VIP PODCAST 10/2 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): AEW’s highs and lows after six years, is Cena over-criticized, Danielson’s announcing so far, more (61 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

What are the best and worst moments so far for AEW?

If AEW started a Hall of Fame, who should go in first?

What would the legacy of the brand be if AEW went out of business soon?

Should John Cena have put over younger talent given that he didn’t do anything positive for Solo Sikoa or Austin Theory?

Is Cena’s retirement tour taking more criticism than it deserves?

Should the afternoon timeslot of AEW PPVs continue?

Should wrestlers go through a “paying dues” period in WWE or is that hurting creating new stars?

Is the underdog gimmick a crutch and excuse to make fans of wrestlers fine with them losing?

Is the problem with Bryan Danielson’s announcing more that he’s a bad fit with Excalibur and Taz rather than anything he’s doing wrong?

Should Bron Breakker end up wrestling Gunther at WrestleMania 43 after Gunther beats Brock Lesnar?

Could UFC and WWE come together to build their own arena in Las Vegas?

Is it an overreaction to say that Daphanie LaShaunn should be fired for stopping her three count on Smackdown last week when Nia Jax didn’t kick out?

Should the word “botch” be used less often?

Thoughts on Neal Magny’s fight against a Will Ospreay look-alike

