WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (10/3): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Rhodes & Orton vs. Reed & Breakker, Sami Zayn’s U.S. Title Open Challenge, Tiffany Stratton appearance

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

OCTOBER 3, 2025

CINCINNATI, OHIO AT HERITAGE BANK CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY ERIC CORBRIDGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: Wrestletix reports that 6,943 were distributed headed into the show. The arena was set up for 7,753.

[HOUR ONE]

– Then, Now, Forever, Together…Endeavor. Michael Cole plugged the University of Cincinnati football game and the Cincinnati Bengals game that were both happening over the weekend before welcoming everyone to Smackdown. The Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes made his typical entrance wearing a blue suit with red tie, carrying his title in his hand and wearing the Crown Jewel ring he won last year at Crown Jewel by defeating Gunther. Cole plugged this year’s Crown Jewel match between Cody and Seth Rollins, as well as tonight’s main event tag team match of Cody & Randy Orton vs. Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.

Cody soaked in the cheers of the nearly sold-out crowd, before asking them what they wanted to talk about. He was immediately answered by Paul Heyman, who appeared from the crowd, thanking Cody for the question. He was accompanied by Breakker and Reed and they stood on the apron. Orton quickly joined Cody in the ring. Heyman introduced himself and said they came out to talk to Mr. Orton. Heyman said Orton never returns his texts, phone calls, or emails. So, he decided to corner Cody because he knew that Orton would appear. And that wasn’t a prediction, it was a spoiler. There was an RKO chant. Heyman said he’d give any amount of money to hear Orton and Cody’s strategy session because no matter what they’d lose to Reed and Breakker tonight, which was also a spoiler. Heyman asked what would happen if they defeated Cody tonight? Would Orton look at Cody and think he could be a better champion than him? But if they defeated Orton tonight, then how could Orton not look at Cody and say, “where were you Champ?” Either way, according to Heyman, “this” can’t last (meaning the Cody & Orton friendship). Heyman said that wasn’t a prediction, from an oracle that was a prophecy. Orton and Cody just stood there the whole time.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Typical Heyman trying to poke the bear and drive a wedge between Cody and Orton. Apparently now that he’s an oracle he doesn’t give spoilers anymore; he gives prophecies. Thrilling.)

– WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton was shown arriving to the arena. Then, Carmelo Hayes was walking in the back and was confronted by the Miz. Miz wanted to know what happened last week when he watched Miz get pinned. Hayes said he should have kicked out. Miz wondered whether Hayes knew how tag team’s work. Hayes replied that Miz is always standing in his way, so they are done. Miz was mad that Hayes would tell him that they were done. Hayes said yeah, and that he should be grateful that they are still good because normally he’d shoot first.

– United States Champion Sami Zayn entered for his weekly Open Challenge. [c]

– Two NFL players from the Bengals were shown in the front row. Zayn’s opponent was announced and it was Carmelo Hayes again. Hayes had a microphone at the top of the ramp and told Zayn that this time there was no one holding him back. He said he was the best he’s ever been. Miz came up and gave him a Skull Crushing Finale from behind. Then, Aleister Black walked out and picked up the microphone. He said it was unfortunate and that he’d take the challenge.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: The Carmelo Hayes babyface turn is in full swing. We may be able to pencil in a match at Crown Jewel between he and Miz.)

(1) SAMI ZAYN [c] vs. ALEISTER BLACK – Open Challenge for the United States Championship

The bell rang for the opening match 18 minutes into the show. The lights in the arena momentarily went out and distracted both grapplers. Zayn executed two deep arm drags and an armbar. Black worked his way to his feet and floored Zayn with a big kick to the face. Black whipped Zayn in the corner and leveled him with another kick off the rebound. Black continued to pummel Zayn with kicks until he made a mistake and ducked. Zayn kicked him in the face but couldn’t capitalize because Black hit a springboard moonsault as they went to a break. [c]

