How many of these big surprise WrestleMania endings stand out in your mind? A look at WWE’s latest compilation video on YouTube

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WrestleMania is viewed as the premier PLE by everyone involved with WWE including fans themselves. Two nights of non-stop action every April produced shocking title changes, energetic debuts and returns, and interesting story developments.

This year’s WrestleMania was no diﬀerent.

During Night 1, Seth Rollins walked away with Paul Heyman after the latter betrayed both C.M. Punk and Roman Reigns. On Night 2, John Cena shocked everyone by defeating Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. In recognition of these occurrences, the WWE YouTube channel uploaded another video to their WWE Playlist series.

This time, the video focuses on endings of WrestleMania that shocked fans and changed storylines forever. By highlighting those moments, fans get to relive incredible twists while getting ready for another WrestleMania in Las Vegas next year.

This was a good video showcasing incredible endings to WrestleMania that had a huge eﬀect on WWE programming from that day forward.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “PWTorch ’90s Pastcast” with Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

I really enjoyed how they put the Heyman betrayal and alliance with Rollins as the first highlight in the video. Since that day, the two men have started The Vision with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. They are being booked as the top faction on Mondays, with their victories on television and PLE’s justifying that decision.

I also enjoyed seeing Cody Rhodes losing to Reigns at WrestleMania 39 in the video. If Rhodes had won, he wouldn’t have won the Royal Rumble two years in a row, had a tremendous tag match with Rollins against Reigns and The Rock the next year, or successfully beaten Reigns the night after the match. Sometimes a loss in a big moment is necessary for the wrestler’s journey. Seeing Rhodes win after so much adversity made every setback worth it.

Overall, this was a great video showing how WWE loves to save the best parts of their PLE’s for the end of the show. We’ve seen John Cena turn heel at Elimination Chamber in February, C.M. Punk return at Survivor Series: WarGames two years ago, among many other moments.

The same thing can be said with WrestleMania. Lots of noteworthy occurrences took place at the closing seconds of their shows. People still talk about Seth Rollins cashing in his Money in the Bank contract at WrestleMania 31 to this day, showing how impactful that was not only for Rollins’s career, but for the fans as well.

Becky Lynch became double champion at WrestleMania 35 after defeating Ronda Rousey for the WWE Women’s Championship. Lots of incredible things have happened during and after the main event. Watching PLE’s, especially WrestleMania, until the very end can be rewarding in a huge way.

Did you know you can read an ad-free, silky-smooth-loading version of this website with a PWTorch VIP Membership? Also, unlock 35+ years of archives including nearly 2,000 PWTorch Weekly Newsletters dating back to the late 1980s, hundreds of retro radio shows from the 1990s, and two decades of podcasts including Post-PPV Roundtable Podcasts dating back to the mid-2000s. Plus, new VIP-exclusive articles and podcasts throughout the week, fully compatible with the native Apple Podcasts app.

CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS ON VIP MEMBERSHIP