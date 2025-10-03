FREE PODCAST 10/3 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss 6-year Dynamite anniversary, Andrade’s return, Samoa Joe main event pivot, WrestleDream card developments (83 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:
(00:00) Introduction and 6-year Dynamite anniversary
(03:19) Favorite Dynamite moments
(08:04) Hangman Page vs Samoa Joe main event announcement
(12:00) WrestleDream injury-forced card reshuffling
(14:31) Andrade El Idolo return after WWE disciplinary firing
(20:54) Jurassic Express reunion and Young Bucks feud setup
(25:00) Mercedes Moné cryptic Florida challenger tease for Title Tuesday
(29:43) Toni Storm vs Kris Statlander women’s title rematch confirmed
(32:19) El Clone debut pretending to be Hologram
(37:39) Okada and Takeshita tag team tease
(44:49) Kyle Fletcher vs Orange Cassidy excellent match
(46:38) Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament bracket potential idea
(50:16) Darby Allin insane chair crash
(53:23) Blood and Guts women’s match announcement for November Greensboro show
(56:00) Collision in Lakeland, FL card and Title Tuesday Mercedes open challenge
(58:30) Zach’s comments
(1:00:51) Who Am I trivia game
Send your thoughts and questions to allelitecc@gmail.com
