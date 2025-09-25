R-Truth and B.G. James (Road Dogg) dancing together backstage when confronted by Jarrett, Killings faces Sabin in tag match – 20 YRS AGO TNA IMPACT TV Report (9-2-2005):

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA Impact Review

September 2, 2005

Taped August 16, 2005 in Orlando, FL at Universal Studios

Aired on TNAWrestling.com

Report by James Caldwell, PWTorch.com Columnist

– We began with a video package recapping Jeff Jarrett’s negotiation tactics with Larry Zbyszko and Rhino in his attempt to gain an NWA Title shot against Raven. We saw various action from the past two weeks involving Raven, Rhino, Abyss, and Sabu setting up next week’s tag team match pitting Raven and Sabu against Rhino and Abyss.

– Mike Tenay and Don West introduced the show from ringside as they hyped the semi-final matches for the Chris Candido Memorial Cup.

(1) Alex Shelley & Sean Waltman defeated Konnan & Lance Hoyt at 4:22 in a Chris Candido Memorial Cup second round match. Konnan and Shelley started things off with Konnan taking Shelley down with a Boston Crab right off the bat. Konnan turned the crab into a rocking horse before dropping the hold in favor of a front face lock. Konnan scored with a rolling thunder clothesline before Sean Waltman entered the ring and went for a spinning leg kick. Konnan ducked before the leg came around and collapsed to the mat. Tenay and West said Konnan ducked in order to avoid the move because he saw it coming, but Konnan actually sold it as if he was struck in the face. Too bad Waltman got more air than Michael Jordan.

Waltman left the ring and Shelley worked on Konnan with a facelock before tagging in Waltman. Waltman went for the spin kick a second time and scored a little more flesh than before. Waltman dropped a leg then tagged in Shelley. Konnan ducked a clothesline then both men landed clotheslines simultaneously. Hoyt and Waltman took hot tags and Hoyt ran over Waltman with a series of clotheslines followed by a high back body drop. Hoyt missed with a clothesline and turned around to find a spin kick.

Waltman set up for a Bronco Buster but Hoyt popped up and landed a big boot. Hoyt had Waltman pinned but the referee was distracted by Kip James, who made his way to the apron. Hoyt punched Kip off the apron but the distraction allowed Waltman to deliver a low blow followed by the X Factor for the pin and the win.

Match View: With Lance Hoyt costing Kip James and Petey Williams a match on last week’s episode, Kip found his revenge on Hoyt by returning the favor. Kip James vs. Lance Hoyt could be a good match-up at the Unbreakable PPV in another one-on-one opportunity beneficial for Hoyt’s development as a singles wrestler. However, I don’t see Hoyt vs. Kip coming off as well as Hoyt vs. Abyss at last month’s PPV because Kip doesn’t connect with the audience on the same level as Abyss does.

– Jeff Jarrett found B.G. James and Ron Killings dancing backstage. Shane Douglas caught up with the discussion to ask some questions. Jarrett told Killings and James to listen to him about imminent releases from the roster. Jarrett said all three members of the Kru just got back together then TNA placed them against each other in tag matches. (A good heel move to stretch the truth about why they were on opposite teams since the “blind draw” for the tag tournament created the unnatural opposition.) Konnan walked into the picture complaining about James and Killings talking to Jarrett after he just lost his tag match.

Jarrett gave Konnan the “divide and conquer” story and Konnan retorted, “‘We’ does not include you, Jeff. ‘We’ is the Kru.” Konnan said Jarrett is only looking out for himself and doesn’t care about the Kru. Killings and James were more understanding of Jarrett’s position and said he makes a good point. Konnan was having none of Jarrett’s talk or James and Killings’s support of Jarrett so he walked off. James said, “You’re not listening to reason.”

(2) Shark Boy defeated Christopher Daniels at 6:39 in a non-title match. Shark Boy started the match with a hammerlock and Daniels countered by throwing Shark Boy to the mat by grabbing his head. Shark Boy locked in a wristlock driving Daniels to the mat. Daniels grabbed Shark Boy by the head and threw him down before locking in an arm bar. Shark Boy bit his way out of the move then dropped Daniels with a toehold into a front facelock. Daniels fought out and charged Shark Boy only to be back body dropped over the top rope to the floor. Shark Boy scored a plancha from the ring to the outside before chopping Daniels across the chest. Shark Boy sent Daniels back into the ring but Daniels cut him off with a kick to the face. Daniels angrily stomped on Shark Boy’s chest before delivering a solid back elbow smash.

Shark Boy writhed on the mat like a dead fish as Daniels stalked him before landing a scoop slam. Daniels dropped a knee across the face then made a cover for a two count. Daniels scored with a hip toss followed by a drop kick. Daniels took his time dancing around the ring then walked into a kick to the gut from Shark Boy. Shark mounted Daniels in the corner and landed six punches to the head before Daniels threw him off the corner to the mat. Shark Boy dropped Daniels with a neckbreaker then went up top and missed with a missile drop kick. Daniels slammed Shark Boy and followed up with the Best Moonsault Ever. Daniels made a pin but Shark Boy kicked out. Daniels shook his head in disbelief that Shark Boy kicked out. A.J. Styles walked to the ringside area and yelled at Daniels from a distance. Daniels allowed himself to be distracted then walked into an inside cradle with Shark Boy pinning Daniels.

