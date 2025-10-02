TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (10/2): Iinspiration vs. Elegance Brand, Nemeth vs. Hometown Man, Edwards vs. Steelz

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

OCTOBER 2, 2025

EDMONTON, AB AT EDMONTON EXPO CENTRE

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Santino Marella told Mike Santana that if he touched Trick Williams before Bound for Glory, the title match would be called off.

-King’s Speech segment hosted by Frankie Kazarian. Throughout the segment, he was joined by Kelani Jordan, Trick Williams, Matt Hardy, Leon Slater, and Indi Hartwell. Santino eventually came out and made a six-person match.

(1) LEON SLATER & MATT HARDY & INDI HARTWELL vs. TRICK WILLIAMS & FRANKIE KAZARIAN & KELANI JORDAN

Mike Santana sat in on commentary. This match went through a commercial break. Frankie gave Slater a cutter. Indi gave Frankie an elbow drop. The match broke down, and everyone exchanged moves. Trick and Santana faced off at the announce table. Matt threw Frankie into Trick, who bumped into Santana. Since Trick touched Santana first, it was okay for Santana to brawl with Trick. Slater did a dive to the outside. Slater pinned Frankie after a Swanton 450. Santana held up the TNA belt and threw it down on Trick at ringside.

WINNERS: Leon Slater & Matt Hardy & Indi Hartwell

-Hannifan plugged the NXT Showdown matches.

-Tommy Dreamer was on the stage with various TNA members. He talked about the matches at Showdown. Fans chanted “TNA!” Dreamer said they are family and took off his jacket. He said they would kick NXT’s ass.

-The Injury Report featured Gia Miller, Ash By Elegance, The Iinspiration, and The Elegance Brand. [c]

-Highlights from Tuesday’s NXT show.

(2) THE ANGEL WARRIORS (Xia Brookside & Lei Ying Lee) vs. KAT VON HEEZ & AVA LAWLESS

The Warriors did an inset promo during their entrance. Lee and Lawless started the match. The Warriors delivered punches in unison. The Warriors continued to use teamwork. Heez and Lawless made a brief comeback on Xia. Lee made the hot tag and landed some kicks. The Warriors did their finisher, The Heaven Sent”, on Heez and Lee got the pin.

WINNERS: The Angel Warriors in 5:00.

-Joe Hendry promo. He said he finally overcame Eric Young at Victory Road. Santino interrupted. He said that someone above him made a no DQ match between Hendry and Eric Young. [c]

-Mike Santana promo segment. Amazing Red circled Santana and talked about opening doors for people like him. Clips of wrestlers from Red’s era played. Santana sat in silence. Red said that Trick came in his house and took something that belonged to him. Red said what he was saying was not motivation, but the truth. He said Santana couldn’t win the match for anyone else, just himself. Red told Santana to bring the title back home.

(3) THE HOMETOWN MAN vs. NIC NEMETH (w/Ryan Nemeth)

Ryan wore the Hometown Man’s mask to the ring. HTM wore an Edmonton Oilers hockey jersey. HTM started the match with punches. Fans chanted HTM’s name. HTM gave Nic an airplane spin. Nic used a distraction from Ryan to get the upper hand. Ryan continued to interfere. HTM made a comeback. HTM gave Nic the Hometown Slice and got a two count, when Ryan put Nic’s foot on the rope. HTM did a dive on Ryan and pulled off his mask. Back in the ring, Nic hit a superkick and a Danger Zone, and got the pin. Hannifan noted it was HTM’s first pinfall loss.

WINNER: Nic Nemeth in 4:00.

The Nemeths stomped HTM after the match. Matt Cardona ran in for the save but was overwhelmed.

-Gia Miller promo. She said she wasn’t surprised that Tessa Blanchard didn’t waste any time in attacking her. Gia said she was happy that Tessa attacked her because she had made a clause as a condition of Tessa coming back. Gia said that Tessa didn’t know the real her. She said she was someone who has been pushed too far. Gia challenged Tessa at Bound for Glory. She said it wasn’t about winning or losing but beating Tessa within an inch of her life. She said that only then would Tessa know the real her. [c]

(4) ALISHA EDWARDS (w/The System) vs. TASHA STEELZ (Order 4)

They brawled at the start. John Skyler tripped Alisha from the outside, giving Tasha the upper hand. Alisha made a comeback. Jason Hotch got on the ramp. Order 4 faced off with the System. With the referee distracted, Tasha tried to hit Alisha with a kendo stick, but Alisha got it away from her and hit Tasha. Alisha gave Tasha a pedigree and got the pin.

WINNER: Alisha Edwards in 5:00.

Tasha attacked Alisha from behind after the match, but The System ran them off.

-Tessa Blanchard talked about training with George South at Highspots then leaving to become a star. Tessa said that Gia went to the same school, and Tessa helped her. Tessa said that Gia cried, packed up, quit, and went to Mike Jackson’s school. She called Jackson a jobber. She told Gia to pack her things, hit the road, and she would pretend that this never happened. [c]

-The wrestlers did their ring entrances for the main event. [c]

(5) THE ELEGANCE BRAND (M & Heather By Elegance w/The Concierge)(c) vs. THE IINSPIRATION (Cassie Lee & Jessie McKay) — TNA Knockouts Tag Team Title match

The Elegance Brand had the early advantage. McKay made a comeback. Heather stomped McKay. The Iinspiration threw the Elegance Brand out of the ring and did their pose. The Elegance Brand regained the advantage. McKay made a hot tag. M tripped McKay from the outside to give her team the advantage. [c]

The Elegance Brand continued on offense. McKay finally made the tag to Lee. All four wrestlers fought. Lee gave Heather a Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. M superkicked Lee and Heather gave Lee a DDT for a two count. Heather accidentally threw champagne into M’s eyes. The Iinspiration hit their finisher on M and got the pin to win the titles.

WINNERS: The Iinspiration in 15:00 to win the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles.