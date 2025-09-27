News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 9/27 – NXT No Mercy Roundtable: Lindberg & Weigle & Miller discuss Ricky Saints vs. Oba Femi, Jacy Jayne vs. Lola Vice, Sol Ruca vs. Jaida Parker, more (98 min.)

September 27, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: Nate Lindberg, Paul Weigle, and David Miller discuss NXT No Mercy including Ricky Saints’ win over Oba Femi to become the new NXT Champion, Jacy Jayne vs. Lola Vice, Sol Ruca vs. Jaida Parker, J’Evon Evans vs. Josh Briggs, Jordynne Grace vs. Blake Monroe, Ethan Page vs. Tavion Heights, the announcement for the NXT/TNA Invasion show, NXT’s involvement in TNA Bound For Glory, and more.

