VIP PODCAST 9/25 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Austin or Hogan, will WrestleMania ever return to the U.S. after 2027, Michaels-Undertaker, New Japan top five, ESPN, more (94 min.)

Are AEW’s factions a mess?

Thoughts on ESPN giving a mediocre review to Wrestlepalooza

Is A.J. Lee out of place given how far the Women’s Division has come along?

Would Paul Levesque have predicted or even endorsed around a half dozen improbabilities this year including Roman Reigns wrestling only one PLE singles match this year, John Cena’s failure of a heel turn, Brock Lesnar destroying Cena four dates from his retirement, etc.

Did WWE alter the booking of match stipulations and finishes due to being on ESPN?

Difficulties with ESPN Unlimited authorization

More on the criminal charges against Raja Jackson from a D.A. perspective

Should Sami Zayn get a run with the WWE Title?

Who are the five best workers of New Japan’s pre-COVID era?

Orange Cassidy’s heel name?

Who burned hotter at their peak, Hulk Hogan or Steve Austin?

Does the Shawn Michaels vs. Undertaker match at WrestleMania 25 hold up or has the modern style diminished it?

Does WWE make too big of a deal out of things in the United States, such as the ESPN partnership, given how global they are now?

Why hasn’t John Cena had matches with younger stars this year?

How does Dominik Mysterio’s upside compare to Jacob Fatu and Bron Breakker?

Thoughts on the career of Bianca Belair and her future

Thoughts on Lacey Evans

What WrestleMania match is best for Bron Breakker? Brock Lesnar? Roman Reigns? Seth Rollins?

Which wrestling couples would you want as your neighbors? Ranking five in order from most to least

Why doesn’t Paul Levesque get more heat for the lack of black wrestlers on WWE PLEs the last two years compared to Tony Khan?

Could WrestleMania go back to Saudi Arabia in consecutive years if the money is big enough?

Are there announcers in history who are like Booker T who help someone get over but are also overall awful at their job?

Are there any wrestlers of the Diva era who would have been better workers if the were part of this era?

Great wrestler entrance theme remixes

Should Adam Copeland and Christian Cage have been booked differently in AEW?

Thoughts on the White House hosting a UFC fight on the 250th Birthday Celebration?

