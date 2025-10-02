News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 10/2 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Ricky Saints NXT Title win, Comedians in Saudi Arabia, New Japan Destruction, TV reviews (67 min.)

October 2, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, the following topics are covered:

  • A review of New Japan Destruction on Kobe
  • Reaction to comedians in Saudi Arabia, the criticism they’re taking that resembles criticism WWE faced from fans, and how it’s different
  • Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw
  • Reviews of NXT No Mercy and NXT TV
  • Thoughts on Ricky Saints winning the NXT Title
  • AEW Collision and Dynamite reviews
  • A review of UFC Fight Night and a preview of UFC this weekend

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025