seth that he’s the Monday Night Messiah, and a man with such big words, so why not come to the ring and back them up. Seth laughed and asked what’s wrong with him. “You’ve got one eye and your kid can’t even stand up straight,” he said. “Just remember, you asked for this. Now don’t move an inch.” Rey and Dominik waited a few seconds, and then Seth’s music played. When Seth and Murphy walked down the ramp, Rey and Dominik leftthe ring. Seth said Rey asked him to back up his words, so why ishe retreating. “Oh, is your boy hurt?” Seth asked. Rey walked around the ring. Joe said discretion is the better part of valor. Dominik grabbed two kendo sticks and entered from behind and whacked Murphy and Seth. Saxton said it was all a plan. They tookturns bashing Seth from each side after knocking Murphy to the floor. “Revenge is sweet!” said Joe. They tried to tie Seth in the ropes, but Murphy saved him and the heels fled. Rey’s music played as Rey and Dominik smiled at their accomplishment.

-Phillips hyped Michaels appearing later to address Orton.

-Backstage, MVP approached Cedric. Cedric asked what he has to say. MVP said he understands his frustration, as he was there once. He said he too once sat backstage as a young man trying to navigate WWE. He said only difference was it wasn’t his friends trying to hold him back. Cedric said that’s classic MVP, trying to stir the pot. Cedric said Apollo was looking out for his best interests. MVP said maybe, or else Apollo saw him in the full nelson and thought he was the weakest link. He said it must be difficult being tag champs with someone who calls himself “the one and only.” He said his offer still stands and he should consider it while enjoying catering. Cedric threw his water bottle in frustration. [c]

-Phillips plugged Natalya, Lana, and the Street Profits on “Raw Talk” on WWE Network.

-Raw Underground: Artuo Ruas vs. Riddick Moss was up next. Shane introduced them. They exchanged strikes and slams. Moss rolled to the floor to escape a leglock. They started fighting with guys on the floor. Shane called it off and asked, “Who’s next? That was sick, man!”

(Keller’s Analysis: Shane comes across like he’s really genuinely into this, like he’s trying to sell a PPV in order to make his next mortgage payment.)

(6) APOLLO CREWS & RICOCHET & MUSTAFA ALI vs. BOBBY LASHLEY & MVP & SHELTON BENJAMIN

Shelton started against Ali. Lashley tagged in, knocking Ricochet and Crews off the ring apron, then hit the Dominator to eliminate Ali.

(Keller’s Analysis: That’s one of those stupid-dumb-bad unrealistically fast falls in a WWE elimination match. It really diminished Ali.)

Lashley then gave Ricochet a high slam. Shelton tagged in and landed Pay Dirt for another mega-fast fall.

(Keller’s Analysis: My god, WWE. Don’t do elimination matches when you don’t trust people to watch an actual wrestling match.)

Crews entered and finished Shelton in a few seconds with a toss powerbomb for the 1-2-3. MVP then entered for the first time and circled Crews. At ringside, Cedric rolled up Shelton to win the 24/7 Title. He gloated on the stage. [c]

MVP took control on Crews after the break, then tagged out to Lashley. Phillips hyped ThunderDome again, premiering on Smackdown this Friday. It was so obviously dubbed in over the original pre-recorded commentary. MVP tagged back in and landed a running boot to Crews’s face in the corner for a two count. Crews avoided a second running boot, then hit his toss powerbomb on MVP seconds later, making it one-on-one. Crews landed several high kicks to Lashley to drop Lashley to his back. Helanded a standing moonsault for a soft two count. Crews elbowed out to the Full Lashley attempt, but Lashley came right back with a spear for the win. The Hurt Business gathered and taunted Crews afterward.

WINNERS: Lashley & MVP & Shelton in 11:00.

-The announcers hyped Summerslam. They said you’ll get Payback one week after Summerslam also if you sign up for WWE Network now. They hyped the line-up for Summerslam.

