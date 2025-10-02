FREE PODCAST 10/2 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Nicky’s Club: Nick Barbati discusses which world championships carry most weight, do Reigns’s returns matter anymore, Cena’s farewell tour, more (59 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Nick Barbati dives deep in this week’s The Nicky’s Club, asking the big questions WWE fans are talking about: Do Roman Reigns’s returns even matter anymore? Which world championships carry the most weight, and how do NXT and TNA cards compare in significance? Nick also shares updated thoughts on John Cena’s farewell tour and discusses how in-ring botches impact the viewing experience.

