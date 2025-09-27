AEW COLLISION RESULTS (9/27): Fletcher vs. Komander for TNT Title, Big Bill & Bryan Keith vs. Hook & Eddie Kingston, Death Riders vs. Paragon & Matt Menard, Bowens & Caster vs. The Swirl

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLISION REPORT

SEPTEMBER 27, 2025

HUNGTINTON, W. VA. AT MARSHALL HEALTH NETWORK ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TBS & MAX

REPORT BY JOSHUA WHITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone & Nigel McGuiness

Ring Announcer: Arkady Aura

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,021 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 2,305.

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with The Death Riders backstage with Daniel Garcia, saying few people have what it takes to be a Death Rider. They cut to Paragon with “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard. Jamie Hayter addressed her match with Julia Hart, saying she’s aware of the likelihood of her partners. Julia said she’ll have the Triangle of Madness by her side, and the Hart always wins. Komander and Hologram addressed the camera before the lights went red and Kyle Fletcher charged in and assaulted Hologram.

-They made it to the ring where Schiavone welcome everyone to the show as Elton John played. Schiavone and Nigel ran down the night’s upcoming matches.

(1) THE DEATH RIDERS (Jon Moxley & Daniel Garcia & Claudio Castagnoli w/ Marina Shafir & Wheeler Yuta) vs. THE PARAGON (Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong) & “DADDY MAGIC” MATT MENARD

The Death Riders made their entrance from backstage, making their way through the crowd to the ring as the replayed Garcia beating Shibata. Matt Menard entered first, announced as “Daddy Magic.” Strong and O’Reilly made their entrance as the showed a replay of Garcia tapping out O’Reilly from a few weeks back.

The bell rang to start the match eight minutes into the hour. Kyle and Garcia wrestled to the mat. Kyle went for an early armbar but Garcia rolled into the ropes. Kyle dropped Garcia with a shoulder block and then landed a boot to the face. Garcia came back with a boot but then ran into a roundhouse to the chest.

Menard tagged in and yelled at Garcia to look at him. Garcia wouldn’t look at him and just tagged Claudio in. Menard forced Claudio into the corner, but Claudio muscled Menard up into a deadlift gutwrench suplex.

Moxley tagged in an chopped away at Menard. Menard chopped back, but Moxley gouged his eyes before tagging Claudio back in. Claudio hit a couple European uppercuts and tagged Garcia in. Menard forced Garcia back into the corner which allow Kyle to tag in. Kyle dropped Garcia with a roundhouse to the chest and tagged in Strong. Kyle and Strong hit a double team backbreaker and knee drop.

Kyle connected with alternating knees before tagging Menard in. Claudio pulled Garcia to ringside, but Strong came through the ropes with a dropkick on Claudio as Kyle hit Moxley with a running knee on the floor.

Back in the ring, Menard pounded Garcia in the corner. Menard scoop slammed Garcia and tagged Kyle in. Garcia rolled to ringside but Kyle followed and hit him with a running dropkick against the barricade. Claudio came in from nowhere and hit Kyle with a running European uppercut as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Moxley was in control of Kyle. Claudio tagged in and hit a European uppercut followed by a snap suplex. Claudio floated into the pin for a two count. Moxley came in and bludgeoned Klye with a series of forearms and followed it up with a half and half suplex. Moxley made the cover, but Kyle kicked out at two.

Kyle ducked a charging Claudio and pulled down the rope. Claudio tumbled to ringside as Kyle crawled for the pin. Claudio swept out Menard’s feet before Kyle could make the pin. Claudio rammed Menard into the barricade.

Back in the ring, Garcia landed a swinging neckbreaker. Garcia held on and tried to transition into a suplex, but Kyle countered it with a suplex of his own. Kyle got the hot tag to Strong who went crazy with backbreakers on Claudio and Garcia at ringside.

In the ring, Strong hit a running kick and an Olympic Slam on Moxley. Claudio ran in and got a high knee. Kyle went over the top rope onto Claudio, but Claudio caught him in the midair with a European uppercut.

In the ring, Strong hit a gutbuster followed by a running kick. Strong made the cover, but Moxley kicked out at two. Strong hit the ropes, but Garcia s2ept out his feet. Strong stumbled into a giant swing from Claudio. Claudio swung Strong around until Moxley stopped his momentum with a dropkick.