Zayn hit 10 fist in the corner and a bunch of stomps, then clotheslined Black over the top to the floor. Zayn hit his patented moonsault off the top rope to the floor, but it only grazed Black. The referee counted to six before Zayn jumped off the top rope, rolled through, then caught Black in a Michinoku Driver and a cover for the first nearfall of the match. They had a couple standing switches and Black executed a perfect German suplex for a two-count. Black gazed over at the U.S. title sitting on the table at ringside. Zayn attempted a Blue Thunder Bomb, but Zayn countered by sweeping his leg and cradling him for another two-count Black contemplated his next move and slowly climbed to the top rope. Zayn met him there and hit a superplex. Booker T was excited about it as both men were down. [c]

When they returned from the break the crowd was chanting “This is Awesome.” Zayn had a miscue when he jumped off the top rope and got dropped with another Black knee to the head. Black covered for another nearfall. Booker T said that was an instinctual kickout. Black delivered repeated kicks in the corner and tried to do a running kick, but when he turned around Zayn attempted a Helluva kick. Black quickly dodged and came off the top rope with a Meteora and cover for a terrific nearfall. Cole pointed out that Black was about to lose his mind now as he punched the mat. Black stood in the corner calling for Zayn to get up. Suddenly Damian Priest appeared at ringside, which distracted Black enough that Zayn delivered a Helluva kick followed a Blue Thunder Bomb and covered for the victory.

WINNER: Sami Zayn via pinfall in 16:00. Zayn retained the U.S. Championship

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Much like it was when Cena started it years ago, the Open Challenge has been an effective way to give the U.S. title credibility. It helps that Zayn has good/great matches with everyone. It made sense that Black would get distracted by Priest’s presence, though Priest didn’t interfere.)

– After the match, Priest dragged Black out of the ring and gave him a Razor’s Edge through the announce table. Priest stood over Black as Booker T said, “Payback is a Mutha..” Cold noted that Black’s “code” got him in trouble tonight.

– Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis was shown talking to NXT’s Sol Ruca and Zaria until Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre interrupted to offer them the opportunity to be the Secret Hervice’s “Slaygents.” Sol and Zaria declined, saying they were more interested in becoming Tag Team Champions. Zaria and Sol challenged them for a match tonight and Aldis approved it.

Fyre and Green entered first for the match. [c]

Sol and Zaria came out to their seizure-inducing entrance.

(2) ALBA FYRE & CHELSEA GREEN vs. SOL RUCA & ZARIA

Cole mentioned that Sol would be part of Team NXT on Tuesday when they take on Team TNA at the NXT/TNA Survivor Series style Showdown. Zaria and Fyre started thing off first in a battle of the fire hairs. Zaria showed a lot of emotion with her expressions and movement. She lifted Fyre up to the top rope and choked her out before dropping her and coming off with a big flying clothesline. Green tagged in and didn’t fare any better. Sol tagged in and hit an X-factor and covered for a two-count. Fyre grabbed Sol’s hair from the apron, leaving Green an opportunity to drop her. Fyre hit a springboard dropkick and Green kicked her in the face on the floor. Fyre hit a suicide dive on the far side of the ring to take out Zaria.

Green sent Sol back in the ring and covered for another two-count. The crowd tried to get some clapping going but it died quickly. Lots of effective double-teaming from Green and Fyre. Cole mentioned that prior to joining NXT in 2022, Sol was a gymnast at the University of Oregon. On the outside, Zaria hurled Fyre into the barricade. Back in the ring, Sol shoved Green off and face first into the turnbuckle, then hit a Sol Snatcher and covered for the win. They excitedly celebrated in the ring as Cole and Booker wondered if the victory impressed the Champions Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair.

WINNERS: Sol Ruca and Zaria by pinfall in 5:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Quick win for Sol and Zaria who looked like they fit right in on the main roster.)

