Hogan refers to then-nameless Giant (Big Show) as “the big sticky nasty giant” in fourth-ever Nitro – Keller’s 30 Yrs Ago WCW Nitro Report (9/25/1995)

KELLER’S WCW NITRO REPORT

SEPTEMBER 25, 1995

-The show opened with the usual three man/one dog announcing team…

(1) Alex Wright pinned Disco Inferno in a relatively short opening match.

During the match they hyped that Hulk Hogan would be interviewed later in the program. Inferno’s ring entrance is a riot. They bragged about Nitro being the best program going…

-A taped interview aired with Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart. In a strange choice of words, Hogan referred to the Nameless Giant as “the big sticky nasty giant.” Hey! Maybe they’ve finally come up with his name, Sticky the Giant. Has a nice ring. Anyway, Hogan challenged Sticky Giant to a monster truck match at Halloween Havoc followed by a match afterward if he won. Hogan said he’d find a truck bigger than his own ego which would surely demolish Sticky’s truck (not really)…

Gene “I’m paid more than most of WCW’s wrestlers” Okerlund interviewed Lex Luger and Randy Savage. They replayed their confrontation from last week. Luger told Savage he’s sick of Savage being “thumbs down on him.” He asked Savage to wrestle him next week. Savage agreed. Luger then said, “Let’s make it REAL (pause) interesting” and said if he loses, he’s leave WCW. Savage eagerly agreed…

(2) Kurasawa pinned Craig Pittman in a unique match-up.

The match at first seemed to be an excuse to talk about the monster truck challenge. Kurasawa dominated Pittman and scored a pin with a belly-to-back suplex…

-Okerlund interviewed Brian Pillman & Arn Anderson. Pillman laughed and mocked Flair’s “Whoo!” while Anderson laughed at Flair for being shocked that no one would team with him…

They plugged WCW Saturday Night’s main event of Sting vs. Johnny B. Badd for the U.S. Hvt. Title… They replayed the bench press beach angle with Kevin Sullivan and Savage…

(3) Randy Savage beat Kevin Sullivan by DQ. At first, Savage had to battle the crazy, icky Zodiac. The funky, prickly Sullivan then took over on Savage. Steve McMichael talked about WCW Nitro being where the big boys play, which was just a tad ironic considering the match in front of him. Sticky Giant then ran to the ring and attacked Savage for the DQ. Mark Starr tried to make the save. The Giant disposed of him.

Alex Wright leaped off the top rope and Sticky caught him and slammed him. Luger then ran to the ring and tried to slam Sticky, but Giant soon took over and slammed Luger. Eric Bischoff pointed out that Sullivan seemed dismayed that Giant attacked Luger, as if to imply that Luger really did have an alliance with Sullivan that Sticky forgot about. Bischoff pushed that Sticky had now downed Hogan, Savage, and Lex…

(4) Meng pinned Lex Luger in the TV main event.

Meng dominated the pre-battered Luger. Luger teased a few comebacks, but eventually Meng KO’d him with a spike… They closed the show with hype for next week’s Luger vs. Savage match… Not much in the way of good wrestling, but a well paced, angle filled show…

