Ciampa and Gargano in singles action, current AEW wrestler teams with current WWE wrestler – 10 YRS AGO – NXT TV Report (9-30-2015)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WWE NXT Results

September 30, 2015

Taped at Full Sail University

Report by Justin James, PWTorch contributor

[Q1] Pre-credits, Kyle Edwards giving a brief introduction to the show. He noted that Jason Jordan & Chad Gable beat the Hype Bros. to face Rhyno & Baron Corbin in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

[ J.J.’s Reax: This is such a fresh presentation, really well done. ]

Colin Cassady, Enzo Amore, and Carmella are out. Amore calls himself and Cassady classic men, and this match is for the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Cassady says you are “sawft” if you don’t put it all on the line for Dusty in the ring.

Samoa Joe has a new Tron, though the music remains the more aggressive version of his music. Finn Balor’s entrance has changed, too. New Tron graphics, a leather jacket, and a different lead up to his entrance music. For some reason his jacket screams “Bladerunner” to me. Let’s see if the tension teased between Joe and Balor turns into anything.

1 – NXT champion FINN BALOR & SAMOA JOE vs. ENZO AMORE & COLIN CASSADY (w/Carmella) – Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Championship match

Cassady and Joe struggle for control. They bounce shoulders a few times. Cassady knocks Joe outside, but Joe yanks Cassady to the outside. They brawl. Balor tries to stop Amore from hitting a suicide dive to the outside, but fails. Bodies everywhere. Hot opening.

[ Break ]

Balor charges Amore in the corner, but Amore gets a boot up and hits a jumping DDT from the second rope. Double tag and Cassady is clobbering Joe until Balor nails an enziguri from the apron. Big boot plants Joe, and Cassady hands Balor a receipt with a big boot to send Balor into the barricade. Empire Elbow gets a nearfall. Joe runs right into the East River Crossing side slam. Amore tags in, then Cassady presses him onto Joe. Joe rolls through, though, and holds Amore. Balor clears Cassady, Muscle Buster, Coup De Grace, and it is over.

WINNERS: Finn Balor & Samoa Joe in 4:15. I’m a huge fan of Amore and Cassady as characters, but their in-ring work has never really stood out. This match changed my opinion. I would have liked to see this go longer but it makes sense for this to have been a short match considering the levels of the people in the ring on the card. Balor was rather heelish in this match, interfering without a tag a few times.

Post-match, Balor and Joe celebrate peacefully. Joe and Balor will face Dash and Wilder next week.

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa are interviewed about their experiences at NXT so far. Gargano says they didn’t meet their expectations for themselves. Ciampa says that he is disappointed. Gargano promises more. They mention Apollo Crews. Tyler Breeze butts in. He says that Ciampa just got himself a match tonight.

[Q2] Asuka vignette.

2 – JOHNNY GARGANO vs. APOLLO CREWS

Gargano runs into Crews and falls down. Crews catches a leap frog, then Gargano slides down and covers Crews for two. Gargano locks Crews in the ropes. Fast pace here. Dropkick from Crews and Gargano has to roll to the outside. They trade slingshot attempts. Crews hits the ropes, but Gargano spears him through the ropes for a nearfall. Crazy pacing.

Snapmare, dropkick to the back of Crews’s head, and a two count. Gargano suddenly slows it down with an abdominal stretch. Gargano with another close nearfall followed by another hold. Crews goes from being locked in a cravat on the mat to hitting a smooth suplex – that’s Cesaro-strong. Jumping clothesline, and a kip up from Crews. Gorilla Press, then a moonsault ends it.

WINNER: Apollo Crews in 4:08. The level of talent in this ring was really amazing. I don’t know what the long-term plan for Gargano and Ciampa is, but I want to see a lot more of them in NXT.

NXT GM William Regal has Dana Brooke and Emma in his office for an announcement. He reminds everyone how they interrupted him last week. Regal has two copies of the same book on his shelf. Regal says that Brooke can be taken seriously by facing Asuka at “Takeover: Respect.” She says she isn’t scared of Asuka, and Regal says that it isn’t meant to scare her. Regal offers to show them more of Asuka, and shows them some video that makes them suddenly uncomfortable. Emma nervously wishes Brook good luck and ducks out.

Nia Jax vignette. Same as last week. No date on her debut, just “coming soon.”

They show part of the video that Brooke and Emma saw. It’s Asuka and a punching bag. I see why Brooke in anxious.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “PWTorch ’90s Pastcast” with Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

3 – PEYTON ROYCE & BILLIE KAY vs. DANA BROOKE & EMMA – Tag Team match

[Q3] How often do you see a match with three Australians in it? Of note, Kay and Royce have matching outfits. Royce tries a trio of quick covers. Brooke finds her feet. Kay tags in and Brooke is double-teamed. Emma in for a head scissors takedown. Delayed vertical suplex, which is very nice. Brooke provides a distraction to let Emma gain control. Kay takes a corner beating.

