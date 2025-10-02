VIP PODCAST 10/2 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (9-9-2007): TNA No Surrender PPV Roundtable on Christian vs. Samoa Joe, Angle vs. Abyss, Styles & Tomko vs. Sabin & Shelley (39 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault, we jump back 18 years to our Post-PPV Roundtable podcast following the Sept. 9, 2007 TNA No Surrender event.
PWTorch’s Bruce Mitchell, Pat McNeill, and James Caldwell discussed the TNA No Surrender PPV which included Samoa Joe vs. Christian Cage, Kurt Angle vs. Abyss for the TNA Title, A.J. Styles & Tomko vs. The Motor City Machine Guns, and more.
This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.