– On cue, the Women’s Tag Team Champions Flair and Bliss were interviewed in the back by Cathy Kelley. They joked about how hard it has been to trust each other since one is a Queen and the other carries a creepy doll. But they were impressed by Sol and Zaria. Flair woo’d and asked Bliss to woo too. Bliss didn’t, but Kelley gave a pretty bad one. Bliss walked off. [c]

– After showing replays of what happened on Raw, it was noted that Roman Reigns would be on Raw next Monday. Randy Orton was stretching in the locker room. Cody came up to him and said he hoped Orton knew that there was no truth to what Heyman said earlier. Orton agreed and said he had Cody’s back.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Orton’s new shirt reads “RKO Everybody.” Coincidence?)

Nick Aldis welcomed the WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton to the ring, as Cole pointed out that she’s still undefeated in 2025. There was a table set up in the ring for a contract signing. Aldis invited the new Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer out next, fresh off her title victory over Io Sky at Wrestlepalooza. Booker tried to “roll his R’s” when he pronounced her name and it sounded like he was either choking or gargling.

[HOUR TWO]

The crowd chanted “Tiffy Time.” Vaquer talked first and complimented Stratton on being a great champion who she respects. However, Vaquer said she won’t be losing any matches so may the best woman win. Stratton said she’d been waiting for this match as soon as Vaquer came to the main roster. But she said there would only one woman walking out of Crown Jewel victorious and it would be her. The two women shook hands. Aldis walked them to the front of the table, stood between them and they both left peacefully.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: The brief statements were about at cookie cutter as you can get. And Vaquer has a long way to go to deliver a good English promo with charisma. BUT it was also incredibly refreshing to see a contract signing not end in a table flip.)

After the signing, Stratton started to walk back up the ramp but was attacked from behind by Giulia and Kiana James. James said they had a business proposal for Vaquer. She said Vaquer was a star, but she wasn’t yet a superstar. James said she could give that to her if she accepted her high-rate services. Stratton started to stir on the floor. James said she could make Vaquer the WWE Women’s Champion. Stratton pulled James to the floor. Vaquer got her hands on Giulia, but she quickly escaped. James and Giulia retreated.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: There is a tag match brewing…playa.)

– Another “Earlier Today” segment was shown with Aldis telling Je’Von Evans that he has a bright future. Rey Fenix came up and said he was impressed and wondered what would happen if they wrestled each other. Los Garza walked up and challenged them. [c]

– In a pre-tape, Jacob Fatu talked about how he used to be broke so that when someone disrespects them he will wake them up, like he did with Drew McIntyre. Cole said Fatu scares him.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Good promo by the unique Fatu. As always he made sure to get all his catchphrases in.)

(3) JE’VON EVANS & REY FENIX vs. LOS GARZA (ANGEL & BERTO)

Cole reminded that Evans was representing NXT in the Showdown on Tuesday. Berto hit an enziguri and covered for barely a two-count. Berto hit a dropkick and covered for another two-count. Evans with a ropes-assisted hurricanrana, but he’d missed that Berto made the tag. Los Garza double-teamed him. Fenix came in to save his partner and flew over the top with a corkscrew splash on Angel. Berto and Evans both followed suit with Evans getting some amazing height. [c]

Cole noted that this was the second time that Evans and Fenix had teamed together. Fenix caught Angel with a kick to the face and went for a cross-body but was caught. Things started to break down as Angel hit a springboard enziguri double-team move on Evans that led to a good nearfall on Fenix. Both men tagged out. Evans was one step ahead of Angel and dove through the ropes, which took out a cameraman. Berto rolled-up Evans and tried to use the ropes, but the referee caught him. Evans hit a running knee and covered, but this time Angel broke it up. Fenix made a blind tag and springboarded in with a kick to Berto’s face. Evans hit an OG cutter on Angel and then Fenix hit the MMB (Mexican Musclebuster) on the legal Berto and covered for the one…two…three.

WINNERS: Je’Von Evans & Rey Fenix by pinfall in 9:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Los Garza impress me every time I see them in action. Where did Escobar go? Evans has a very bright future.)

