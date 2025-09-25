VIP PODCAST 9/24 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Statlander vs. Shirakawa for AEW Title, Hangman vs. Moriarty for AEW Title, TK announcement, Flamethrower (25 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Sept. 24 episode of AEW Dynamite start to finish including Kris Statlander vs. Mina Shirakawa, Hangman Page vs. Lee Moriarty for the AEW Title, Tony Khan announces the introduction of AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles, Claudio vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, Statlander reveals her decision on Death Rider alliance, MJF reacts to losing to Mark Briscoe, and more.