Moxley made the cover but only got two. Moxley transitioned into the bulldog choke, but Kyle broke it up. Claudio went for the giant swing on Kyle, but he countered it into a DDT. Strong dropped Garcia with a running clothesline and tagged in Menard.

Menard teed off on Garcia, punching him down in the corner. Menard set up fort a piledriver, but Garcia escaped and tagged in Moxley. Garcia tripped Menard setting Moxley up to plant him with a running stomp. Garcia followed up with arm-trapped stomp, ramming Menard face first into the mat. Garcia made the cover and got the win.

WINERS: The Death Riders in 15:00

(White’s Take: Fine opener, but nothing special. Seems to be pointing to Garcia needing to essentially destroy Daddy Magic and fully embrace the darkside that is the Death Riders.)

-They showed a video of Brodido successfully defending the tag titles against GOA on Dynamite followed by highlights from the ladder match at All Out.

-Brody King was backstage and he addressed the Don Callis Family. He said they’ve made a lot of mistakes. King went on to announce Josh Alexander and the Young Bucks facing Brodido with Kenny Omega teaming on Dynamite. [c]

-They returned from commercial with a replay of the Death Riders attacking Powerhosue Hobbs after the match on Wednesday, and Hangman coming to the rescue,

(2) WHEELER YUTA & MARINA SHAFIR vs. RACHAEL ELLERING & ROSARIO GRILLO – Mixed Tag Match

They returned to the ring as the bell rang 29 minutes into the hour. Yuta attacked Grillo with a back suplex followed by the hammer and anvil elbows. Yuta rammed him into the corner and forced Ellering to tag in.

Ellering hit Marina a few times, but she was unphased. Shafir told Ellering to do better and hit her with a few kicks followed by an exploder slam. Marina locked in the Mother’s Milk submission. Grillo tried to run in, but Yuta caught him with a running knee.

WINNERS: Marina Shafir and Yuta in 2:00

-After the match, Yuta grabbed a microphone and tossed Grillo out of the ring. Yuta seemed upset with Statlander and took credit for her championship victory. Yuta said Marina would make her pay. Yuta went on to call out Darby Allin, threatening to put him amongst the many dead bodies on Mount Everest.

-They threw to a video of the end of Dynamite with Darby coming out with a flame thrower and challenging Moxley to an I Quit match.

-Hangman was backstage with Hobbs and Samoa Joe. He said he’ll step in while Shibata is out to help with the Death Riders. Samoa Joe told the Death Riders they haven’t learned. He’ll run them down in an open field and crush them. Joe promised to teach them a lesson to learn for life.

(White’s Take: A Hangman sighting is always a nice treat, although this was mostly Samoa Joe’s segment. Which is fine, because Joe typically cuts a good promo, as he did here.)

(3) “THE PRIDE OF PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING” ANTHONY BOWENS & “PLATINUM” MAX CASTER vs. THE SWIRL (Lee Johnson & Blake Christian)

Anthony Bowens entered first by himself, before Caster ran out to the ring with his patent. The Swirl entered as a team and the bell rang to start the match 40 minutes into the hour. Caster and Bowens argued over who starts the match.

Bowens started against Johnson. Bowens and Caster argued at ringside and Blake nailed Caster with a dive through the ropes. Bowens chased him into the ring where Johnson dropped him with a flurry of fists.

Blake tagged in and hit Bowens with a rolling punch. Bowens came back with a suplex before Caster tagged himself in. Johnson rammed Caster into Bowens and followed up with a few chops and a running low forearm as they went to break. [c]

They returned from commercial as Cater dragged Blake out of the ring and threw him into the barricade. Blake came back with swinging kicks in the ropes on Bowens and Caster. Johnson tagged in and he assisted Blake with a. monkey flip into a clothesline. Johnson made the pin, but Caster kicked out at two.

Caster caught Johnson with a big back body drop. Caster didn’t want to tag Bowens in, and instead he and Blake caught each other with a double clothesline. Bowens walked up the aisle as Caster refused to tag him in. Jerry Lynn met Bowens int eh aisle and told him to go back to the apron.

