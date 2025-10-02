VIP PODCAST 10/2 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Ricky Saints NXT Title win, Comedians in Saudi Arabia, New Japan Destruction, TV reviews (67 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, the following topics are covered:

A review of New Japan Destruction on Kobe

Reaction to comedians in Saudi Arabia, the criticism they’re taking that resembles criticism WWE faced from fans, and how it’s different

Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw

Reviews of NXT No Mercy and NXT TV

Thoughts on Ricky Saints winning the NXT Title

AEW Collision and Dynamite reviews

A review of UFC Fight Night and a preview of UFC this weekend

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com