– After the match, Daniels nearly blew a gasket as Styles smiled then walked up the entrance ramp pleased with his work.

Match View: The finish made sense to create more tension between Styles and Daniels heading into the X Division Title match at Unbreakable. The match content was acceptable with Shark Boy performing at a high level. TNA can do so much more with Shark Boy’s character than simply labeling him the “cult figure” of the Impact zone. Create some interesting scenarios. Have him be challenged by a peer. Have a heel tease him backstage. Shark Boy has the in-ring ability to be a solid X Division wrestler despite being undersized; it’s just a matter of TNA making him seem more important than an opening act.

(3) Chris Sabin & Shocker defeated Sonjay Dutt & Ron Killings at 7:49 in a Chris Candido Memorial Cup second round match. Shocker and Dutt started things off with Shocker and Dutt exchanging rapid-fire holds and counters within the first 30 seconds. The next 30 seconds saw more impressive counters and reversals with Shocker trying to integrate Lucha-style moves into his offense. Killings and Sabin tagged in. Sabin and Killings countered holds for a few seconds before Sabin delivered a huricanrana. Killings came right back with a powerslam off the ropes.

Dutt tagged in and dropped a double axe handle smash to Sabin’s shoulder. Dutt delivered a twisting elbow smash to the chest then made a cover for a two count. Dutt sent Sabin to the corner turnbuckle and scored with a kick to the face followed by a super kick. Sabin went for a twisting moonsault but Sabin moved out of the way and dropped Dutt with an enziguiri kick to the head. Shocker tagged in and scored with a kick to the gut followed by a running bulldog.

Shocker locked in a reverse figure four working on Dutt’s hamstrings as he lay on his stomach. Dutt lunged for the bottom rope and broke the hold. Sabin tagged back in and kicked Dutt in the leg with a double foot stomp to the leg. Sabin continued to work on Dutt’s right leg with kicks followed by a half Boston crab. Sabin tried to change the submission hold but Dutt countered with a quick roll up for a nearfall. Sabin popped up to his feet and continued to work on Dutt’s right leg. Shocker took a tag and dropped a slingshot elbow to the chest. Shocker powerbomb Dutt then greed took over as he went for a second powerbomb but Dutt countered with a leg smash.

Killings took a hot tag and went to work on both opponents. Killings dropped Sabin with an STO then Shocker broke up a pin attempt. Sabin went for a Cradle Shock on Killings, but Shocker got too close and took a kick to the face as Sabin spun Killings around. Killings nearly pinned Sabin after confusion mounted, but Shocker broke up the pin attempt. Shocker and Sabin had a mild argument then Dutt flew off the top rope with a cross body block on both men. Sabin and Shocker came back with a pancake on Dutt. Sabin rolled up Dutt with La Mahistral cradle for the three count and the win as Shocker held off Killings. After the match, Sabin and Shocker talked about their issues then shook hands.

Match View: Solid match with a nice mini-storyline involving Sabin and Shocker having a miscommunication before settling their differences to win the match. With TNA less than one month away from the debut on Spike where the promotion will need to upgrade storyline content to give at least a minimum storyline for each match, using conflict between partners to develop each character through the handling of issues or problems will be important for creating episodic programming that entails something more meaningful than just a match in the ring. Granted, Shocker and Sabin are not normal partners, but this was an example of teasing tension as a starting point to see how individual members of a team handle problems to develop a unique personality.

(4) Monty Brown and Sonny Siaki (w/Apolo) wrestled to a No Contest at 1:45. Siaki ducked a clothesline right off the bell and landed a few right hands to the face. Siaki sent Brown to the corner then ran into a stiff clothesline to the face. Brown left his feet for a drop kick then landed stiff right hands to the face. Brown slapped Siaki across the chest then ran into a drop kick to the chest. Siaki snapped off a neck breaker as Kip James ran to the ringside area and attacked Apolo from behind. Siaki flew through the middle rope with a suicide dive onto Kip. Siaki landed a few right hands but turned around as Brown charged Siaki for the Pounce. Brown picked up a chair and placed the chair around Siaki’s neck as the referee called for the bell throwing the match out. Brown slammed Siaki down to the mat while Siaki’s neck was caught in between the chair sending Siaki scrambling on the floor selling a neck injury.

– With the bell ringing repeatedly, Apolo and Brown fought in the ring until Kip James cracked a steel chair over Apolo’s head. Brown and Kip stomped on Apolo until Lance Hoyt ran to the ring and chased the heels. Apolo and Hoyt checked on Siaki’s condition as Brown and Kip smiled from the entrance ramp.