Caster finally made the tag to Bowens. Bowens argued with Caster before hitting a flurry of strikes on Johnson and Blake. Bowens hit a leaping Famouser on Blake and then hit Johnson with an inverted Olympic Slam. Bowens made the cover, but Blake broke it up at two.

Bowens and Caster had a miscommunication that allowed Blake to hit a flipping dive to Caster on the outside. Blake and Johnson followed up with a double team suplex and thrust kick on Bowens. Johnson made the cover, but Caster made the save at the last second.

Bowens came back with thrust kick on Blake and dropped Johnson with a unique variation of a neckbreaker. Caster tagged himself and climbed to the top rope. Johnson shoved Bowens into the turnbuckle and knocked Caster off the turnbuckle. Johnson went for a roll up, but Caster countered it.

Johnson went for another rollup, but Caster pushed him into the ropes where Bowens caught Johnson with a big forearm. Johnson stumbled back into a schoolboy pin from Caster and he got the victory.

WINNERS: Anothny Bowens and Max Caster in 11:00

(White’s Take: They went really heavy on these two not getting along, with several miscommunications and outright refusals to work together. The story of Jerry Lynn wanting them together for some reason isn’t particularly compelling. Blake Christian and Lee Johnson are maybe the more interesting team at this point, but when The Acclaimed finally scissor once again, it could garner a massive pop.)

-Jerry Lynn entered to celebrate the in with Bowens and Caster. The crowd cheered as they teased a scissoring. But Bowens rolled out of the ring.

-Mother Wayne was backstage with Kip Sabian and Nick Wayne. Kip was upset about Luchasaurus, but Nick said it doesn’t matter. Nick said a normal human wouldn’t be able to recover from the foot injury he sustained. He went on to say he’s coming for Christian and will be his biggest nightmare. Nick said he’s always one step ahead. [c]

-They returned from commercial with a replay of Tony Khan announcing the debut of the women’s tag team titles.

-Lexy was backstage with Anna Jay and Tay Melo who were happy to have women’s tag titles, as they’ve been a tag team for five years. They said they will be the first ever women’s tag champions.

[HOUR TWO]

(4) THE OUTUNNERS (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum) & DALTON CASTLE (w/The Boys) vs. KM & COREY SPARKS & COWPOKE PAUL

The Outrunners entered first followed by Dalton Castle. The relatively-unknown wrestlers were already waiting in the erring. The Boys stripped Castle down and the bell rang 2 minutes into the second hour. Floyd and Magnum worked on Cowpoke before hiptossing Sparks.

KM entered and flexed. Castle tagged in and took KM down with a suplex. The Outrunners delivered the You-Son-Of-A-Bitch elbow drop. Castle took KM down with the Batter-rang. Castel made the cover and got the victory.

WINNER: Dalton Castle & The Outrunners in 2:00

-Mark Briscoe was backstage addressing MJF. Briscoe said all of the tacks were worth it to be part of MJF’s downfall. He went on to say he’s focusing on his group, The Conglomeration.

(5) KYLE FLETCHER vs. KOMANDER (w/Alex Abrahontes) – TNT Championship Match

Filling in for Hologram, Komander made his entrance with Alex Abrahontes. Kyle Fletcher made his entrance as they showed a replay of Fletcher attacking Hologram during the show’s opening. The bellr ang to start the match eight minutes into the hour.

Komander charged Fletcher and rolled him up for a two count. Komander went for a springboard hurricanrana, but Fletcher caught him in powerbomb position. Komander got out of it and went for another pin for a another two count. Fletcher caught Komander and planted him with a scoop slam.

Fletcher forced Komander into the corner and stomped on him before executing a second scoop slam. Fletcher made the cover, but Komander kicked out at two. Fletcher connected with a chop that echoed throughout the arena.

Komander came back with a springboard armdrag followed by a tijares and a sudden dropkick. Komander hit an overhand chop in the corner and took Fletcher down with a double-springboard hurricanrana.

Fletcher rolled to ringside and Komander rolled over the top rope into a headscissor attempt. Fletcher caught him and tried to slam him into the barricade. However, Komander countered it into an arm drag that sent Fletcher into the barricade.

