VIP PODCAST 10/1 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Andrade returns, WrestleDream matches added, Darby & Statlander vs. Yuta & Shafir, Hangman-Samoa Joe angle, more (23 min.)

October 2, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Oct. 1 episode of AEW Dynamite start to finish including Darby Allin & Kris Statlander vs. Wheeler Yuta & Marina Shafir, a major angle with “Hangman” Page and Samoa Joe, more WrestleDream developments, a Kenny Omega-Jack Perry heated exchange, the return of Andrade, and much more.

