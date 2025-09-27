FREE PODCAST 9/27 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): The evolution of wrestling media with Keller and John Arezzi, former ‘80s/‘90s New York pro wrestling radio host (171 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (9-24-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller talked live with John Arezzi. The former ‘80s/‘90s New York pro wrestling radio host talks Sting’s career, Hulk Hogan scandals, evolution of wrestling media coverage, and more including live callers.

Then, in the second segment from the same week (9-23-2015), PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill talked live with PWG co-founder & comic book artist Scott Lost and recurring favorite Jonny Fairplay with live phone calls and emails. Plus, the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow with McNeill and PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell discussing the latest news, events, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com