Komander hopped onto the barricade, got a running start and jumped onto Fletcher for a hurricanrana, but Fletcher caught him and powerbombed him into the apron. Fletcher picked Komander up and powerbombed him across the apron again. Fletcher posed as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Fletcher lifted Komander up for a powerbomb, but Komander flipped out and hit a low kick. Komander ran the ropes and flipped into an armdrag that took Fletcher down. Fletcher got to his feet an immediately hit Komander with a big kick.

Komander came back with a springboard into a swinging DDT that planted Fletcher. Komander went for the pin, but Fletcher kicked out at two. Fletcher shrugged off a strike and caught Komander with a half and half suplex.

Fletcher set Komander up for a brainbuster on the apron, but Komander countered it with a knee to the head and a low kick. Komander went for a hurricanrana, but Fletcher caught him and set up for a tombstone piledriver on the apron. Komander managed to flip out of that and then executed a hurricanrana that threw Fletcher off the apron to ringside.

Back in the ring, Fletcher dodged a top rope attempt and hit Komander with a spinning Michinoku driver. Flether held on for the pin, but Komander kicked out at two. The crowd chanted “This is awesome” as Fletcher went for a running kick in the corner. Komander ducked out of the way and knocked Fletcher out of the ring with a running kick. Komander followed it up with a springboard top rope moonsault onto Fletcher as ringside.

Back in the r4ing, Komander set up for a top rope move, but Fletcher rolled back to ringside. Komander ran the ropes for a dive to the outside, but Fletcher rolled back into the ring. Komander adjusted and springboard into a destroyer in the ring that stuck Fletcher. Komander followed with a 450 splash from the top rope. Komander made the cover, but Fletcher kicked out at two.

Komander went for the rope running shooting star, but Fletcher got his feet up into Komander’s face. Fletcher picked Komander up and lawn darted him into the corner. Fletcher hit his running kick in the corner and then drilled Komander with the brainbuster in the center of the ring. Fletcher hooked the leg and got the three count.

WINNER: Kyle Fletcher in 14:00

(White’s Take: Really solid match. Komander looked impressive, although maybe more so than he necessary, given they’re trying to reestablish Fletcher as a dominant champion.)

-Fletcher celebrated his win as they went to commercial. [c]

-They returned from commercial showing a replay of Fletcher attacking Hologram in the red light at the beginning of the show.

-Fletcher was backstage, still breathing heavily after the match. He said he’s reestablishing dominance. Fletcher said it’s too bad Hologram won’t make their match on Wednesday. He said he’ll be TNT Champion for a very, very, very, very long time. He went on to say he still wants to put his title on the line on Wednesday. They announced that Orange Cassidy had immediately accepted that challenge.

(6) BIG BILL & BRYAN KEITH vs. EDDIE KINGSTON & HOOK

-Big Bill and Bryan Keith made their entrance. Kingston and Hook entered to Kingston’s music. Eddie immediately told them to cut the music. Kingston called out Bryan /Keith for attacking him before Hook took the mic and said that he talked to Tony Khan, and it was now a tornado tag match.

The bell rang and everyone charged into the ring. Bill his Kingston with a sidewalk slam and went for the pin, but Kingston kicked out at two. Hook hit Bill with a right hand and then he ping-ponged back forth with right hands from Hook and Kingston. Hook and Kingston double clotheslined Bill over the top rope to the floor. Keith entered and ran into a double shoulder block.

Bill dragged Kingston to the floor and rammed him into the steel stairs. Hook had Keith in the corner, but Bill caught him from behind. Keith hit a flipping canon ball onto Kingston at ringside as they went to break. [c]

-Back from break, Bill and Kieth double teamed Hook. Keith hit a t-bone suplex and went for the pin, but Hook kicked out at two. Bill and Keith continued to isolte Hook until Kingston got onto the apron. Bill went for a running big boot, but Kingston dodged it and Bill tumbled to ringside.

Hook caught Keith with a suplex and Kingston followed up with the machine gun chops in the corner. Kingston went for the pin, but Keith kicked out at two. Bill charged back into the ring and nocked Hook and Kingston down. He grabbed them by the throat and went for a double chokleslam, but Hook and Kingston fought out of it and landed a double northern lights suplex on Bill.

Keith hit a back suplex on Hook but Kingston dropped him with a running clothesline. Kingston turned around into a running lariat from Big Bill. Bill made the cover, but Kingston kicked out at two.

