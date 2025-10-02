VIP PODCAST 10/2 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): AEW’s highs and lows after six years, is Cena over-criticized, Danielson’s announcing so far, more (61 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:
- What are the best and worst moments so far for AEW?
- If AEW started a Hall of Fame, who should go in first?
- What would the legacy of the brand be if AEW went out of business soon?
- Should John Cena have put over younger talent given that he didn’t do anything positive for Solo Sikoa or Austin Theory?
- Is Cena’s retirement tour taking more criticism than it deserves?
- Should the afternoon timeslot of AEW PPVs continue?
- Should wrestlers go through a “paying dues” period in WWE or is that hurting creating new stars?
- Is the underdog gimmick a crutch and excuse to make fans of wrestlers fine with them losing?
- Is the problem with Bryan Danielson’s announcing more that he’s a bad fit with Excalibur and Taz rather than anything he’s doing wrong?
- Should Bron Breakker end up wrestling Gunther at WrestleMania 43 after Gunther beats Brock Lesnar?
- Could UFC and WWE come together to build their own arena in Las Vegas?
- Is it an overreaction to say that Daphanie LaShaunn should be fired for stopping her three count on Smackdown last week when Nia Jax didn’t kick out?
- Should the word “botch” be used less often?
- Thoughts on Neal Magny’s fight against a Will Ospreay look-alike
