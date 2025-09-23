News Ticker

NXT PREVIEW (9/23): Announced matches, location, how to watch

September 23, 2025

When: Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: Live on CW Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Oba Femi vs. Trick Williams – Title vs. Title Winner Takes All match]
  • Candice LeRae vs. Lainey Reid – WWE Speed Women’s Championship #1 Contenders match
  • Lexis King vs. Myles Borne – Lights Out match

