VIP PODCAST 10/2 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): AEW’s highs and lows after six years, is Cena over-criticized, Danielson’s announcing so far, more (61 min.)

October 2, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

  • What are the best and worst moments so far for AEW?
  • If AEW started a Hall of Fame, who should go in first?
  • What would the legacy of the brand be if AEW went out of business soon?
  • Should John Cena have put over younger talent given that he didn’t do anything positive for Solo Sikoa or Austin Theory?
  • Is Cena’s retirement tour taking more criticism than it deserves?
  • Should the afternoon timeslot of AEW PPVs continue?
  • Should wrestlers go through a “paying dues” period in WWE or is that hurting creating new stars?
  • Is the underdog gimmick a crutch and excuse to make fans of wrestlers fine with them losing?
  • Is the problem with Bryan Danielson’s announcing more that he’s a bad fit with Excalibur and Taz rather than anything he’s doing wrong?
  • Should Bron Breakker end up wrestling Gunther at WrestleMania 43 after Gunther beats Brock Lesnar?
  • Could UFC and WWE come together to build their own arena in Las Vegas?
  • Is it an overreaction to say that Daphanie LaShaunn should be fired for stopping her three count on Smackdown last week when Nia Jax didn’t kick out?
  • Should the word “botch” be used less often?
  • Thoughts on Neal Magny’s fight against a Will Ospreay look-alike

