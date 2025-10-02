FREE PODCAST 10/2 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Keller & Powell discuss PWTorch Draft results, Hell in a Cell, head trauma in Pro Wrestling and MMA (96 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the Sept.28, 2010 episode of the PWTorch Livecast where PWTorch editor Wade Keller and Jason Powell talked about Raw, Hell in a Cell, Head Trauma in Pro Wrestling and MMA, Chris Jericho’s WWE sendoff, Mick Foley’s interviews publicizing his book, and more.
Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Wade and Jason discuss in-depth the PWTorch Draft Results.
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.