Match View: Too short to amount to anything other than a storyline progression setting up a few possible matches at Unbreakable. I imagine TNA is going with an injury angle for Siaki with Brown delivering a dramatic chair move followed by Tenay and West selling the severity of the move. TNA has been using Apolo and Siaki more frequently over the last few months so it’s time to give them an important or substantial role with a storyline to support their place on the card.

– Backstage or somewhere in the arena that resembled an old Dungeon of Doom set, James Mitchell screamed about Abyss’s path of destruction. Mitchell said Abyss had his eyes focused on NWA Champion Raven’s partner, Sabu. Mitchell said, “Sabu will be just another victim.” Mitchell laughed maniacally as Abyss grunted.

– Raven cut a promo from the bowery of the arena as he cited his destructive history with Rhino. “I suspect that with all that blathering you do, it’s hiding one simple fact – that you are breakable,” Raven said to Rhino. “I like pain, Rhino. I may be weird, I may be eccentric, but I like pain.” Raven called himself a human cancer and said he would eradicate Rhino.

(5) James Storm (w/Chris Harris) defeated Chase Stevens (w/Andy Douglas & Jimmy Hart) at 8:39. Storm and Stevens started with a stare down followed by a series of right hand exchanges to make the fight seem like a real brawl. Stevens and Storm took things to the outside after Stevens missed with a drop kick against the ropes. Storm threw Stevens headfirst into the floor padding then ducked a flying splash against the guardrail. Stevens delivered a snap suplex on the entrance ramp then scampered back into the ring as Harris checked on Storm.

Back from the break, Storm was in control of the match with Stevens accepting right hands to the head. Storm hung Stevens upside down in the corner turnbuckle then delivered a kick to the chest. Storm charged for a double foot drop kick but Stevens sat up to avoid the kick. Stevens perched himself on the top turnbuckle and flew off with a moonsault as Storm moved into harm’s way to catch Stevens. Stevens scored with a sunset flip but Storm rolled through and popped to his feet to deliver a stiff kick to the head. Storm made a cover but scored a nearfall. Storm landed hard chops and slaps to the face then caught Stevens in the corner for an apparent DDT attempt, but Stevens blocked and flipped Storm onto his back from the top turnbuckle.

Stevens sold a possible head injury as he slowed to capitalize on his offensive advantage. Storm side stepped a wild kick and went for a tilt-o-whirl, but Stevens caught Storm for a Death Valley Driver. Stevens made a cover but scored a two count only. Storm back body dropped out of a possible powerbomb then missed with a clothesline and turned around to find a dropkick to the chest. Storm and Stevens exchanged right hands then Storm head butted Stevens repeatedly. Stevens ducked a clothesline and the two knocked heads together off the ropes. With both men lying on the mat, Andy Douglas and Chris Harris argued outside the ring. Douglas must have mentioned Kid Kash.

Storm reached his feet first and ducked a clothesline before both men went for a super kick simultaneously. Both men lay on the mat knocked out. Chris Harris made a heelish move telling the referee to look across the ring. The referee bit on Harris’s instruction and had a discussion with Douglas and Hart. Harris took advantage and rolled Storm on top of Stevens. The referee came back around and counted the three count for Storm on a knocked out Chase Stevens.

– After the match, Harris and Storm celebrated the victory as Jimmy Hart screamed at Harris for his cheap tactics. Appropriately, the camera zoomed on the back of Harris’s t-shirt, which read: “Sorry about your damn luck.” Douglas and Hart tried to revive Stevens as AMW continued to celebrate.

Match View: Good singles match. Neither man will blow you away in the ring, but both can wrestle in a one-on-one environment without the presence of his respective tag partner. Amazingly, Team Canada was nowhere to be seen during this match, but it would have been nice to have a camera shot of Team Canada watching backstage at some point during the match. Good move to tease a possible heel turn for AMW as Harris used somewhat dirty tactics to help Storm win. It would be refreshing to see AMW work as a heel tandem to create some fresh match-ups.

Chris Candido Memorial Cup Tournament Bracket

Simon Diamond & Mikey Batts

—————————————-> Shocker & Sabin

Shocker & Chris Sabin

——————————————————————> Shocker & Sabin

B.G. James & Cassidy Riley

—————————————-> Killings & Dutt

Ron Killings & Sonjay Dutt

Sean Waltman & Alex Shelley

—————————————-> Waltman & Shelley

Abyss & Shark Boy

——————————————————————> Waltman & Shelley

Kip James & Petey Williams

—————————————-> Konnan & Hoyt

Konnan & Lance Hoyt

Matches announced for September 11 Unbreakable PPV

– Raven vs. Rhino for the NWA Title

– Christopher Daniels vs. Samoa Joe vs. A.J. Styles for the X Division Title

– The Naturals vs. AMW vs. Team Canada vs. Winner of Candido Cup for NWA Tag Titles

– Bobby Roode vs. Jeff Hardy

– Sabu vs. Abyss