One of first Raw’s to face Nitro head-to-head headlines with Undertaker vs. British Bulldog plus WWF Tag Team Title change – 30 YRS AGO Keller’s WWE Raw Report (9/25/1995)

KELLER’S WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

SEPTEMBER 25, 1995

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #355 )

-The program opened with hype for the British Bulldog vs. Undertaker main event…

-Highlights aired from In Your House the previous night. Footage aired of Jim Cornette with a black Clarence Thomas look-a-like lawyer protesting Gorilla Monsoon allowing Owen’s pin to result in a title change…

-Raw’s open then aired…

-Vince McMahon welcomed Marty “Nine Lives” Jannetty back to the WWF.

(1) Marty Jannetty pinned Skip (w/Sunny) in a strong opening match. Jannetty won with his finisher, the top rope fistdrop. He came to the ring to the Rocker’s old music. A barely readable fan sign said something about Raw facing Nitro…

-The full Cornette/lawyer protest aired along with the announcement that Owen & Yokozuna were still tag champs, but they would have to defend the titles that night against The Smoking Gunns…

(2) The Smoking Gunns defeated Yokozuna & Owen Hart to capture the WWF Tag Team Titles. This was another strong match. After Bart was taking a beating, Yoko missed an elbowdrop. Bart then got a hot tag. A four way brawl erupted leading to the finish where Yoko accidentally splashed Owen. Michaels & Diesel joined the Gunns in a mid-ring celebration, supposedly to make fans feel like if Michaels & Diesel didn’t feel ripped off, then they shouldn’t…

-They plugged Kid vs. Ramon and Bret vs. LaFitte for next week’s Raw…

-Dok Hendrix then interviewed Monsoon who announced IYH4 would feature Undertaker vs. Mabel, Michaels vs. Douglas, Golddust’s debut, and Diesel defending against Bulldog where the winner defends against Bret Hart at Survivor Series…

(3) Undertaker beat British Bulldog via DQ when Mabel interfered. Not a bad match. Afterward, The Gunns, Michaels, and Diesel made the save. Undertaker sold the Mabel/Bulldog attack. Michaels danced as the show went off the air…