Brooke wraps her legs around Kay, but Kay leans back to cover Brooke to force a break. Kay back in the corner. Emma leers at Royce as she locks her legs around Kay. Kay breaks free, but Emma keeps her away from the corner. Emma is bringing out her inner Chris Jericho with heel mannerisms. Kay fights out of the corner and stuns Emma.

Double tag, and Royce clobbers Brooke with big kicks and a drop kick. Running roundhouse, but Royce misses a move from the ropes and Brooke capitalizes. Brooke jaws at Royce, letting Royce get a dropkick. Emma breaks up the cover. Royce dumps Brooke, and a distraction to the ref lets Brooke hit her finisher.

WINNERS: Dana Brooke & Emma in 6:45. Fun match, with Brooke and Emma acting heelish enough to get Royce and Kay real sympathy.

Interview with Jason Jordan and Chad Gable. Jordan flirts a touch and Gable gets mad at the idea that they are underdogs. Jordan reels him in and talks with confidence. Gable rolls into his slogan, but Dash and Dawson come in. Dawson wants to know why Gable and Jordan think they can’t beat Balor and Joe. Dash and Dawson remind them that Jordan and Gable lost to Amore and Cassady in Brooklyn, how can they beat Corbin and Rhyno?

[ J.J.’s Reax: Quality promo work all around. Basic issues to hype the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. “Who’s better?” Bringing up wins and losses makes them important. ]

4 – TOMMASO CIAMPA vs. TYLER BREEZE

Ciampa and Breeze struggle for control out of the bell. Jackknife from Breeze, Ciampa rolls through… many roll throughs, and no one gets a cover. Breeze ends up riding Ciampa like a pony. Ciampa responds with a chop. Breeze puts Ciampa in the corner, but Ciampa ducks a chop and hits one of his own. Running knee, then a running elbow knock Breeze down. Big running knee gets two for Ciampa. Ciampa telegraphs a body drop, and Breeze responds with a neckbreaker. Breeze applies boots in the corner.

[Q4] The crowd rallies Ciampa to his feet. Front suplex buys Ciampa some space. Ciampa with some strong offense. Ciampa puts Breeze on the top rope, then hits a DDT. Ciampa sets up a powerbomb, but Breeze slips out, and hits what looks like it may be a low blow. Ciampa pays him back with a big punch, then a knee to the face. Spinning lariat and Breeze barely kicks out.

Ciampa drags Breeze closer to the corner and heads up top. Breeze runs to the corner and holds his leg. Ciampa punches him away, but jumps right into a dropkick. Ciampa kicks out at two-and-a-half. Breeze stomps away in the corner, then the Killswitch beats Ciampa.

WINNER: Tyler Breeze in 7:44. Since when did Tyler Breeze use the Killswitch? Really exciting match here. Breeze habitually puts on good matches, and Ciampa was a great opponent for him. Nice to see Breeze step up his in-ring move set to prepare for Apollo Crews.

Backstage, Rhyno laughs at the idea that he and Corbin can be stopped. Corbin says they already have it won.

They show the updated “Takeover: Respect” card for next Wednesday.

– Samoa Joe and Finn Balor vs. Dash and Dawson

– Baron Corbin and Rhyno vs. Jason Jordan and Chad Gable

– Dana Brooke vs. Asuka

– Apollo Crews vs. Tyler Breeze

– Bayley vs. Sasha Banks – 30 minute Iron Man Match for the NXT Women’s Championship

Dramatic video on Banks vs. Bayley, going back to “Takeover: Brooklyn.” Great use of commentary from the match itself. They bring the mood down with Banks’s “great for everyone but me” promo. Interviews and clips. Bayley is training hard because it is a 30-minute match. Banks has to show Bayley who is boss. Bayley will stay champion and earn Banks’s respect, the fans’s respect, and gain respect for women’s wrestling. More clips from the feud.

[ J.J.’s Reax: Another fantastic package on these two. ]

FINAL THOUGHTS: Good episode of NXT building to Takeover: Respect. Emma and Dana Brooke are really developing nicely as heels. Let’s get Gargano and Ciampa a contract.

Did you know you can read an ad-free, silky-smooth-loading version of this website with a PWTorch VIP Membership? Also, unlock 35+ years of archives including nearly 2,000 PWTorch Weekly Newsletters dating back to the late 1980s, hundreds of retro radio shows from the 1990s, and two decades of podcasts including Post-PPV Roundtable Podcasts dating back to the mid-2000s. Plus, new VIP-exclusive articles and podcasts throughout the week, fully compatible with the native Apple Podcasts app.

CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS ON VIP MEMBERSHIP