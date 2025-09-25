PARKS’S TAKE: Dare I say, the new AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles might not be a bad idea?

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan announced yet another new set of titles: The Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Dare I say, this might not be a bad idea?

Yes, AEW has too many titles – and so does WWE (especially if you count its ancillary brands). Right now, the AEW women have just two titles, the Women’s World Championship and the TBS Title. The men have seven. If nothing else, this will encourage more utilization of women in storylines outside of the World and TBS championships.

There’s no shortage of women who deserve a focus that isn’t afforded them because women have so few segments on TV compared to the men – though it does feel like that area has improved recently. These added titles will give them something to do, though admittedly it shouldn’t take the advent of additional belts to find a storyline worthy of the women getting television time.

There are some intriguing teams that could be involved in battling over the tag titles. First that comes to mind is the Triangle of Madness – Thekla, Skye Blue, and Julia Hart. This group has been fun to watch develop and they could continue to do so with these titles. The argument has long been that Athena is too talented to hide on ROH; we got a glimpse of her work in her recent feud against Toni Storm, but Athena and Billie Starkz would be an interesting pairing to challenge for or perhaps hold these titles.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the “All Elite Conversation Club” with Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

How about Harley Cameron and Kris Statlander? Or Penelope Ford and Megan Bayne? This could be a way to get Alex Windsor a title around her waist since it felt too soon to vault her into one of the main, singles titles. Then there are others who just haven’t had an opportunity on TV of late, such as Anna Jay, Hikaru Shida, Tay Melo and Nyla Rose. I’d even suggest this could be a safe landing spot for Britt Baker if a return is in the cards anytime soon. Introducing Women’s Tag Titles two years ago probably would’ve been a mistake. Given the roster as it stands today, and the potential for AEW to add to it over time, this could help more, deserving women find more consistent TV time.

(Greg Parks is a Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter columnist and host of the “Greg Parks Outloud!” PWTorch VIP Podcast.)