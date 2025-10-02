News Ticker

VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1940 (Oct. 1, 2025): Parks column on Jericho’s future, Ricky Saints wins NXT Title, WrestlePalooza PPV Roundtable

October 2, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch Newsletter #1940

Cover-dated October 1, 2025

LINK: 1940 PWTorch Newsletter PDF

LIST OF ALL LATEST NEWSLETTERS

CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTORY OF ALL PAST NEWSLETTERS BY YEAR

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features coverage of NXT No Mercy featuring Ricky Saints winning the NXT Title from Oba Femi… Greg Parks looks at Chris Jericho’s future… PPV Roundtable Reviews of WWE WrestlePalooza… Keller’s TV Reports… Torch Newswire… More…

PWTORCH NEWSLETTERS – in both PDF and ALL-TEXT formats are for VIP subscribers only.

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO  (app users hard-press the link to activate)
THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025