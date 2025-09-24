FREE PODCAST 9/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review NWA Powerr including Idol vs. Daisy, Neidhart vs. Paige, anniversary show build, more (77 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland do a deep dive into the NWA with a review of the last two episodes of Powerr as the show (very belatedly) builds to a super show that happened a month ago, Bryan Idol defends his TV title against Daisy Kills, Carson Drake impresses with his unique charisma, former friend of show Silas Mason is on the hunt for the World title, plus some incomprehensible skits. We look at the pros and cons of the promotion, what it has changed for the better since we last checked it out and where there’s still room for improvement. We also watch a holy grail of Wrestling Coast to Coast – the Nattie Neidhart vs. Kenzie Paige match for the NWA Women’s Title. For VIP listeners, it’s Wrestling Coast to Coast All Stars tag team night when we watch some of our favorites – Waves & Curls, Cappuccino Jones, High Flying Star Machine, and others in various tag action.

