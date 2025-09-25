VIP PODCAST 9/25 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Austin or Hogan, will WrestleMania ever return to the U.S. after 2027, Michaels-Undertaker, New Japan top five, ESPN, more (94 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:
- Are AEW’s factions a mess?
- Thoughts on ESPN giving a mediocre review to Wrestlepalooza
- Is A.J. Lee out of place given how far the Women’s Division has come along?
- Would Paul Levesque have predicted or even endorsed around a half dozen improbabilities this year including Roman Reigns wrestling only one PLE singles match this year, John Cena’s failure of a heel turn, Brock Lesnar destroying Cena four dates from his retirement, etc.
- Did WWE alter the booking of match stipulations and finishes due to being on ESPN?
- Difficulties with ESPN Unlimited authorization
- More on the criminal charges against Raja Jackson from a D.A. perspective
- Should Sami Zayn get a run with the WWE Title?
- Who are the five best workers of New Japan’s pre-COVID era?
- Orange Cassidy’s heel name?
- Who burned hotter at their peak, Hulk Hogan or Steve Austin?
- Does the Shawn Michaels vs. Undertaker match at WrestleMania 25 hold up or has the modern style diminished it?
- Does WWE make too big of a deal out of things in the United States, such as the ESPN partnership, given how global they are now?
- Why hasn’t John Cena had matches with younger stars this year?
- How does Dominik Mysterio’s upside compare to Jacob Fatu and Bron Breakker?
- Thoughts on the career of Bianca Belair and her future
- Thoughts on Lacey Evans
- What WrestleMania match is best for Bron Breakker? Brock Lesnar? Roman Reigns? Seth Rollins?
- Which wrestling couples would you want as your neighbors? Ranking five in order from most to least
- Why doesn’t Paul Levesque get more heat for the lack of black wrestlers on WWE PLEs the last two years compared to Tony Khan?
- Could WrestleMania go back to Saudi Arabia in consecutive years if the money is big enough?
- Are there announcers in history who are like Booker T who help someone get over but are also overall awful at their job?
- Are there any wrestlers of the Diva era who would have been better workers if the were part of this era?
- Great wrestler entrance theme remixes
- Should Adam Copeland and Christian Cage have been booked differently in AEW?
- Thoughts on the White House hosting a UFC fight on the 250th Birthday Celebration?
