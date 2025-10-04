Do you relate to or sympathize with Kairi Sane’s dilemma to stay loyal to Asuka or defend Iyo Sky? WWE’s latest YouTube Video marches through the dramatic journey

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

For years, Asuka, Iyo Sky, and Kairi Sane have been best friends both in and out of the ring. They had a lot of shared experience wrestling in Japan, being highly scouted before coming to wrestle for WWE.

Asuka and Sane have been a tag team called The Kabuki Warriors for several years now. They joined Sky alongside Bayley and Dakota Kai when Damage CTRL was an active faction.

After Bayley got kicked out and Kai got released, they decided to stick together. However, their friendship completely imploded due to Sky’s association with Rhea Ripley.

A few weeks ago on Monday Night Raw, Asuka turned on Sky due to her Ripley connection with Sane stuck in the middle. To get viewers caught up on the story, the WWE YouTube channel uploaded another WWE Playlist video about how things got to where they are. This video goes into detail about how things got so bad between seemingly inseparable friends.

This video chronicles how Sky and The Kabuki Warriors went from friends to enemies. The interesting thing about this story is that Asuka is the one who’s angry, Sky wants to forgive Asuka, Ripley wants Sky to walk away from both of them, and Sane is stuck in the middle. It’s not as simple as just Asuka and Sky hating each other. Sane and Ripley are very important to the story as well.

The story is woven throughout multiple matches and backstage segments. There have been consequential things happening in matches with Nikki Bella, Stephanie Vaquer, and others. Asuka and Sky haven’t had a one-on-one match yet or even a confrontation. The whole buildup has happened as the three have wrestled other women.

The matches are served as a way to drive the story forward, which is smart. Once they actually wrestle each other, the payoﬀ is going to be well earned.

Overall, this was a great video showing how a great friendship crumbled in a short amount of time. In wrestling, there are always sudden turns and betrayals between friends. This type of video produced by WWE is a great way to show fans what happened in a straightforward way so they can fully understand the story.

Each week, Sky and Ripley got closer and closer with each other. That put an immense strain onto the friendship between Asuka and Sky. When Sky ran out to stop Asuka and Sane from beating down Ripley, Asuka finally snapped on her former friend. She had enough of someone she trusted for years helping someone who’s been a rival.

It’ll be interesting to see where Sane goes with all of this, as she is clearly stuck between obeying Asuka and helping Sky. With the go-home Raw and Crown Jewel coming up next week, the story between them and Ripley will certainly embark on its next compelling chapter.