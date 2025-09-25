VIP PODCAST 9/25 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Wrestlepalooza review, No Mercy preview, Ricky Starks so far in NXT, Statlander evaluation, UFC, more (72 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, the following topics are covered:

The latest from UFC

A review of WWE’s PLE debut on ESPN, Wrestlepalooza

Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw

A review of NXT and a preview of No Mercy

How is Ricky Starks doing in NXT?

A review of AEW Dynamite

A sidebar on Kris Statlander’s strengths and weaknesses

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com