– Cathy Kelley caught up to Damian Priest in the back. He said that Black’s luck had run out. Kit Wilson rolled up in a wheelchair and clapped for Priest. Wilson said that Priest needed to wake up because he thinks that power is intimidation, yet it’s overcompensation. Wilson said he would overthrow the toxic aggression era and show him what true masculinity is. Wilson stood up from his chair. Priest pushed him back into the chair and rolled him down a hallway. He could be heard crashing off in the distance. Priest said he’d be fine because he’s non-toxic. Priest challenged Black to a Last Man Standing match next week.

– Solo Sikoa had a third backstage pre-tape where he said nice things about one of his MFT’s. This time it was Talla Tonga. He said he helped Solo defeat Fatu and win his first championship. Solo said he needed to show everyone the monster that he is. Just like last week, Solo said Talla’s loyalty will be rewarded as long as he’s part of Solo’s family tree. Talla said, “I love you Solo.” Solo said he loved him too but that there was something missing. Solo said when he finds that missing part of the family that everyone is on notice.

– Cody Rhodes entered for the main event. [c]

– Cathy interviewed The Street Profits (with B-Fab) about their upcoming Tag Team Championship match next week against the Wyatt Sicks. The Profits acknowledged that they’ve had a rough couple years, but Ford said that next week they fight for each other. The Wyatts appeared on a screen behind them. Erik Rowan wondered if they would still feel like family when everything comes crashing down next week. Everyone spoke except for Uncle Howdy.

– Orton made his entrance. The fans sang along as has become the norm. Orton signed a poster for a kid at ringside. Reed and Breaker made their entrance with their matching leather jackets and shared walrus.

(4) CODY RHODES & RANDY ORTON vs. BRONSON REED & BRON BREAKKER (w/ Paul Heyman)

Orton started off against Breakker as Cole noted that this was the twentieth time that Orton and Cody had been teammates. Orton hit the ten punches in the corner and then clotheslined Breakker over the top to the floor as they went to a split screen. [c]

During the break, Heyman distracted the official allowing Orton to get dropped on the table by Reed. Reed whipped Orton into the corner but then went shoulder-first into it when Orton moved. Orton made the hot tag to Cody who came in on fire. He hit a disaster kick to take Reed off his feet and to the floor. Cody clotheslined Breakker over the top and hit a suicide dive. Back in the ring, Cody covered Reed but only got a one-count. Reed took control using his raw power. He caught a springboarding Cody and dropped him with a World’s Strongest Slam. Reed threw his finger up in the air to mock Roman Reigns, then tagged out. Breakker showed up his speed by running the ropes and turning Cody inside-out with a clothesline. They took another break with picture-in-picture. [c]

Cole said that Breakker was “a fry short of a happy meal.” Breakker and Reed continued to show strong tag cohesion with quick tags and keeping Cody in their corner. The crowd went full European and sang for Cody. Breakker took note and mockingly did it too. Cody slipped out and Breakker tried to hold on to his leg. Cody kicked off but Reed quickly tagged in and pulled him back before he could tag out. Cody recovered and pushed Reed into the corner. Reed missed a senton splash, which gave Cody the time needed to finally make the hot tag. Orton came in with his vintage clotheslines and powerslam. He hit a second powerslam on Reed but Reed immediately recovered and hit a Jagged Edge Death Valley Drives. Reed went up to for a Tsunami, but Orton met him up there. The fans called for an RKO but Orton hit a superplex. Breakker broke up the cover.

Cody and Breakker fought at ringside. Breaker ran across the apron and launch himself onto Cody, sending them both careening through the barricade. Back in the ring, Orton caught Reed with the draping DDT. He called for the RKO. But while Heyman had the referee distracted, Seth Rollins came out of the crowd and hit the Stomp on Orton. Reed went up top and hit the Tsunami and covered for the win.

WINNERS: Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker by pinfall in 15:00.

Rollins held up the Brons’ hands to celebrate their victory. Reed and Breaker left back up the ramp, but Rollins looked like he wanted to do more. Heyman tried to talk him out of it. Rollins ran back in the rings and missed a Stomp. Cody was playing possum. Cody nailed Rollins with a Cross Rhodes. Heyman held Reed and Breakker back as they went off the air.