VIP PODCAST 9/25 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Austin or Hogan, will WrestleMania ever return to the U.S. after 2027, Michaels-Undertaker, New Japan top five, ESPN, more (94 min.)

September 25, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

  • Are AEW’s factions a mess?
  • Thoughts on ESPN giving a mediocre review to Wrestlepalooza
  • Is A.J. Lee out of place given how far the Women’s Division has come along?
  • Would Paul Levesque have predicted or even endorsed around a half dozen improbabilities this year including Roman Reigns wrestling only one PLE singles match this year, John Cena’s failure of a heel turn, Brock Lesnar destroying Cena four dates from his retirement, etc.
  • Did WWE alter the booking of match stipulations and finishes due to being on ESPN?
  • Difficulties with ESPN Unlimited authorization
  • More on the criminal charges against Raja Jackson from a D.A. perspective
  • Should Sami Zayn get a run with the WWE Title?
  • Who are the five best workers of New Japan’s pre-COVID era?
  • Orange Cassidy’s heel name?
  • Who burned hotter at their peak, Hulk Hogan or Steve Austin?
  • Does the Shawn Michaels vs. Undertaker match at WrestleMania 25 hold up or has the modern style diminished it?
  • Does WWE make too big of a deal out of things in the United States, such as the ESPN partnership, given how global they are now?
  • Why hasn’t John Cena had matches with younger stars this year?
  • How does Dominik Mysterio’s upside compare to Jacob Fatu and Bron Breakker?
  • Thoughts on the career of Bianca Belair and her future
  • Thoughts on Lacey Evans
  • What WrestleMania match is best for Bron Breakker? Brock Lesnar? Roman Reigns? Seth Rollins?
  • Which wrestling couples would you want as your neighbors? Ranking five in order from most to least
  • Why doesn’t Paul Levesque get more heat for the lack of black wrestlers on WWE PLEs the last two years compared to Tony Khan?
  • Could WrestleMania go back to Saudi Arabia in consecutive years if the money is big enough?
  • Are there announcers in history who are like Booker T who help someone get over but are also overall awful at their job?
  • Are there any wrestlers of the Diva era who would have been better workers if the were part of this era?
  • Great wrestler entrance theme remixes
  • Should Adam Copeland and Christian Cage have been booked differently in AEW?
  • Thoughts on the White House hosting a UFC fight on the 250th Birthday Celebration?

