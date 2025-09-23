NXT TV RESULTS (9/23): Wells’s live report on Oba Femi vs. Trick Williams in a winner takes all match, Myles Borne vs. Lexis King in a Lights Out match, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV RESULTS

SEPTEMBER 23, 2025

ORLANDO, FLA. AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

LIVE ON CW NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Corey Graves, Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber

-Tonight’s show, a go-home show for No Mercy, opened with recaps from last week’s special Homecoming episode.

(1) MYLES BORNE vs. LEXIS KING – Lights Out match

The two fought outside the ring before anyone could be properly introduced, and the ref didn’t call for the bell until they got to the ring, with a chair and a trash can. Vic mentioned this is the third Lights Out match in NXT history. I’ve seen every match they ever aired, so apparently I’ve blocked the other two out. Tonight’s match is just a street fight in low light, and both guys can very clearly see one another, so I’m not sure what good the stipulation is doing (but it’s something different to look at, which is fun enough). The chair got involved early and often, with both men taking bumps off of it within the first two and a half minutes.

King slowed it down with a chinlock, then slammed Borne onto the chair for two. King repeatedly pasted Borne with the trash can as Vic tried to justify the match stipulation by saying “you can hardly see these two at times,” which was completely false. Borne caught King with a scoop slam leading to the first split-screen break. [c]

Upon return, Vic said “we can hardly see right in front of us.” I have my issues with Vic, but there is no way he’d say something so blatantly idiotic without being fed to do so. The action spilled outside, where Vic’s candy stash had somehow been strewn about the announce table side. The two jockeyed for position until Borne monkey flipped King into a corner post, where King had trapped a chair between ropes. King quickly took the power back by charging Borne into the steel steps. There was a “this is awesome” chant by a…very generous crowd. King trapped Borne’s head in a chair and went to slam on it, but Borne moved, then charged King into and through a barricade, drawing the chant that CW loves to mute to kill the momentum for those of us at home.

King set up the lower steps inside the ring, then went out to get Borne, who repeatedly used a leather belt on King. King managed a superkick and walked Borne up the small steps, where a table was set up nearby. He tried to suplex Borne through the table, but Borne switched and hit a DDT on the steps. Borne hopped up onto the steps and hit Borne Again on King through the corporate branded table, after which Vic said “He snapped into it!” Oh boy. Borne got the pinfall victory.

WINNER: Myles Borne at 11:48.

(Wells’s Analysis: It was a standard street fight, except the lights were low. It had plenty in common with every other semi-short-form street fight, and with the face winning, maybe the feud is over now. It’s great that Borne has had something to do to continue getting TV minutes, but it would be nice to see him move up the card again, as he did some really good stuff with Oba Femi. King was strong throughout the feud as well, and feels as if he’s in his final form of being a more irritating Miz on the main roster before long)

-Rob Stone and Stevie Turner talked about TNA wrestlers arriving at the show. They tried to ask Ava via phone whether she invited them, but Ava’s phone was apparently cutting out and she said “I trust you two to figure it out.” [c]

-Ethan Page hit the ring. Fans chanted “asshole,” which CW bothered to mute. Nobody cares about that word, CW. El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. was at ringside, and Page called him out as having “screwed him out of his victory” at Worlds Collide. He personally invited the “hombre,” as he called him, to No Mercy, but called for him to hit the ring now. Wagner did so, and he throttled Page easily, and a ref showed up to count a tapout by Page. Was that a real match? Wagner ripped off his mask, and it was actually Tavion Heights, who had the upper hand ahead of their match at No Mercy.

-Jordynne Grace and Arianna Grace, among others, were in the women’s locker room. Arianna was blathering about makeup and said something about wanting to make sure people knew she and Jordynne weren’t related, and Jordynne said later on, they can show people just how different they are in the ring. Arianna freaked out as Jordynne walked off.

-Candice Lerae was introduced ahead of the Speed Tournament final. [c]

-NASCAR’s Cole Custer, who forgot to bring a personality, introduced the women in the next match. After one awkward pause, Vic said “Hell of a racer…hell of a ring announcer.”

(2) CANDICE LERAE vs. LAINEY REID – Winner faces Sol Ruca for the Speed Championship next week at No Mercy

Sol Ruca and Zaria were on the perch. Ruca held up a “boo” sign when Reid was introduced. Lei Ying Lee (formerly Xia Li in WWE) and Xia Brookside were shown walking through the back. Action was fast and furious as the backdrop demands, and midway through the match, Lerae trapped Reid in a crossface. Reid broke free, then broke a pinning combo with a bridge, and they each went for pins and cot two counts. Reid hit a flash knee for the victory.

WINNER: Lainey Reid at 2:25.

(Wells’s Analysis: Not much to say when the matches are so short, but the knee looked like it connected pretty good. The invitational tournament ends with the NXT wrestler winning, but she doesn’t have much of a personality yet beyond snotty. That’s genuinely a great start, but hopefully we start to see something more now that she’s got a match with Ruca lined up)

-Jaida Parker cut a pre-recorded promo on Lash Legend. She said she gave her the reality check she needs, and this ain’t over by a long shot.

-Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley bonded in the back over losing friends. Paxley started playing with Valkyria’s hair, and Valkyria said “you’re weird, but you’re consistently weird, and I need that in my life.” Izzi Dame showed up with one of Paxley’s Barbie dolls and said she dropped it. She said Valkyria left her once, and would do it again.

-Jordynne Grace was introduced ahead of her match with Arianna Grace. [c]

-Vic promoted John Cena’s last appearances in Boston and New York City.

-Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors were checking up on a banged-up Andre Chase and Chase brought in Sam Mayer and Cole Custer to talk about going fast while being safe. Custer had a racing helmet on. Mayer teased saying Joe Hendry’s name but couldn’t remember it. Finally Dixon mentioned it, and “Custer” took off his helmet, and it was Hendry. DarkState said they’d meet in a six-man tonight. Cutler James looked at Mayer and said he’d see a car crash tonight.

(3) JORDYNNE GRACE vs. ARIANNA GRACE

Arianna jumped Jordynne before the bell for a cheap leg up. The ref got separation and called for the bell. Arianna worked Jordynne over with some basic slowed-down offense but Jordynne trapped her and slammed her against the corner. She hit the Direct Effect shortly afterward. This was shorter than the Speed match that preceded it by a couple of seconds.

WINNER: Jordynne Grace at 2:23.

Outside, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo was checking on Arianna in an obviously semi-sensual manner, continuing the background tease where they were flirting a couple of weeks ago. The camera focused elsewhere, and Blake Monroe showed up and brawled. Stone and Turner showed up and Turner called out that they’d have a Weapons match on Saturday, and Stone raised the stakes by putting it in a cage.

-Kelly Kincaid talked to Lainey Reid, who had a basic but decent promo about her match with Sol Ruca on Saturday. Fatal Influence walked by, and Jacy Jayne congratulated Reid and wished her luck Saturday. She then left Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx behind her and said she’d handle Lola Vice herself. Henley turned to Nyx and said “She can’t be serious.” [c]