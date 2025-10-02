FREE PODCAST 10/2 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Reigns-Uso, Alexa’s transformation, the Carmella reveal, Otis going to court (85 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (10-2-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Mike Chiari from Ring Rust Radio and Bleacher Report. They discuss Smackdown with callers and emails including the Alexa Bliss personality transformation on The Kevin Owens Show, next week’s loaded line-up, Sasha Banks coming up short since Bayley dumped her, the latest with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, Hell in a Cell build, Shorty G and John Morrison on the losing end of squash matches, Carmella’s reveal, hope for Cesaro, Matt Riddle’s future, Jeff Hardy challenges Sami Zayn for the IC Title, Otis going to court, and more with live callers and emails.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com