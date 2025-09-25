TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (9/25): Hardys/Team 3D Negotiation, Battle Royal Qualifier, Maclin & Anderson vs. Kazarian & Something

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

SEPTEMBER 25, 2025

MINNEAPOLIS, MN AT ARMORY

AIRED LIVE ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Recap of last week’s show.

-“Cross the Line” open.

(1) THE RASCALZ (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz w/Myron Reed) vs. CEDRIC ALEXANDER & LEON SLATER

Reed sat in on commentary. The teams traded the advantage at the start. The Rascalz used double team moves to get the advantage on Slater. [c]

Slater gave Trey a cutter. Cedric hit several moves on Wentz and got a two count. Wentz got a two count on Slater after a two count. Slater did a dive on Wentz and had a brief staredown with Reed. The teams continued to trade moves. Slater had a 450 splash on Trey to get the pin. After the match. Slater and Reed faced off.

WINNERS: Leon Slater & Cedric Alexander in 14:00.

-Gia Miller interviewed Frankie Kazarian and Jake Something about their match later tonight. Frankie said he was taking Steve Maclin’s title at Victory Road. He ended by mocking Mr. Anderson’s catchphrase. [c]

-A clip aired of the TNA wrestlers invading NXT on Tuesday.

-From earlier today, Eric Young approached Santino Marella in the parking lot and demanded a match against Joe Hendry at Victory Road. Santino said that he received an email from corporate earlier that said Eric would indeed face Hendry.

(2) JODY THREAT vs. VICTORIA CRAWFORD

Threat gave Crawford a series of clotheslines. Crawford stomped and kicked Threat. They exchanged strikes. Threat delivered more clotheslines, the double knees, and a German suplex. Tessa Blanchard’s music played, and she walked to the stage. Crawford used the distraction to give Threat an ax kick and get the pin. Crawford and Blanchard celebrated on the ramp.

WINNER: Victoria Crawford in 4:00.

-Joe Hendry backstage promo. He talked about Eric Young helping him put the pieces together, but he got too successful for Eric’s liking. He said that Eric turned his back on his values that he used to preach. He vowed that Eric would find out at Victory Road why everyone still believes. [c]

-The System promo. They talked about facing Order 4 at Bound for Glory in a Hardcore War match. Moose challenged Mustafa Ali to a match.

(3) CALL YOUR SHOT GAUNTLET BATTLE ROYAL QUALIFYING MATCH

This match was to decide who would enter at #20 in the battle royal at Bound for Glory, and who would enter at #1. Mara Sade was the first wrestler that was shown to enter. Matt Cardona was next. They were followed by the Hometown Man (in Twins gear) and AJ Francis (who did mic work on the way to the ring). AJ got in the ring and insulted the women in the match. Rosemary spit the mist in his face. Everyone ganged up on AJ and threw him out first.

Killer Kelly clotheslined Sade out of the ring. Kelly was kicked out of the ring by Lei Ying Lee. Mance Warner threw out Rosemary. Ryan Nemeth pulled out Cadona and HTM. Ryan knocked Xia Brookside off the top rope and to the floor. Lee and Ryan fought. Lee pulled the rope down and a charging Ryan flew over the top rope to the floor.

Lee and Warner were the last two wrestlers. After a brief exchange, Warner knocked Lee off the apron and to the floor to get the win.

WINNER: Mance Warner in 10:00.

-The Injury Report featured Moose, Mike Santana, and Mr. Anderson. [c]

-Hannifan announced that Mickie James and The Beautiful People would be inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame at Bound for Glory.

-A well-produced Mike Santana promo video aired. [c]

-The Hardys and Team 3D came out for the “Final Negotiation” segment, hosted by Santino Marella. Fans chanted “This is awesome!” and “TNA!” Santino let Team 3D go first. Bubba said out of respect, he would let the Hardys go first. Matt said that many people consider the two teams the greatest of all-time. Bubba said the company is as hot as it is because of the Hardys. Matt thanked Team 3D for agreeing to the match. Matt said they needed to beat Team 3D to cement their status as the greatest of all-time.

Bubba said they had a lot of history with the Hardys. Fans chanted “TLC!” Devon talked about the TLC match and noted he was afraid of heights, which got some laughs. Bubba asked how Jeff is still alive. Jeff talked about their extreme moments. He said the match would be extremely epic. Bubba called themselves “the Dudleys”, which got an “ECW!” chant. Bubba said the Hardys need them. Matt agreed. He said they are the two GOATS. Matt said if 3D wins, they will shake their hands. He wanted 3D to do the same and call them the greatest of all-time.

Bubba asked what the Hardys have to offer. Matt offered to put up the tag team titles. Bubba listed off the teams in TNA. Matt said 3D are hall of famers, so they could jump to the front of the line. Santino asked the fans if they wanted to see the titles on the line. Everyone cheered. Fans chanted “TLC!” Bubba initially said “no” to the match. Bubba talked about their tables match 25 years ago. He said the Hardys beat them in the match. He said Team 3D needs them as much as the Hardys need 3D. He said that it still bothers 3D that they lost the tables match. Bubba wanted the Bound for Glory match to be a Tables Match. Fans cheered. Santino brought out the contract. Devon ripped up the contract and Bubba said all they need to do is shake hands. Both teams shook hands. [c]

-Order 4 promo. Mustafa Ali said he was sick of The System. Jason Hotch said that The System wasn’t a family. Tasha Steelz said they were united. Ali accepted Moose’s challenge for a match. Ali said that he would face Moose at Victory Road and the winner’s team would have the advantage in the Bound for Glory match. The System confronted them and they had a stand-off.

-The wrestlers came out for the main event. Hannifan noted that this was Anderson’s first TNA match in ten years. Anderson motioned for the mic from the ceiling, but since there wasn’t one, Maclin stood on a chair and lowered the mic to Anderson. Anderson introduced himself on the mic. [c]

(4) STEVE MACLIN & MR. ANDERSON vs. FRANKIE KAZARIAN & JAKE SOMETHING

Maclin and Frankie started the match, but Frankie quickly tagged out to Jake. After some initial action, Anderson finally tagged in. He chopped and splashed Frankie. Rehwoldt credited Anderson with training Gable Steveson and Tiffany Stratton. Anderson and Maclin sent Jake out of the ring. Maclin and Anderson kept the advantage on Frankie. Fans chanted for Anderson. Frankie clotheslined Anderson to the mat. Jake drove Anderson to the mat. Frankie and Jake kept the advantage on Anderson. [c]

Anderson made the hot tag to Maclin. Jake escaped the Caught in the Crosshairs and Frankie clotheslined Maclin. Jake put Maclin in a chinlock. They clotheslined each other. Anderson and Frankie tagged in and exchanged moves. Anderson gave Frankie a Green Bay Plunge for a two count. Fans were behind Anderson. Anderson hit the Mic Check on Frankie, but Jake broke up the pin attempt. Maclin and Jake brawled.

Frankie got a two count on Anderson. Frankie got a two count after a springboard legdrop. Anderson backdropped Jake. Maclin did a dive onto Jake on the outside. Maclin gave Frankie the Caught in the Crosshairs All four wrestlers fought. Anderson gavve Jake the Mic Check. Maclin gave Frankie the KIA and got the pin.

WINNERS: Steve Maclin & Mr. Anderson in 19:00.

(D.L.’s Take: A fun, crowd-pleasing match to cap off the show. Fans were solidly behind Anderson, and he did well.)