FREE PODCAST 9/27 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Psychoanalyzing Cody’s return, Jericho-MJF speculation, Page-Omega, Starks-Darby with Keller & Sage (141 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (9-30-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch.com TV reporter and PWTorch VIP podcast host Tyler Sage to analyze AEW Dynamite with live callers and emails. They discuss Cody’s return with a dose of psychoanalysis of his on-air character, the Chris Jericho-MJF segment and where this storyline could be headed, Adam Page’s reaction to news of Kenny Omega wrestling a singles match, Ricky Starks vs. Darby Allin, FTR, the disgraced Billy Mitchell getting a Miro rub, and much more with live callers and emails.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com