-Backstage Shane checked in with Baszler, Duke, and Shafir. Phillips called Duke and Shafir “Baszler’s training partners.” [c]

(7) CEDRIC ALEXANDER vs. AKIRA TOZAWA (w/The Ninjas) – 24/7 Title match

MVP was shown watching on a monitor backstage. The camera angle was of the monitor from behind and MVP watching it face on. Very inventive. Cedric fended off a Ninja distraction. Tozawa, though, soon took over and went for a top rope move. Cedric moved and hit a Lumbar Check for the win.

WINNER: Cedric in 1:00 to retain the 24/7 Title.

-Afterward, as Cedric music played, Shelton hit Pay Dirt to win the title back.

-They showed Ziggler winning over Erik earlier with a thumb to the eye, which Phillips noted is legal in Raw Underground. Phillips announced Ivar will face Ziggler next week one-on-one.

-Raw Underground: Marina Shafir attaked her opponent and beat her up for a minute before forcing a tapout with a kneelock. Jax attacked Shafir afterward and knocked her hard to the floor. Baszler entered the ring and challenged her. The bell rang and Shane said, “Start this match!” Jax jumped out of the ring. Shane said, “The only rule is you gotta fight.” The ringsiders sang, “She’s scared!” Shane told everyone to tune in at 10 ET next week for more Raw Underground. (Again, this week, it started several minutes before 10 ET.) [c]

-Phillips hyped that Fox would air “Summerslam’s Hottest Moment” this Saturday at 4 ET /1 PT.

(8) ANDRADE (w/Zelina Vega) vs. MONTEZ FORD (w/Angelo Dawkins)

The Street Profits danced to the ring. Then they social distance danced with the audience members behind the plexiglass. Ford flip dove over the top rope over Andrade on the floor in the opening minute. He overshot, but the announcers sold it as if he “wiped out” Andrade. He climbed to the top rope, but Andrade knocked him off balance. Then he landed a superplex for a two count. Back in the ring Ford kept the pace up and landed a standing shooting star press for a two count. He head scissored Andrade next, then shook the top rope. Zelina stood on the ring apron. Andrade popped up magically and knocked Ford off the top rope. Bianca Belair then caught Vega when she leaped off the ring apron at her and powerslammed her at ringside. ord rolled up a distracted Andrade for the three count.

WINNER: Ford in 3:00.

-They showed Michaels shaking hands with R-Truth, Humberto Carillo, and Titus O’Neal backstage, laughing and smiling. [c]

-Michaels made his ring entrance 53 minutes into the third hour. He was wearing an NXT hat. He said he wished he was there on a more exciting note. He pointed to a snippet on the big screen of the incident with Flair and Orton last week. Michaels said he watched what happened with a tear rolling down his face as Flair remidned people of his time on his death bed, wanting to tell the people who mean the most to him how much he loved them. He said Flair loved performing for the WWE Universe.

He said without Flair there’d have been no Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Batista, Edge, Christian, Big Show, or Drew McIntyre. He said the one guy also on the list is Randy Orton. He said he doesn’t have the same gratitude and appreciation that Flair does, even though Flair mentored him for years. He called Flair the greatest wrestler ever (copyright Triple H). He said he doesn’t know how it will happen, but he assured him that at Summerslam, he expects he will meet his justice at the end of a Sweet Chin Music or a Claymore Kick. He assured him that at Summerslam, he will see it coming. His music played.

Orton came up behind Michaels and gave him an RKO and a punt kick. Drew ran out quickly and Orton fled. Drew called for some help as Michaels tried to regain his senses. Orton entered and went after Drew, but Drew saw him coming and clotheslined him over the top rope. He threw him into the ringpost, then the plexiglass. He finally tossed him into the announce desk, then returned to the ring to check on Michaels. Drew called for medics as Shawn looked out of it. Orton entered again and this time did catch Drew with an RKO. “McIntyre never saw it coming!” said Philips. Orton’s music played and he slithered out of the ring. Phillips gave a final sell for the Summerslam main event.