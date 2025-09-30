WWE announces John Cena’s final Retirement Tour match date and location, a list of every wrestler Cena has already faced this year

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The end of John Cena’s retirement tour is scheduled for WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event on Dec. 13 in Washington D.C. at Capital One Arena, WWE announced officially today via press release.

“(W)e look forward to honoring his legacy and delivering an unforgettable send-off for both John and the WWE Universe.” says Paul Levesque

No opponent has been named. Instead, the event was framed by WWE as a show largely built around it being the end of Cena’s wrestling career. His opponent was not named.

So far this year in his retirement tour, he has had a mix of opponents both as a babyface and a heel.

Jan. 6: Royal Rumble (didn’t win)

March 1: Elimination Chamber (won to earn a WWE Title match)

April 20: WrestleMania 41 (beat Cody Rhodes to win the WWE Title)

May 10: Backlash (beat Randy Orton to retain the WWE Title)

May 24: Saturday Night’s Main Event (beat R-Truth)

June 7: Money in the Bank (teamed with Logan Paul, lost to Jey Uso & Cody Rhodes)

June 20: Smackdown (lost to R-Truth via DQ)

June 27: Night of Champions (beat C.M. Punk)

August 3: Summerslam (lost WWE Title to Cody Rhodes)

August 31: Clash in Paris (beat Logan Paul)

September 5: Smackdown (beat Sami Zayn)

September 20: Clash in Paris (lost to Brock Lesnar)

October 11: Crown Jewel (scheduled to face A.J. Styles)

In our online poll in early June, we asked which opponents readers most wanted to see Cena face. The top opponent at The Rock, followed by C.M. Punk and Cody Rhodes.

Other than The Rock, Cena has faced everyone in that poll. There is online speculation that Drew McIntyre, Gunther, Dominik Mysterio, or an NXT call-up such as Trick Williams or Oba Femi could be potential opponents. He could, conceivably, face someone in a rematch that he already faced this year, such as Lesnar or Cody. He could also face a member of The Vision. There’s over two months for WWE to tell a story leading to the match.

The following is the full press release which includes details on tickets going on sale on Oct. 15.

JOHN CENA’S FINAL MATCH TO HEADLINE SATURDAY NIGHT’S MAIN EVENT ON DECEMBER 13 AT CAPITAL ONE ARENA IN WASHINGTON, D.C. Tickets On Sale Friday, October 17 at 10am ET/7am PT Presale Access Begins Wednesday, October 15 at 10am ET/7am PT Live Episode of “Six Feet Under with The Undertaker” Set for Friday, December 12 at The Howard Theatre as Part of Washington, D.C. Takeover September 30, 2025 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), in partnership with Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the nation’s capital, today announced that 17-time World Champion John Cena’s final match will headline Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday, Dec. 13, at Monumental Sports & Entertainment’s Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Following a year-long farewell tour, with stops at WrestleMania 41 and SummerSlam along the way, Cena will bring his decorated career – highlighted by 17 World Championships, five U.S. Championship title reigns and two Royal Rumble victories – to an emphatic close live from the nation’s capital. “John’s contributions to WWE are immeasurable. There are no words that can truly relay how much he means to this business,” said WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. “Together with our partners at Events D.C. and Capital One Arena, we look forward to honoring his legacy and delivering an unforgettable send-off for both John and the WWE Universe.” “Washington, D.C. is the Sports Capital and the perfect place to honor John Cena’s remarkable legacy,” said Angie M. Gates, President and CEO of Events DC. “We are excited to welcome WWE fans from our city and around the globe to witness an unforgettable final showdown in our nation’s capital. We deeply value our partnership with WWE and look forward to providing fans with an experience they will cherish forever.” “It is our great privilege to host John Cena’s historic final match at Capital One Arena, a staple venue that has consistently witnessed dozens of marquee WWE events over the years,” said Jordan Silberman, President, Venues at Monumental Sports & Entertainment. “There’s no stage more fitting to celebrate the legacy of a true entertainment icon than our building, with a backdrop anchored in the heart of Downtown D.C.” Tickets for Saturday Night’s Main Event will go on sale starting Friday, October 17, at 10am ET/7am PT. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive presale by visiting Ticketmaster.com starting Wednesday, October 15, at 10am ET/7am PT. To register to be the first to hear about pre-sale opportunities for Saturday Night’s Main Event, please visit: http://wwe.com/crs. WWE in partnership with Events DC will enhance the fan experience with a host of community-driven initiatives and ancillary events to commemorate Cena’s final match, including a live episode of “Six Feet Under with The Undertaker,” the critically acclaimed podcast hosted by WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, at The Howard Theatre on Friday, December 12, the official WWE Superstore at the Gallery Space DC featuring the largest selection of John Cena Final Match merchandise, and more. Additionally, official Saturday Night’s Main Event Passes are now available through WWE’s exclusive partner On Location. These passes offer fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment, including premium seating, all-inclusive pre-show hospitality featuring WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities and much more. To learn more or to purchase your package today, please visit: https://onlocationexp.com/cena. Saturday Night’s Main Event will stream in primetime exclusively on Peacock.