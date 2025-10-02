FREE PODCAST 10/2 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Keller & Powell discuss PWTorch Draft results, Hell in a Cell, head trauma in Pro Wrestling and MMA (96 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the Sept.28, 2010 episode of the PWTorch Livecast where PWTorch editor Wade Keller and Jason Powell talked about Raw, Hell in a Cell, Head Trauma in Pro Wrestling and MMA, Chris Jericho’s WWE sendoff, Mick Foley’s interviews publicizing his book, and more.

Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Wade and Jason discuss in-depth the PWTorch Draft Results.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com