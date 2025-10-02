FREE PODCAST 10/1 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Landsell: 6th Anniversary episode, Samoa Joe stepping up, Toni Storm rematch set (120 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Lansdell to discuss the Oct. 1 edition of AEW Dynamite including how they handled the 6th Anniversary theme, the Samoa Joe-Hangman Page angle, Toni Storm scheduled for a title rematch against Kris Statlander, The Young Bucks comedy, Kenny Omega not forgetting Jack Perry’s past actions against him, Bryan Danielson’s thin color commentary so far, some Wheeler Yuta appreciation, and much more including an on-site correspondent detailing what it was like in the venue.

