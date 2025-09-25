FREE PODCAST 9/25 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Ideas for a WWE off-season, Jericho’s future, Bryan compared to Nigel, Cena vs. Barrett (142 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Sept. 15 and 16, 2010.

On the Sept. 17, 2010 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell includes discussion with live callers on last night’s TNA Impact, Tommy Dreamer’s lengthy promo, Impact running into Reaction with Angle vs. Hardy, a comparison of the likely Bound for Glory PPV main event of Angle vs. RVD riding winning streaks vs. the actual main event of a Angle vs. Hardy vs. Anderson after two non-finishes to Hardy-Angle, how TNA management views Samoa Joe and A.J. Styles, Matt Hardy’s latest Tweets entering worked shoot territory and mirroring the 2005 issue with Edge and Lita, plus much more.

Then in the previously VIP Aftershow, they discussed with a live caller on how WWE can create a TV off-season for Raw by inserting NXT and a character-driven reality show into a three-month gap, and come back with a new season of Raw, with the benefits to talent getting time off, the writers getting new ideas, and the overall product seemingly refreshed. Plus, why WWE would be afraid of that idea.

On the Sept. 20, 2010 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell includes discussion with live callers on last night’s Night of Champions PPV, Chris Jericho’s future, Miz vs. Bryan at the PPV, how long Randy Orton will hold the WWE Title, comparisons of Daniel Bryan in WWE and Desmond Wolfe in TNA, RVD’s babyface promo on Impact, concussions in football and pro wrestling plus WWE needing to improve its Wellness testing, Cena vs. Barrett on Raw, and more.

