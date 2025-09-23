NXT PREVIEW (9/23): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, September 23, 2025
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: Live on CW Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Oba Femi vs. Trick Williams – Title vs. Title Winner Takes All match]
- Candice LeRae vs. Lainey Reid – WWE Speed Women’s Championship #1 Contenders match
- Lexis King vs. Myles Borne – Lights Out match
LAST WEEK’S NXT RESULTS: NXT TV RESULTS (9/16): Miller’s report on special Homecoming from Full Sail with a parade of main roster NXT alum, Triple H opens show
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Homecoming Hit List: Will there be a clean finish to next week’s title vs. title match, DIY vs. Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes, Fatal Influence vs. Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer, and Lyra Valkyria
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.