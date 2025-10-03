FREE PODCAST 10/3 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Could Cena be mystery G.M.? Might Smackdown go live? Why didn’t TNA just have RVD lose the title in the ring? Miz or Del Rio? (169 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Sept. 29 and 30, 2010.

On the Sept. 29, 2010 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch Nostalgia columnist Brian Hoops includes discussion with live callers on Tuesday night’s NXT, NXT viewership hitting a series low on the way out, what’s wrong with WWE’s Raw product, including a number of solutions from callers on how to fix it, whether the Raw GM reveal or John Cena heel turn could help business, over-saturation in the market, 2010 Draft Picks, TNA’s “they” being a typical 1990s storyline twist that doesn’t work in 2010, and more. Plus, McNeill’s Live Events center at the 45:00 mark.

On the Sept. 30, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller takes calls for the full hour on a wide range of topics including WWE’s women;s division, a revisiting of the Bret Hart-Vince McMahon relationship, whether John Cena might be the Raw G.M., could Smackdown go live, what’s wrong with WWE’s product lately, why TNA didn’t just have RVD lose the title rather than run the angle where he was stripped of it, how to make PPVs special again, and more.

