VIP PODCAST 9/23 – Greg Parks Outloud! Reaction to WWE’s announcement of WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia – Potential fan backlash, what happens to independent wrestling shows that weekend, how AEW can go on offensive (21 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a podcast version of his weekly PWTorch Newsletter column. This week’s show looks at the announcement of WWE taking WrestleMania to Saudi Arabia in 2027. How might fans react to this news the closer we get to that date? What level of backlash might there be, if any? Plus, what are the options for independent promotions that weekend, whose businesses often depend on the WrestleMania weekend shows? Then, some suggestions of how AEW can take advantage of this to boost their own stock among wrestling fans.