Kingston came back with a dragon screw with took down Bikll. Keith his an enziguri on Kingston but Hook caught him with a suplex. Bill tripped Hook from the outside and Keith rolled Hook up for a two count.

Kingston caught Keith with a spinning backfist and he collapsed into the Red Rum from Hook. Kingston fought Bill off of the apron and Keith had no choice but to tap out.

WINNERS: Eddie Kingston & Hook in 10:00

(White’s Take: While I like the idea of Hook and Eddie as a team, this match wasn’t great. Better than Eddie’s match with Bill on All Out, particularly since he actually landed his finisher this time.)

-Lexy was backstage with Juice Robinsons and Austin Gunn. Thy said they took the best tag team in the world tot eh limit. Juice said he talked to Jay White and the Bang Bang Gang needs more numbers. Juice said it can’t just be anyone. Ace Austin walked onto screen. Ace and Austin introduced themselves both of Austin.

(7) JULIA HART (w/Skye Blue) vs. JAMIE HAYTER

Julia made her spooky entrance accompanied by Skye Blue. Jamie Hayter made her entrance. The bell rang to start the main event 47 minutes into the hour.

Hayter shoved Julia down and then slammed her to the mat. Hayter kicked at Julia as she tried to get to her feet. Julia ducked a clothesline but then ran into a big kick. Hayter stomped on Julia and rammed her into the corner.

Julia dodged Hayter int eh corner and rolled to the outside. Julia slid into the ring as Hayter rolled to the outside. Skye Blue caught Hayter with a thrust kick as Julia distracted the ref in the ring. Blue rolled Hayter back into the ring as the went to break. [c]

They returned from commercial with Hayter in control, but Skye Blue tripped her from ringside. Hayter had enough and snap suplex Blue on the floor on the outside. Hayter grabbed Julia and rammed her face into the turnbuckle ten times. Hayter followed up with a missle dropkick.

Hayter hit a clothesline in the corner followed by a backdrop suplex. Hayer got Julia onto her shoulders, but Julia elbowed her way out of it and crucifixed Hayter to the mat into a pin, but Hayter kicked out at two. Julia grabbed a tarantula in the ropes. Julia let go before the five count.

Hayter caught Julia and nailed her with an ushigoroshi. Hayter went for a running clothesline, but Jula dodged it and tried to lock Hayter into a flying octopus hold. But Hayter was too strong and dropped Julia into a backbreaker.

Hayter charged Julia int eh corner, but Julia got her feet up and then planted her with a back leg trip. Julia climbed to the top rope and executed a moonsault. Julia landed the moonsault and went for the pin, but Hayter got her foot onto the bottom rope to break the pin.

Julia charged Hayter and this time successfully got her into the flying octopus hold. Hayter carried Julia’s weight and nearly made it to the rope. Skye. Blue, behind the ref’s back, pulled the ropes out of Hayter’s reach.

Hayter struggled, but powered Julia out of the hold and drilled her with a tombstone piledriver. Hayter made the cover, but Julia kicked out at two. Hayter wasted no time and nailed Julia with the Hayterade clothesline. Hayter made the dover and got the win.

WINNER: Jamie Hayter in 12:00

(White’s Take: I’m a fan of both of these women, and this wasn’t a bad match, but it never really kicked into second gear. Much of it felt like they were in neutral and rolling down a gradual decline.)

-After the match, Skye attacked Hayter from behind. Julia joined in and they hit Hayter with the double team gourdbuster followed by a double thrust kick. They looked to continue the attack, but Queen Aminata charged down to the ring. Aminata hit Skye with a belt as she rolled into the ring. Julia escaped

-Hayter grabbed a microphone and told them not to go anyway, because she’s sick of them. She said she had an epiphany. Hayter said she knows how to solve it with three words. Those three words turned out to be “Bood and guts.” Schiavone wondered if that match would be Wednesday as they went off of the air.

FINAL THOUGHTS: A solid opener and a good TNT title defense in the middle helped propel this show into an enjoyable episode of Collision. I liked seeing the women in the main event, even if the match was underwhelming. The women’s Blood and Guts announcement seemed to come out of nowhere, even though these groups of women have been battling each other for months. Anyone who missed the show may be surprised by that announcement, or Hologram not making it to Dynamite, but otherwise not much to miss.