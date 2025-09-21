Two NXT wrestlers announced for appearance at Pro Wrestling NOAH event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT wrestlers Harlem Lewis and Charlie Dempsey are heading to Japan to appear for Pro Wrestling NOAH.

The company announced today that Lewis and Dempsey would appear at their Sept. 23 event at Korakeun Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

Dempsey, the son of William Regal, has previous experience wrestling Japan having competed for All Japan Pro Wrestling in 2024. This show will mark Lewis’s debut in Japan. Dempsey was recently written off NXT TV to explain his absence, as he told his No Quarter Catch Crew stablemate, Wren Sinclair, that he would be away for a month.

Lewis is in his first year as a professional wrestler. He has not appeared on NXT yet, but he has previously appeared on NXT Level Up and Evolve. He also appeared on WWE’s LFG reality show.

Lewis and Dempsey do not have a scheduled match on the card. They are the latest talent from WWE to head to NOAH as part of an ongoing relationship between both companies. Wrestlers such as A.J. Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura have appeared in NOAH in the past while under WWE contract.

The NOAH event on Sept. 23 is headlined by the finals of the N-1 Victory Tournament with Block A winner Masa Kitamiya facing Block B winner Jack Morris. The show will stream live on Wrestle Universe.